"It was a breath of relief," he said. "That was my first (touchdown) of the season. The last time I played last year, which, as you all know, was on this field and in the stadium. And just to be able to come in and do what I did, it was great."

Smith's punt return was more than a sigh of relief for the senior wideout, who broke his ankle against Arkansas last year; it allowed the entire Aggie football team to breathe easier as they finally put some distance between themselves and an Arkansas Razorbacks team that refused to go away.

The Aggies (4-1, 2-0) SEC beat Arkansas (2-3, 0-2) SEC 34-22 at AT&T Stadium Saturday, but the score did not reflect the level of domination A&M showed in the game. The Aggies outgained Arkansas 414-174, sacked quarterback KJ Jefferson seven times and racked up 15 tackles for loss. Three second half turnovers by the Aggies allowed Arkansas to stay within shouting distance.

"These games are never boring," coach Jimbo Fisher said, "And we find a way to make them interesting."

The game looked like it was going to be very interesting at the start, as Arkansas converted three 3rd and longs on a 15-play, 42-yard drive that ended in a field goal. But the warning signs forArkansas were already appearing, as the Aggies sacked Jefferson three times on the Razorbacks' opening drive.

A&M responded immediately, with quarterback Max Johnson (17-28, 210 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT) completing his first five passes for 73 yards. The last pass of the drive was a 32-yard touchdown pass to Evan Stewart (2 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD), which was perfectly placed in the teeth of an Arkansas blitz.

"I knew that play was called, I knew we were going to score," Johnson said. "We had that same exact coverage that we had in practice all week, and he did a really good job of crossing that defender's face. He was one high, and he did a great job of getting to the other side of the field and made a great play."

Arkansas would add another field goal to cut A&M's lead to 7-6 on their next possession, but would essentially vanish for nearly three quarters after that. The Aggies responded with a field goal of their own to make it 10-6, but Randy Bond clanged a 49-yard field goal attempt off the upright on A&M's next possession to keep the lead at 4.

Arkansas picked up 4 yards on their next drive, but after an offsides penalty on A&M made it 4th and 1 at the Razorbacks' 40-yard-line, coach Sam Pittman made a fateful decision. He decided to go for it, and watched running back Rocket Sanders get stuffed for a yard loss by defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson.

"It was six inches. Sometimes you make decisions on how everything's kind of feeling during the game and things of that nature, and we hadn't stopped them," Pittman said. "They had missed a field goal, but we hadn't stopped them."

They didn't stop A&M on the next drive, either, as Johnson found his brother, tight end Jake Johnson, for a 15-yard completion on 3rd and 12 and running back Le'Veon Moss (17 carries, 107 yards) picked up 6 on 3rd and 2 at the Arkansas 8. Johnson then found fullback Earnest Crownover for a 2-yard score to put A&M up 17-6 at halftime.

But, as things do in this wild series, momentum turned on a dime with a bizarre play. Johnson started the second half with a pass parallel to the line of scrimmage, that was picked off by Arkansas' Lorando Johnson to cut the lead to 17-13.

The Aggies picked up a field goal on their next possession, largely due to a 32-yard run by Johnson that got A&M well into Arkansas territory. But after forcing a quick 3 and out from Arkansas, Johnson fumbled on a 7-yard scramble that was recovered by Arkansas' Brad Spence at the Aggie 36.

But again, the Aggie defense stood tall, giving up just 3 yards on three plays and forcing Arkansas to settle for a 50-yard field goal from Cam Little to cut the Aggie lead back to 4.

The Aggie offense failed to do much on their next possession, but punter Nik Constantinou's 52-yard pun pinned Arkansas inside their 15. Two plays later, blitzing nickel Bryce Anderson tipped a pass from Jefferson (9-17, 132 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) into the air, where it was picked off by Aggie linebacker Chris Russell, who returned it 14 yards for a touchdown.

For Arkansas, A&M's 11-point lead may have felt like a million, as the Aggie pass rush had taken complete control of the game. After two short runs by Sanders (11 carries, 34 yards), Jefferson was sacked by linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. The dual-threat quarterback, who has put up solid numbers against the Aggies in the past, would rush 18 times Saturday for -3 yards.

"Them boys down there (the defensive line) are some dogs, they just keep going," Cooper said. "We stick together. We just got to pick it up every play. And feeding off them, it's a wonderful feeling."

Even though the Arkansas offense had become a non-factor, the Aggie offense stopped putting up points. A 48-yard field goal attempt by Bond was missed, allowing the Razorbacks to keep a pulse until after their next drive, which lost 11 yards. Punter Max Fletcher boomed a 61-yard punt that Smith muffed, then recovered and found open space in front of him. After evading several tacklers, the senior had a backbreaking 76-yard score and a positive memory to overtake last year's traumatic one.

"I'm happy to see him make those plays and do those things," Fisher said. "He's our guy. He's our juice, and he's always been our guy."



Arkansas was able to make the final score more presentable with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Jefferson to Andrew Armstrong with less than 5 minutes to go in the game, but the Aggies were able to run out the clock on the legs of Moss, who took A&M to the Arkansas goal line as time expired.

Even though the Aggies' three turnovers led to 17 Arkansas points, the Aggies walked away with their 11th win in 12 tries against the Razorbacks and one of the more convincing victories since A&M joined the SEC.

After dominating Arkansas and Auburn back-to-back, the Aggies get a chance to make a statement with Alabama coming to Kyle Field next Saturday. Fisher believes his team is up to the challenge.

"I think we're growing as a football team," he said. "I really do."



