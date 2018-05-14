AggieYell Mailbag
Here's the latest edition of the AggieYell Mailbag...
Q: We've already seen a bunch of spring OV's this year--the kids are adjusting to the early signing day. Are there any schools/coaches who don't seem to be adapting as quickly?
Any unintended consequences so far? When do you think the early signing period will be moved before the start of the player's senior year? Will NSD become an afterthought at that time. Maybe just the top100 or so waiting until February to sign? (Boone8466)
A: 1) I think everyone's adjusting quickly, because they have no choice. You snooze you lose.
2) I think the early signing period moves next year, if I recall correctly. That will really compress things for the 2020 class and it's good A&M is out offering now.
3) I think NSD will always be a big deal, but now it will be teams scrambling to get late prospects, flip players or wait on the proverbial top 100 or so.
Q: Gutsiest football player you have ever seen, live or on TV, college or NFL?
Emmitt playing with a broken collarbone was impressive. Witten played with a broken jaw. Old timers like Bednarik, Rocky Bleier, Butkis.Still the toughest guy I ever saw pound for pound was Larry Brown who played tailback for the Redskins. That guy could barely walk off the field most games. (TAMU-83)
A: No question, it's Johnny Manziel. In the Auburn game in 2013, he separated his shoulder severely, went under the stands, got a painkilling shot and went back in. It was a 2nd-degree separation and he should have missed a month. He missed one series.
Q: Has your nfl scout buddy offered any insight as to how his team views the different college teams in Texas? Does he feel players from ATM or Texas lacked development under the Sumlin and Herman staffs? How does he feel about players coached under Fisher at FSU? (Jakeh05)
A: He didn't see much of FSU because these guys are regional -- he sees mostly Big 12 and some SEC, mainly A&M. He thought a lot of Aggies under Sumlin got by on natural talent, especially after the first wave of coaches left. He thought Sumlin had it on cruise control. I haven't asked him about Herman at Texas, but he thought he did a good job maximizing what he had at Houston. He's looking forward to seeing what changes with Fisher and suspects a lot will.
Q: Any chance of a new uniform redo... with a new coach, etc... Not a trick up deal, but a refinement?
Seems like new coaches always tweak something.. how they enter the game/ sideline setup, coaches uniforms, always wear white pants, etc.... Id welcome something that says this is a new ball game.. kind of like how spring ball is now run... (bobdoc54)
A: That's up to the administration and Adidas. And frankly, I'd rather just going out and making a statement with wins. Too often for too long, A&M has tried to use hype as an ally instead of past success. I'm kind of tired of it.
Q: 1. Would it be fair to call this baseball season a disappointment when factoring in preseason expectations?
2. Could you see this staff passing on a QB in this class? If not, what is the pecking order on Jimbo's wishlist?
3. Is the RB situation basically firstcome first serve between Doerue and Spiller? (Aggieluke04)
A: 1) Yes. Absolutely.
2) I could see it, but I think they really want to get Michael Johnson Jr. After that, I'm not sure there is a pecking list.
3) Great question. Probably, but I know they really love Spiller.
Q: How do you see Vernon Jackson all 230lbs of him at running back? Does he red shirt or does he get the full back nod? Looking forward to having a big running back again. Wasn’t Carson our last heavy back?! (LTGrenader)
A: He's not playing fullback. He came here to carry the ball. I can see him being used as a short yardage back right off the bat.
Q: Would Saban winning a record title then retiring be good or bad for the SEC? (TAMU-83)
A: Neither. It would be good then bad for Alabama. It would be interesting for the rest of the conference to see how it plays out after that.
Q: When you assess the wideouts, you always mention Ausbon and Buckley, but never Rogers. He has always looked the part to me and showed flashes in the Spring Game. Why no love? Too inconsistent? (Agh10)
A: That's exactly why. He only averaged 9 yards a catch last season and vanished for more than half the year. Then he was up and down this spring. If he ever gets it going consistently, he'll be matchup hell for defenders. But I need to see it to believe it.
