AggieYell Mailbag
Here's the latest edition of the AggieYell Mailbag...
Q: So we have a few QB offers out, tell me how it works. If Jimbo has his eyes on one QB and one of the lesser lights commits first does he take it? And is Jalen Preston in school yet? (h273)
A: 1) That's the thing: he doesn't have his eyes on one. He has his eyes on several, and has thought of different ways he can work them into his system. The first one to take the offer gets it.
2) Yes.
Q: Can you give a rundown of new CFB rules? (6.William.Bs)
A: Any fair catch called for on a kickoff inside of the 25 will now be considered a touchback;
Blocks below the waist more than five yards from the line of scrimmage are outlawed. Except for exterior offensive linemen, any blocks below the waist must take place from the front side.
Q: 1. Realistic ceiling and floor for the basketball team next yr?
2. Will the staff hold a spot in the class to land a QB? (AggieLuke04)
A: 1) Ceiling: they compete with Auburn, Tennessee and Kentucky at the top of the SEC.
Floor: Their lack of depth up front dooms them to 10th place.
Q: Can you shed some light on your DJ Hogg comment from your Tuesday Thoughts? (AggieWoo)
A: Hogg seemed to be the guy that was consistently in trouble and had an attitude that people around the program weren't thrilled with. There wasn't a real drive to improve and he was hit with multiple suspensions. That's not what you want around a rebuilding team.
And now, the TAMU-83 segment of the mailbag:
Q: Cordarrian Richardson. He’s officially here now, right?
Non-scholarship players who will contribute this year?
Jimbo is a details oriented, “everything matters” type of coach. Will/has he have/had any input on the scripting of the football games? Will we have less of the in-game fluff that takes away from the overall competitive atmosphere this year?
A: 1) Yes.
2) Kwame Etwi comes to mind. Outside of that, I can't see any.
3) I honestly hope not. I hope he considers it so trivial that it's not worth his time, and he goes after more important things.
Q: Pick the team you would root for in the following championships.
Redskins-Texans
Astros-Orioles
Caps-Aeros (FletchW)
A: I don't have to worry about it, for 3 reasons: 1) The Aeros were a minor league team and no longer exist; 2) The Astros and Orioles are both in the AL; 3) This would be a sign of Hell freezing over and we'd all be dead.
Q: Do you have a full list of jersey numbers for the new guys yet? If so, can you list them please? Also, any number changes from last season. (Jessexy)
A: 4: James Foster
92: Max Wright
9: Leon O'Neal
26: Charles Strong
7: Jashaun Corbin
23: Jordan Moore
86: Glenn Beal
5: Bobby Brown
82: Caleb Chapman
60: Barton Clement
1: Mohamed Diallo (I want to see how 1 looks on a DT)
3: Vernon Jackson
79: Tank Jenkins
15: Jeremiah Martin
16: Brian Johnson
75: Luke Matthews (appropriate)
81: Jalen Preston
83: Montel Parker
47: Seth Small
And Daylon Mack is changing from 5 to 34.
Q: Is time running out for Pearland's Ibeneme to commit to A&M?
What is the most pressing position need Jimbo is yet to fill for 2019? (Chuck70)
A: 1) Yes.
2) Corner, and I think that'll be filled in a couple of weeks.
Q: Any insight into the Leah Knight and/or Austin Thomas situation? Like what their roles might be, if either or both are added to the new staff (RiffRaff81)
A: Knight is serving as the director of recruiting, and Thomas is the "general manager" of football operations. Both are extremely qualified additions.
Q: I'm excited to see Corderrian Richardson on campus. Everything I've seen about him indicates he's a beast - bama style back. Seems to be able to run over, through, around and past defenders. What are your thoughts about him and what are his chances of contributing with all the backs we have? Is he eligible this year or next? (hogtide)
A: I think we'll revisit this next year, when he's eligible. He'll have to beat out Charles Strong and Vernon Jackson (and maybe Jacob Kibodi) for that role when he is eligible.
Q: With all the running backs on the roster does A&M really need to take a RB this class? Are there any 2019 recruits that are being looked at for the Rover position? (Ag20)
A: 1) I'm expecting some serious attrition at the position (at least two guys), so yes. And if you can get Derrick Spiller, you take him.
2) Say hello to new commit Tarian Lee.
Q: With Kenyon Green committed, who is our highest rated players the Aggies have on their radar with a shot at? (Staubach72)
A: Erick Young.
Q: Based on the knowledge of Aggieyell employees what are the percent chances of getting commitments from the following players:
Lewis Cine
Jeffery Carter
Eric Young
Dylan Wright
Marcus Stripling
Isaiah Spiller
Javonne Shepherd
Bobby Wolfe
Tamauzia Brown
David Gbenda (RediAg)
A: I don't do percentages. In this case, especially, they're arbitrary and capricious (in other words, they're BS). We'll go with low, medium and high.
Cine: Low
Carter: Medium to high
Young: high
Wright: Medium, also may depend on space. But the odds are improving.
Stripling: High
Spiller: High
Shepherd: Low
Wolfe: High
Brown: Depends on space
Gbenda: Medium
Q: What would it take for this OL class to be on par with the class with Joekel & Matthews (can’t remember the year, too lazy to look up)? (Travster23)
A: Can't do it. Aren't enough high caliber players left on the board to do it.
Q: Can you provide some comparisons of a few of our key targets with either current players on the roster or perhaps recent grads. For instance, who do Medley, Rayburn, Spiller, Robinson, etc. remind you of? Thanks. This may or may not be my second question. Sorry. (RiffRaff81)
A: Medley: Jarvis Harrison
Spiller: Ben Malena
Green: Cedric Ogbuehi
Lee: Stephen Jenkins
White: Sean Porter
Q: Are there any good MLB’s out there to get, or do we wait until next year?
How good are our chances to land Ishmael Sopsher the DT?(percentage) (ErikJackson)
A: 1) Andre White is going to be a MIKE. But Nakobe Dean would also be one.
2) I don't do percentages. But I wouldn't make them very high.