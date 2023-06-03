A&M starter WIll Johnston couldn't make it out of the second inning, giving up 3 runs (1 earned) in just 1 2/3 innings. Freshman Shane Sdao (4-1) stopped the bleeding with 4 innings of 1-hit ball as the Aggie offense erupted to support him.

Freshman catcher Max Kaufer, who hit just .165 during the regular season, got the Aggies on the board in the second inning with an RBI single with the bases loaded. Shortstop Hunter Haas then walked, forcing in another run, before Jack Moss singled up the middle to drive in two more and give A&M the lead. Third baseman Trevor Werner's sacrifice fly wrapped a 5-run second for the Aggies.

A&M picked up where they left off in the third, with DH Brett Minnich driving in a pair with a base hit and Kaufer driving in another run on the second of his three hits on the night. In the fourth, the Aggies scored three more on a 2-run, no-doubt homer by Targac and an RBI double by Haas.

The Aggies had plenty of baserunners all night, in no small part due to Titans pitchers being unable to throw strikes. Cal State Fullerton walked 12 A&M batters, with ace Tyler Stultz (7-5) walking six in just two innings of work. His replacement on the mound, Peyton Jones, walked another four in just 1 1/3 innings of work.

Fullerton cut the Aggie lead to 11-7 in the top of the eighth with a four spot against A&M relievers Brad Rudis and Ty Sexton, but the Aggies responded with a run of their own in the bottom half as Kaufer drove in his third run of the evening with his final base hit.

Reliever Matt Dillard struck out the side in the top of the ninth to complete the win for the Aggies.

A&M, the second seed in the Palo Alto Regional, will now play top-seeded Stanford Saturday night. The Cardinal blitzed fourth seed San Jose State 13-2 earlier on Friday.