Q: We've already seen a bunch of spring OV's this year--the kids are adjusting to the early signing day. Are there any schools/coaches who don't seem to be adapting as quickly?

Any unintended consequences so far? When do you think the early signing period will be moved before the start of the player's senior year? Will NSD become an afterthought at that time. Maybe just the top100 or so waiting until February to sign? (Boone8466)

A: 1) I think everyone's adjusting quickly, because they have no choice. You snooze you lose.

2) I think the early signing period moves next year, if I recall correctly. That will really compress things for the 2020 class and it's good A&M is out offering now.

3) I think NSD will always be a big deal, but now it will be teams scrambling to get late prospects, flip players or wait on the proverbial top 100 or so.

Q: Gutsiest football player you have ever seen, live or on TV, college or NFL?

Emmitt playing with a broken collarbone was impressive. Witten played with a broken jaw. Old timers like Bednarik, Rocky Bleier, Butkis.Still the toughest guy I ever saw pound for pound was Larry Brown who played tailback for the Redskins. That guy could barely walk off the field most games. (TAMU-83)

A: No question, it's Johnny Manziel. In the Auburn game in 2013, he separated his shoulder severely, went under the stands, got a painkilling shot and went back in. It was a 2nd-degree separation and he should have missed a month. He missed one series.

Q: Has your nfl scout buddy offered any insight as to how his team views the different college teams in Texas? Does he feel players from ATM or Texas lacked development under the Sumlin and Herman staffs? How does he feel about players coached under Fisher at FSU? (Jakeh05)

A: He didn't see much of FSU because these guys are regional -- he sees mostly Big 12 and some SEC, mainly A&M. He thought a lot of Aggies under Sumlin got by on natural talent, especially after the first wave of coaches left. He thought Sumlin had it on cruise control. I haven't asked him about Herman at Texas, but he thought he did a good job maximizing what he had at Houston. He's looking forward to seeing what changes with Fisher and suspects a lot will.

Q: Any chance of a new uniform redo... with a new coach, etc... Not a trick up deal, but a refinement?

Seems like new coaches always tweak something.. how they enter the game/ sideline setup, coaches uniforms, always wear white pants, etc.... Id welcome something that says this is a new ball game.. kind of like how spring ball is now run... (bobdoc54)

A: That's up to the administration and Adidas. And frankly, I'd rather just going out and making a statement with wins. Too often for too long, A&M has tried to use hype as an ally instead of past success. I'm kind of tired of it.

Q: 1. Would it be fair to call this baseball season a disappointment when factoring in preseason expectations?

2. Could you see this staff passing on a QB in this class? If not, what is the pecking order on Jimbo's wishlist?

3. Is the RB situation basically firstcome first serve between Doerue and Spiller? (Aggieluke04)

A: 1) Yes. Absolutely.

2) I could see it, but I think they really want to get Michael Johnson Jr. After that, I'm not sure there is a pecking list.

3) Great question. Probably, but I know they really love Spiller.

Q: How do you see Vernon Jackson all 230lbs of him at running back? Does he red shirt or does he get the full back nod? Looking forward to having a big running back again. Wasn’t Carson our last heavy back?! (LTGrenader)

A: He's not playing fullback. He came here to carry the ball. I can see him being used as a short yardage back right off the bat.

Q: Would Saban winning a record title then retiring be good or bad for the SEC? (TAMU-83)

A: Neither. It would be good then bad for Alabama. It would be interesting for the rest of the conference to see how it plays out after that.

Q: When you assess the wideouts, you always mention Ausbon and Buckley, but never Rogers. He has always looked the part to me and showed flashes in the Spring Game. Why no love? Too inconsistent? (Agh10)

A: That's exactly why. He only averaged 9 yards a catch last season and vanished for more than half the year. Then he was up and down this spring. If he ever gets it going consistently, he'll be matchup hell for defenders. But I need to see it to believe it.