Q: So we have a few QB offers out, tell me how it works. If Jimbo has his eyes on one QB and one of the lesser lights commits first does he take it? And is Jalen Preston in school yet? (h273)

A: 1) That's the thing: he doesn't have his eyes on one. He has his eyes on several, and has thought of different ways he can work them into his system. The first one to take the offer gets it.

2) Yes.

Q: Can you give a rundown of new CFB rules? (6.William.Bs)

A: Any fair catch called for on a kickoff inside of the 25 will now be considered a touchback;

Blocks below the waist more than five yards from the line of scrimmage are outlawed. Except for exterior offensive linemen, any blocks below the waist must take place from the front side.

Q: 1. Realistic ceiling and floor for the basketball team next yr?

2. Will the staff hold a spot in the class to land a QB? (AggieLuke04)

A: 1) Ceiling: they compete with Auburn, Tennessee and Kentucky at the top of the SEC.

Floor: Their lack of depth up front dooms them to 10th place.

Q: Can you shed some light on your DJ Hogg comment from your Tuesday Thoughts? (AggieWoo)

A: Hogg seemed to be the guy that was consistently in trouble and had an attitude that people around the program weren't thrilled with. There wasn't a real drive to improve and he was hit with multiple suspensions. That's not what you want around a rebuilding team.

And now, the TAMU-83 segment of the mailbag:

Q: Cordarrian Richardson. He’s officially here now, right?

Non-scholarship players who will contribute this year?

Jimbo is a details oriented, “everything matters” type of coach. Will/has he have/had any input on the scripting of the football games? Will we have less of the in-game fluff that takes away from the overall competitive atmosphere this year?

A: 1) Yes.

2) Kwame Etwi comes to mind. Outside of that, I can't see any.

3) I honestly hope not. I hope he considers it so trivial that it's not worth his time, and he goes after more important things.

Q: Pick the team you would root for in the following championships.

Redskins-Texans

Astros-Orioles

Caps-Aeros (FletchW)

A: I don't have to worry about it, for 3 reasons: 1) The Aeros were a minor league team and no longer exist; 2) The Astros and Orioles are both in the AL; 3) This would be a sign of Hell freezing over and we'd all be dead.

Q: Do you have a full list of jersey numbers for the new guys yet? If so, can you list them please? Also, any number changes from last season. (Jessexy)

A: 4: James Foster

92: Max Wright

9: Leon O'Neal

26: Charles Strong

7: Jashaun Corbin

23: Jordan Moore

86: Glenn Beal

5: Bobby Brown

82: Caleb Chapman

60: Barton Clement

1: Mohamed Diallo (I want to see how 1 looks on a DT)

3: Vernon Jackson

79: Tank Jenkins

15: Jeremiah Martin

16: Brian Johnson

75: Luke Matthews (appropriate)

81: Jalen Preston

83: Montel Parker

47: Seth Small

And Daylon Mack is changing from 5 to 34.

Q: Is time running out for Pearland's Ibeneme to commit to A&M?

What is the most pressing position need Jimbo is yet to fill for 2019? (Chuck70)

A: 1) Yes.

2) Corner, and I think that'll be filled in a couple of weeks.