Q: Who is the dumbest recruit you've ever interviewed? (brohrer28)

A: I'm not going to name names, because that would be classless. But they were in the 2013 class, on offense, who did not make it in. I talked to him for about 2 minutes and walked away with a blank stare.

Q: 1. Which recruit as the most difficult to follow, ever?

2. Which recruit was the most enjoyable, ever?

3. How many DEs, DTs, and LBs do you see us taking in 2019? (AggieLuke04)

A: 1) Kendall Sheffield.

2) The guy I talked to the most during the recruiting process, and we talked about just about everything, was Johnny Manziel. Didn't see that coming, did you?

3) For sake of argument, let's say DeMarvin Leal is a defensive end. So they have two DEs, one DT and a LB. I think they take at least one more DE, need to get two more LBs and, if you they have the space, another tackle. But the ends and linebackers are the bigger issue. I think people are going to be shocked at how good Josh Ellison is.

Q: The Koda Martin, Kemah Siverand and Nick Harvey departures have reduced the number of scholarship players for 2018 school year

What is the projected scholarship count when the 2018 Class reports in June? (rareo)

A: I have them at 84.

Q: Do we keep the 1st round streak alive? (Carterr66)

A: Halfway through the first, I'm thinking it's over.

Q: Are the WR’s we lost to OU over and done? Has the damage to the relationships done by Sumlin been too great to overcome? Will Sumlin win a National Title this year? Will Fishers work ethic and keen eye for talent get us to 9-4 this year? Thank you as always. (Agsrule97!)

A: 1) Yes. A&M probably is now full at WR unless they get someone exceptional, and they're looking for a burner. Neither of those guys quite fit that mold.

2) Those guys were asleep for most of a year. Pretty weak.

3) He will never win a national title. He had his shot in 2013 and blew it.

4) It's possible. Need a little luck and to stay healthy.

Q: How much more refreshing is it to cover the program now with Fisher as head coach, versus Sumlin? (Maroon1)

A: You know, it's funny. We don't see much more practice than we did under Sumlin, but the amount of conversation we have with Fisher is much more informative. He's not paranoid and is straightforward with us. Simply put, he doesn't jerk us around and act like we're morons.

Q: 1) Who are your "breakout" players on Offense and Defense this fall?

2) With Banks now at Bama, do you see our special teams (kick/punt coverage teams) taking a step back? About the same? Improving?

3) Once Jimbo has HIS personnel/talent in place on offense, whether that be one year or two years from now, how do you think his west coast style of offense will match up against SEC Defenses? (Chile Pequin)

A: 1) jace Sternberger, Jalen Preston (I almost said Kendrick Rogers) and Camron Buckley on offense; Micheal Clemons, Santino Marchiol and Justin Madubuike on defense.

2) I think it'll be about the same. Maybe fewer blocked punts, because nobody's better at doing that.

3) I think it'll be fine once they really figure it out and get used to it.

Q: I never hear much about AJ Sanders. What's his status and outlook? (GB18377)

A: Sanders is a walk-on running back and he's not going to see the field in game situations unless it's on special teams. A&M just has too much depth.

Q: When a scholarship player decides to transfer, at what point does his scholarship become available to use for a grad transfer, JUCO, etc. When he announces? When he actually departs campus? (Tnags)

A: When he officially withdraws from the program. For instance, Koda Martin is still on campus until May, but A&M could use that spot for a transfer right now.

Q: 1. Which freshman do you see having the biggest impact this year on O/D/ and ST's?

2. A lot of the OOS guys we are recruiting had prior relationships from when Jimbo was at FSU or Elko was at ND. Should we expect to see them continue to recruit just as hard nationally or will it decline a bit going forward? (RockHardFister)

A: 1) Offense: Jalen Preston. Sorry if you've heard that before.

Defense: Jeremiah Martin. Just a hunch. Leon O' Neal would have been too easy to pick.

Special Teams: Brian Johnson. I don't see any freshman taking over a return job, and this kid has the size and speed to be a force on return coverage. A REAL stretch here.

2) I think they'd like to stay in-state, but they're going to go wherever the needs are. It's going to be a national recruiting strategy.

Q: What is the best 2019 recruit that A&M is targeting and our chances to pick him up? (Staubach1972)

A: 5-star OL Kenyon Green, and I think they lead for him.

Q: At the moment, what does your gut say about where Erick Young, Bobby Wolfe, and Jeffery Carter will end up? We desperately need some elite CB recruits! (Chuckg_07)

A: I think Young and Wolfe have A&M as their leader, but LSU and OU will be after them. Oregon seems to have to appeared as the major competition with the Aggies for Carter.

Q: We’ll have at least 7 running backs on the roster in the fall, not counting fullbacks. Are we really going to take 2 more in this recruiting class? Do you expect anyone to transfer?

What’s up with Hansford? (Jessexy)

A: 1) No, I think they take one and that's it. They could lose one, but remember, they already have a transfer coming in as well.

2) He was hurt and didn't practice at all this spring. I don't think he has a role at this point.

Q: Who goes next after Kirk? What round? (TAMU-83)

A: Probably Armani Watts, but I don't think it'll be before the 3rd round.



