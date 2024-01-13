



Taylor scored 31 points, Radford scored 28 and the Aggies (10-5) shut down what had been a white-hot Kentucky offense in overtime to grab a 97-92 win before 9,540 at Reed Arena.

“That was a hard fought game,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said.

The Aggies led 46-45 at the half as both teams shot better than 50% from the field, but the craziness was just beginning. Kentucky pushed their lead to as much as 7 when Antonio Reeves (22 points) hit a 3 to put the No. 6 Wildcats (12-3) up 65-58 with 12:14 to go in the game. But Radford, who had struggled since returning from an injury that cost him nearly a month of playing time, hit a pair of threes to cut the UK lead to 65-64 with 9:20 left.

“I thought Boots was Boots, for sure,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said.

After Kentucky guard DJ Wagner (18 points) hit a jumper to put Kentucky up 68-64, the Aggies got 4 quick points from an unexpected source, forward Andersson Garcia (5 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals). Garcia tipped in a miss from Taylor, then picked off a pass from Austin Reeves at midcourt that he converted into a slam dunk that tied the score at 68 and sent the Reed Arena crowd into a state of pandemonium.

Kentucky would push back and take a 71-68 lead before Radford scored on a driving layup, then another unexpected player stepped to the forefront. Center Wildens Leveque (4 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks) rebounded a Taylor miss for a slam, then blocked Kentucky forward Tre Mitchell’s layup on the other end.

“I thought Wildens really made a difference in the game,” Williams said. “Having a presence at the rim, Wildens was a big part of that.”

Taylor would hit a couple of free throws to put A&M up 74-71, but Reed Sheppard (13 points) quickly hit a 3 to tie the game at 74 with 5:29 left.

After Kentucky’s Rob Dillingham (15 points) made a driving layup to tie the game at 76, Taylor went off. He hit three straight 3s, which the Aggies needed as the Wildcats kept pace. By the time Dillingham hit another 3 with 2:11 to go, A&M's lead was just 1 at 82-81.

“They’re so potent offensively,” Williams said.

Taylor hit another 3 to put the Aggies up 85-81, and Dillingham responded again to make it a 1 point game with 1:34 left.

After Radford scored to put A&M back up three, Dillingham struck yet again to tie the game at 87 with 1:07 left. The Wildcats looked like they were in position to take the final shot after a highly questionable offensive goaltending call on Henry Coleman (4 points, 7 rebounds) was wiped out with 29 seconds left, but Garcia stripped Wagner of the ball near midcourt and got the ball up to Radford, who was fouled by Dillingham with 7.8 seconds left. Radford, who had been 0-5 from the free throw line, calmly hit both shots. It looked like the Aggies had won the game in regulation after Sheppard missed a baseline runner, but a second bad call — a foul on Radford — sent the 84% free throw shooter to the line with .5 seconds left. Sheppard hit both, sending the game to overtime.

“I swiped,” Radford said, “but I don’t think I fouled.”

After a wild 40 minutes that ended with the score tied at 89, the Aggies shared one message during the huddle before overtime: step up the defense.

“We said that if get a turkey (three stops in a row), we win,” Taylor said.

They did more than that. Kentucky would miss all 8 shots from the floor during the extra stanza, while the Aggies started overtime on a 5-0 run that included a layup from Radford and 3 free throws.

“(We were shooting) freshman shots. We’re just shooting this. What?” Calipari said. “We to some awful (shots in overtime) — why did you shoot that?”

The game should have been out of reach within the first minute of overtime, but another very bad call against Radford wiped out what would have been a 4-point play with an offensive foul.

“I thought it was the and 1 at first, and I looked at (the referee) … and was like, really?” Radford said.

In spite of the poor officiating, the Aggies never saw their lead cut to one possession during the second half of overtime. The Aggies ended up with a win over a top 10 team, their first conference win and needed boost to their collective confidence.

“I’ve never beaten (Kentucky) before,” Williams said.

He has now.