Q: How many years of eligibility does TE Sternberger have left. I thought I read he was a senior. (SuperAg1000)

A: He is not a senior. He's a junior, so he has this season and next.

Q: If the season started this Saturday who would you choose to be the starting QB? And are you opposed to having the QBs split time/reps in a game? (Chuckg_07)

A: 1) I would probably choose Nick Starkel. But it wouldn't be an easy choice. Kellen Mond is much improved.

2) I absolutely despise the concept of having QBs split time during a game. It prevents them from getting into a rhythm and screws with their confidence.

Q: Did we ever show any interest in the wake forest grad transfer wr receiver tabari hines? (geb)

A: No.

Q: 1) Do you see Jimbo, his OC or DC changing scheme/playcalling, playing conservatively in the second half of a game in which we lead by 17+ points?

2) Recruit that arrives this summer who will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season

3) Will we still have a problem defending the wheel route this fall?

4) Will the big round microphones they used to catch on-field sounds be moved further down the sidelines from our coaches (Fisher/Elko/Turner) than in recent seasons? (Reckless75)

A: 1) No.

2) Jalen Preston.

3) I sure hope not.

4) I would definitely advise it.

Q: How would you judge the biggest recruiting weekend in Aggie history? Since we only got one commit so far and the game appeared to be wildly successful (large crowd, JFF appearance, TE involvement, competitive, etc.) Is it just too early to tell? Seeds planted type of deal? Thanks! (DXB19)

A: I think it's one of those things where we won't know for a while. They ended up with two big commits in Baylor Cupp and DeMarvin Leal (and the 2020 class got Josh Bankhead), so it wasn't a flop by any means. I think that if you end up with Erick Young, Bobby Wolfe and maybe a few other guys who attended, it moves into the category of great success.

Q: Curious whether you feel like the level of talent that Fisher is working with now is similar to, lesser, or greater than that he had at FSU? (slixey)

A: What year? It wouldn't be equal to 2013's, but would sure beat the pants off of last year's team.

Q: 1. Will you do a post spring practice depth chart soon?

2. Which players stood on in the game more than in practices that you noticed?

3. Which position groups stood on in the game more than practices? Positive or negative on the last 2 questions.

4. Backup Center just in case, cuz Congel was getting smashed by our DTs? (Jessexy)

A: 1) Probably.

2) Ikenna Okeke, Tyree Johnson, Kwame Etwi and Jacob Kibodi. And, of course, Jace Sternberger.

3) defensive end and wide receiver. Positive in both cases.

4) Colton Prater.

Q: How much faith do you have the OLine will consistently hold up in SEC play? Seems like they pretty much got manhandled Saturday and our Dline (while good) is the norm in the SEC, particularly in the West - then add Clemson ugh. (Ag_2000)

A: I don't know, because we haven't seen the line yet. Both lines were makeshift last Saturday and were short-handed. You didn't have the starting group together, whatever it is, and Connor Lanfear was limited. There are a lot of questions we don't have answers to yet: Will Erik McCoy be moved to guard? Can Grayson Reed or someone else push Keaton Sutherland at left guard? Is Lanfear going to move right back in at right guard? Is Carson Green set at right tackle? Is Dan Moore the now permanent left tackle? I think it's premature to freak out, but a little anxiety can be excused.

Q: What player or position do we need the most to help turnaround our program. (Big Smoothie)

A: First, it doesn't need "turning around". It needs improving. That improvement will require obliterating the Kevin Sumlin mindset, and that process is well underway. But to your question, it's not as simple as a player or position. You need quality players at every position every year. They have a solid starting 22. But they need depth almost everywhere.

Q: Bobby Brown: Play, Redshirt, Start?

Justin Madubuike, is he as good as advertised or is it the weaker O-line? (h273)

A: 1) Plays. No way he starts.

2) Good as advertised. Teammates don't call you a "monster" if you're beating up on walk-ons.

Q: Grant Gunnel, what’s the latest on his recruitment? Did he make it to the spring game? Would having a qb in the fold for the 2019 class help out with rb and wr recruiting? (Jakeh05)

A: 1) He's looking at other schools besides Texas A&M. He did not come to the spring game. I think it's pretty clear someone else in his household wants him to go somewhere else.

2) No, because they already have Starkel/Mond and James Foster under wraps. That's enough to get most players' attention. Now, if they got the #1 guy in the nation or something, that's a different story. But otherwise, no.

Q: 1. Should we hold out hope that we can get back in with Wease/Henderson? Do you think they will sign early or continue to consider their options through the season?

2. Can Jimbo go 8-4 and still sign a top 10 class?

3. I know a lot of fans have the LSU game circled (only SEC team Sumlin never beat), how important is it for Jimbo to beat them? Would it set the tone of a new era in the SEC West?

4. With Armani Watts gone, is Dodson the unquestioned leader of the defense? Who was the last inside LB to be considered the leader of the Aggie defense? Justin Warren? (Dmac4408)

A: 1) You keep recruiting them, but you do NOT do a Sumlin and sit around pining for them. You go get on other options immediately and if they're more receptive, fine. As for considering their options, Wease says he'll official at A&M for the Clemson game. So we'll see.

2) Yes. It won't be easy, but yes.

3) They're the big rival and you're fighting with them for a lot of recruits, so yes, it's really important to get them. Otherwise, you're still not in the upper echelon of the conference.

