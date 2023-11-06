



Hayden Hefner scored 19 points and Solomon Washington added 10 as both showed an expanded offensive game while preseason SEC Player of the Year Wade Taylor was his regular self, scoring 16 as the Aggies (1-0) disposed of the Lions (0-1) 78-46 before 8,802 at Reed Arena.

The Aggies toyed with Commerce for the first quarter of the game, but woke up when the Lions cut the A&M lead to 21-20 with 8:18 to go in the first half. After that, A&M exploded to finish the game on a 57-26 run while shooting 47% from the field.

Hefner, who set a career-high in points Monday night, hit a pair of 3-pointers, and added a dunk and two free throws for his 10 first-half points. His first 3 was the first make of the season for the Aggies, would hit 11 of 28 attempts (39%) on the night. The second came after Commerce cut the lead to 1 as part of a 13-1 run.

“During the offseason, when I was asked who fans should be excited about, I said H,” Taylor said of Hefner. “I see him working every day.”

Newcomer Jace Carter followed with his first basket, then Hefner added his dunk and a free throw before a Boots Radford (9 points) layup and a 3 by Carter (8 points, 3 assists). After two dunks by Solomon Washington and a pair of free throws by Carter, the Aggie lead had ballooned back to16.

The Aggies held a 15-point edge at the half, then Taylor put the game away quickly after intermission. He hit a jumper from the top of the key, then, after a basket by Hefner, buried a pair of 3s to cap a 10-0 run and give A&M a 52-29 lead.

“He’s really, really smart and he likes to work,” coach Buzz Williams said of Taylor. "The way he works makes him easy to cheer for.”

From there, the Aggies gave a show of the new and improved members of the roster. Carter hit another 3 and Middle Tennessee transfer Eli Lawrence came off the bench to score 11 points in 11 minutes.

“We’re going to need all those new guys to have a distinct role,” Williams said.

While the Aggies piled up the points, Commerce had trouble scoring after halftime. They would hit 30% of their shots for the game, but only 4 of 28 (14%) from 3-point range. The Lions also threw up seven airballs, several of them coming as the shot clock ran out.

“They’re good. They’re really good,” A&M Commerce coach Jaret von Rosenberg said. “They do a good job defensively. They didn’t allow us one time to come down and get into our stuff.”

The Aggies will play tougher competition in short order. Their next game is on the road at Ohio State Friday night.