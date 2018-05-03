Q: Mark, which of the current 2 and 3 star A&M commits could expect a promotion to the next level, providing they perform above and beyond their senior season?

Did Kirk get screwed out of the first round? Or was the drop to the second round of the draft inevitable?It looked to us that Connor Blumrick performed well during the Spring Game. Any chance he'll improve to the #2 QB spot? If not, should he consider becoming a receiver like Ryan Tannerhill? (Chuck70)

A: 1) I think Josh Ellison is definitely in line for a boost to 4 stars. After all, he won the D-line MVP at the Houston Rivals camp, so evaluators can't say they haven't seen him. Baylor Cupp is another guy I think deserves a boost. His film was some of the best I've seen for a tight end in a while.

2) Kirk didn't get screwed. It was just a draft where teams had other needs. Where he got screwed was the idea that he's too short. He'll show that one to be a fallacy quickly.

3) I don't think Blumrick played any better than Starkel or Mond. In fact, I think he definitely came in third in that derby, and he held on to the ball too long too often. I think he's almost certain to be the #3 guy this year, barring a transfer, and there's no way he's going to switch to receiver. He's not fast enough and A&M has way too many options for that.

Q: Is there a difference in recruiting strategies with respect to jucos with this staff?

2. Does this staff rotate their front seven guys more or less than the previous staff? (AggieLuke04)

A: 1) Was there a recruiting strategy for JUCOs with the last staff? It seemed to depend on position. As for this group, I think the idea is that they want players they can develop for several years if possible. Only in real dire situations are they going JUCO. They did it to fill up their TE roster and have offered exactly one JUCO this year. So pretty clearly, JUCO is last resort.

2) Which side of the ball? I know that sounds crazy, but after last year and the en masse substitutions on the offensive line, I want to check. If you mean defense, the answer is I don't know yet. I would expect it to be similar, but that may depend on depth.

Q: Seems like around the June timeframe has been good for us in years past with some commitments, why is that? Do we expect that trend to continue this year? If so, who do you think we pick up in the next couple of months?

A: 1) Because it's the offseason, kids have time to think and look around and they want to get things done before their senior season starts again.

2) Maybe, but not as much. The early signing period has changed things.

3) Not gonna go there. With recruiting, there's really no telling. I think there could be a couple at the end of this month and early June, but I'm speculating and not naming names.

Q: Freshman most likely to be a starter before end of season? (TAMU-83)

A: Jalen Preston.

Q: 1) Elko's blitz packages...based upon his defenses at his previous two stops, where do you see our blitz pressure coming from most? DE? LB? S? All of the above?

2) Keeping with Elko and the defense...how much does he bring the heat? Does he run an attacking come after you every play type or more of a bend but don't break? (Chile Pequin)

A: 1) I think they're coming from a lot of directions. He'll stand up his ends; he likes linebacker types to play Rover because he likes to blitz them off the edge. He moved Tyrel Dodson to BUCK so he can blitz more.

2) Elko definitely comes after you. I think the amount will depend on each opponent, but it will be less predictable than John Chavis became (blitz on first and second downs, play off on 3rd in most cases).

Q: Of the new assistants who has impressed you the most so far and who the least? And, your opinion of Dickey and the LB assistant? (LawHall)

A: 1) Can't say because we haven't seen enough.

2) I haven't seen Dickey do much of anything. He defers to Fisher on the practice field, but I'll bet he has a big say in things we can't see, like gameplanning. Peveto seems like a high energy guy and he's done a solid job recruiting so far. It's pretty remarkable, honestly, considering he was close to death a few months ago.

Q: Do you think Jimbo will beat Saban? (GB18377)

A: What year? It'll happen, but it's hard to say when. I don't think it'll be this year.

Q: Can you take a shot at explaining our linebacker recruiting. Seems like the only position where we are not attracting the top talent. (Richard23)

A: It definitely does seem that way. I think the first big issue is the lack of LB talent in Texas right now. It's dropped considerably in the eight years I've been doing this gig. Back then, you could recruit Texas and Louisiana, pick up 4 good guys and be done. Not anymore. There are only a few really good and established LBs in Texas, and everyone's after them. That's why the Aggies have had to go national. Now, I think RJ Orebo is a fascinating guy to watch, because he could be really good with some time and coaching. Getting Andre White was a coup. But can they find two more somewhere? I don't know.

Q: How much effect does a HS coach calling our coaches have on a players recruitment? I realize a coach can be biased but I would think an ex-player coaching a HS calling his old team about a player would help his recruiting. Do we have an advantage with some of our ex-players or not? (h273)

A: I don't think it helps as much as you think. What helps is really keeping the relationship good and the lines of communication open so when those calls DO come and there IS a quality player they didn't know about, the coach will be more than willing to guide him in the "right" direction.

Q: Now that Koda has transferred (say what you want but he was a RS Senior, multi year starter), I am really concerned about our OL for next year. So my questions are:

- Since our Tackles are the weak spots and even more specific, the left side of the line with an unstable Sutherland...should we move McCoy (our best lineman) to LG to strengthen the QBs blindside? (Thus Prater to Center)

As for said Tackles, can you give me any kind of assurance that Dan Moore and C. Green will do “fine” there against the SEC pass rush? Or is Blanton going to be able to come in day 1 and compete for that job? Do we have any other options at this point? (Kenyon Greens recruitment has to utmost priority) (DXB19)

A: 1) I don't want to see McCoy moved. I know people will go nuts because the snapping issue, but how many sacks has he given up? Zero. None. Nada. He's an elite blocker at his position. He did play guard this spring -- but on the right.

2) No.

3) Also no.

4) Kellen Diesch is now the backup left tackle and honestly, he didn't do that badly this spring. Prater and Sutherland also have experience at tackle, but I'm not sure that's an option they want to explore if they can avoid it.

Q: What's our potential first round pipeline look like for the next few years? (TAMU-83)

A: Wow, tough to say. Guys I think have a shot include Jhamon Ausbon, Derrick Tucker, Jayden Peevy, Justin Madubuike and the most likely, Trayveon Williams. Kellen Mond could be, but he has to really improve, obviously.