4) Yes, he is. And I'd put Jonathan Stewart in the argument for defensive leader.

Q: What was the estimated attendance at the Maroon & White Game last Saturday at Kyle?

Was JFF's wife at the game? (BoxsterBoy72)

A: 1) 48,129.

2) yes.

Q: With all the info regarding Sumlin pissing odd ex-players, inept handling of the QB situation in 2015, etc. coming out how was he able to negotiate the large contract extension, and survive as long as he did as head coach? Why would Chief want to join this kind of dumpster fire? (GCJC)

A: Well, he negotiated the extension in 2013, before he really started blundering publicly. With all that guaranteed money and an oil and gas price collapse, he probably got more time than he would have otherwise. As for Chief, he got paid $1.7 million. That's enough for me to go to work for Sumlin, and it's pretty obvious I have no affection whatsoever for him.

Q: 1a) What player do you see handling punt returns next fall? 1b) Kickoff returns?

2) Which new DE commit do you see becoming the better pass rusher...Leal or Mowry??

3) Jimbo recently stated we need more bodies at the LB position...meaning must improve depth. What players (LBs) out there do you know this staff is targeting and we have a legit chance of landing? (Chile pequin)

A: 1a) Roshauud Paul

1b) Trayveon Williams

2) Mowry is the kind of guy they're looking for to rush the passer. Leal's the kind of guy they want pushing big bodies into the backfield.

3) They're after quite a few at this point, which is good. They're not leading for many, which isn't good. The best of the bunch by far is Brandon Smith, who is in the system as a DE but is likely an LB at the next level. He's the #53 player in the nation and visiting this weekend. After him, you've got David Gbenda, who has seen his stock soar in recent months and a few other guys who right now are on the periphery.

Q: Blondes, brunettes or redheads? (hypothetically speaking, of course)

Medium rare or medium well?

Scotch or bourbon?

White meat or dark meat?

Half empty or half full?

Ford or Chevy?

Chicken or egg? (Hogtide)

A: 1) Blondes. But have historically had much more success with redheads. Go figure.

2) Medium rare.

3) Bourbon.

4) Twice as big as it needs to be.

5) Ford.

6) Egg. We all have to start somewhere.

Q: Has there been any "behind the scenes" information on whether Gilder or Davis will return to A&M or stay in the NBA draft? (davidimy)

A: No. They haven't hired agents, which quickly puts them in the "leaning to stay" category, but it'll really depend on how they do at the pre-draft camps. If they do well there, see ya. If they're clearly not quite ready, they'll be back.

Q: 1) Can you give us your typical position breakdown for the 2019 recruiting class? (i.e. how many of each position you expect us to take)

2) How many years do we get Mohamed Diallo?

3) What position will Vernon Jackson be listed as on our roster next year?

4) Can you give us your top 4 impact true freshman for next year? (after Jalen Preston)

5) What were the noticeable improvements you saw in the spring game and practices that can be attributed to our new position coaches? (gigem85)

A: 1) Ok, I'm going to base this off the roster as it stands now. And we'll go to 25 for sake of argument.

QB (4 back for 2019): 1. Make it a really good one if you can.

RB (between 5 and 7 back): 1. Again, make it a real good one. If that can't be done, oh well.

TE (3 back): 1. And you have him.

WR (11 scheduled back, but I'd assume attrition): 4. Two you already have.

OL: (4 tackles (Moore, Diesch, Blanton, Green), 8 guards (Hocker, Prater, McCollum, Reed, Anderson, Matthews, Clement, Jenkins) and 1 center (McCoy) return.) You need tackles in a big way. If I can, another 4, with 3 tackles preferred.

DE: (7 back): 4, because four of your 7 returners are true freshman and unproven, while 2 others are redshirts. You have 2 already.

DT: (5 back): 2. You've got 1 already.

LB: (5 back): Definite area of need. If you can get 4, take 4. They have 1.

S (6 back): 2, and you have them.

CB (9 back): 3 if you can. Make them really good ones if at all possible. They seem to have an inside track on a few guys that would certainly qualify.

(And yeah, I know that's more than 25. This isn't going to be easy.)

2) 3

3) RB

4) Jeremiah Martin, Max Wright, Caleb Chapman and Leon O'Neal.

5) Effort, discipline and solid tackling.

Q: Is Craig in a bit of hot water considering his performance with not closing the 5star wideout from Texas this year and essentially losing Henderson and the lack of great wr commmits from a pretty talent laden class this year? (Atelot)

A: No. Absolutely not. You want to blame someone for not getting Henderson and Wease, try the old staff who dropped the ball with both of them. Craig had 4 months to try to get them; OU had 2 years and both had committed their once before. And, the last time I checked, the recruiting class for 2019 isn't done yet.

Q: What is your least favorite recruiting buzz word/phrase?

Since you asked, mine is "I'm going to take a wait and see approach". (agh10)

A: That's not mine, because I use it a ton. Mine is "priority." Like, "so and so is a priority recruit for University X." So the other guys they want to add to their recruiting class aren't? And honestly, it just sounds flat-out stupid.

Q: Do you believe Brian Williams or Erick Young will get a 5th Star? How big a jump will Baylor Cupp make? (Aggiewoo)

A: Both are on the cusp and could get there. Cupp should be a 4-star, in my opinion. That's a really good set of highlights he's got. It may take someone going to see him in person to make the difference.