AQ: How is A&M recruiting sizing up and where do you think we will land in rankings for 2019? (Staubach1972)
A: It's sizing up well and I think they're well on their way to at least a top 10 class.
Q: 1) Having read your Wednesday Talking Points about the number of scholarship offers extended by Jimbo & staff, how does Jimbo play it when a HS recruit with an offer says he wants to commit but the FB staff believes they are locked-down full at that players position? With the large of offers extended that must happen occasionally.
2) Again having read your Wednesday Talking Points about the Offensive Line, What is your gut feel about why this group continues to be a weak link and seemingly under-perform? Didn't Turner get any of the recruits he wanted? Are these OLine players just unable to execute Turner's style of play? Is the SECW D-lines of BAMA, LSU, etc just too superior? (Boxsterboy72)
A: 1) They tell them they're full. Sometimes it really is just that simple.
2) I think part of it was scheme. Turner wants his guys with their hands in the dirt and moving forward; Sumlin's offense required them to be in a 2-point stance and moving backward. I also think the mindset developed by the Sumlin bunch wasn't good for linemen. His version of tough wasn't nearly tough enough, and they were ok with just ok. Now that Turner is working for a coach that fits more of his mold in Fisher, all excuses are gone. This is all Turner's ballgame now.
Q: Where are we with Trey Sanders? (Shackey84)
A: Forgive the bluntness, but they're not anywhere with him. I don't know why, but he seemed to eliminate them early on.
Q: 1) In the last 6 years, what player do you think had the most potential but never tapped into it because of limitations/mis-handlings from the coaching staff?
2) What newcomer on our basketball team will make the biggest impact for us next year? (Nebo, Mitchell, Mahan) (Gigem85)
A: 1) I'll give you three, for different reasons: Speedy Noil, Howard Matthews and Kyle Allen. Noil couldn't keep his head on straight and the coaches couldn't reach him. I don't think they did enough early on to put the fear of God in him and he skated through three years. Matthews just didn't care. I don't know how you fix that one. I'm not sure he liked football. And Allen was just flat out screwed over and had his head messed with by the old staff, Sumlin in particular. QBs can be fragile characters, and I'll bet that stuck with him. I really thought he was going to be outstanding.
2) I'm thinking Nebo will, because he has experience and the front line may have to be rebuilt from the ground up.
Q: When do you think Jimbo will announce a starting QB? (SuperAg1000)
Not until late in the summer. Whether or not you think one guy or the other has an edge right now really doesn't matter; it's still much too close and there's a lot more to see.
Q: 1. Who was the most surprising commitment to A&M for you in the 2018 class?
2. Correct me if I'm wrong, the last few years we've seen a recruiting surge for A&M in the months of May-June? It will be relatively quiet around this time and then in the span of six weeks we'd get several key commits. Was this due simply to how the Sumlin staff played things out or a different factor? Should we expect the same this year?
3. Is LeBron the 2nd greatest player of all-time? (DMac4408)
A: 1) Probably the duo of James Foster and Tank Jenkins. I didn't think A&M had a shot with either until the night before NSD, when OU started scrambling because Jenkins told them he wasn't coming, and FSU was stunned by Foster saying he was going somewhere else. Once guys with other sites started texting saying Jenkins had eliminated them too, I began to think, "Jimbo got both of these guys. Wow, he really is on another level with this stuff."
2) I think it will be similar this year, but for different reasons. Sumlin did have a real hot streak in late May and early June as guys took visits after their school years ended and committed. But this year I think the compressed schedule and early signing period will have guys deciding to commit around the same time.
3) Yes.
Q: What are your top 5 thoughts on our new staff so far? (Carterr66)
A: 1) They teach.
2) They don't mind yelling.
3) Everyone seems to get along.
4) They don't mind hitting the recruiting trail hard.
5) I hope they can replicate past successes elsewhere.
Q: What does OC Dickey do on a day to day basis? (Boo yah)
A: Works with Fisher on coaching the offense. Also schemes and gameplans.