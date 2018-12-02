The No. 19 Aggies (8-4, 5-3 SEC) and the Wolfpack (9-3, 5-3 ACC) will have a prime time audience New Year's Eve. The game, at TIAA Bank Field, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time (6:30 p.m. Texas time) and will be televised on ESPN.

"We are very excited to be facing a very good North Carolina State team in a New Year’s Eve bowl game," Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher said. "The Gator Bowl is a first-class event run by a first-class organization and the city is a great destination. I’m certain the 12th Man will enjoy its time in Florida."

Texas A&M Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said, “We are proud and excited to continue the 2018 season in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. It is one of college football's most prestigious postseason games, and is run by an experienced, first-class organization. On behalf of Coach Fisher, our team, and our fans, we are looking forward to the chance to visit Jacksonville to take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack. NC State has an excellent football team and the game should be an exciting challenge on a national venue in a great setting.”

The Wolfpack ended the season unranked after losing three out of four games in midseason to Clemson, Syracuse and Wake Forest. Before the tough stretch, which began with a 41-7 drubbing at the hands of Clemson -- the sole common opponent -- the Wolfpack had been ranked as high as 15th in the AP Poll.

The Wolfpack have a high-powered offense, led by their passing game. QB Ryan Finley threw for nearly 3,800 yards and 24 TD during the regular season, With two receivers with more than 80 receptions and 1,000 yards. Lead RB Reggie Gallaspy II ran for just over 1,000 yards and scored 18 TD on the ground.

While the A&M pass defense may have a rough time with the Wolfpack's passing game, their secondary has been even worse. NC State is ranked 119th in the nation against the pass, giving up more than 270 yards a game through the air. The Wolfpack is 13th in the nation against the run, which could pose a challenge to Trayveon Williams and the A&M running attack.

After winning three in a row, including the 74-72 7-OT thriller against LSU, the Aggies come in with the 20th-ranked total offense. They've averaged 262 yards passing (35th) and just under 204 yards per game rushing (33rd). Even after a statistical skewing against LSU, the defense is ranked 36th overall, including 2nd against the run -- but 109th against the pass.

North Carolina State's wins this season came against FBS James Madison, Georgia State, Marshall, Boston College, Virginia, Florida State, Louisville, East Carolina and nemesis North Carolina (in overtime). None of the teams defeated by the Wolfpack ended the season ranked. The Aggies defeated Northwestern State, Louisiana-Monroe, Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, Ole Miss, UAB and LSU to get to 8 wins, with LSU and Kentucky both ending the season in the top 25.

AggieYell.com will have much more on this intriguing matchup in the coming days.

