Q: Assuming we don’t get Shepherd do you think we are done at OL? (AgCatter123)

A: Yeah, I think they're done otherwise. And honestly, his ship may have already sailed.

Q: With the 2020 Rivals 100 out, which 5 do we have the best shot to land at this point in time?

A: Demond Demas, Troy Omiere, Branard Wright, Dwight McGlothern and RJ Mickens.

Q: 1. I've seen this staff is looking at multiple jucos, how many jucos and what positions do you think they could use juco help at?

2. How many spots do you see this staff holding open past the early signing period?

3. Is the 2020 class in TX better and deeper than the 2019 one? (AggieLuke04)

A: 1) I think they're at the point where, unless a JUCO is really awesome, I don't want one. I'd rather have four years from a high schooler.

2) If they can fill them all before, they will.

3) Yes.

Q: 1. If fisher can only take one do you suspect he would take Dylan Wright or Isaiah Spiller?

I personally think he would find a way to take both but as scholarships become limited that scenario could become possible I guess. (RediAg)

A: Judging off of where they're applying pressure right now, Wright seems to be the target between the two. That may be because they have more ground to make up, but they definitely want him. And if I had to choose between the two, I think they need a big-play wideout more at this point. I think they have enough talent at RB to manage.

Q: ran across a kid named rian davis-lb-any reason why we wouldnt be recruiting this kid? (Bigty)

A: He's originally from Clear Lake, so I'm guessing that means he made it abundantly clear he has no interest.

Q: You mentioned several times that "the recruits chose" Calzada. From his highlight reel, he looks like the real deal, so I'm really excited about adding him to the commitment list.Can you elaborate on why the recruits chose him? Do you think Jimbo told them to? Did he impress them at camps with his performance? Is he a natural leader? Etc. (hogtide)

A: I'm sure Fisher gave them a bit of a nudge, but the guy performed well at camps and he hit it off with the players during his visit. Kenyon Green is already referring to him as "my QB", so that's telling, in my opinion.

Q: What exactly is Jimbo selling the recruits, early playing time, building a championship program, development, playing in the nfl? Also how well can he hold a class together if things go south during the season? (jakeh05)

A: 1) From what I've been told, he tells players specifically what their role would be in the program and how they intend to help that player to succeed. That's something Kevin Sumlin did early on, then stopped (which makes me think it was David Beaty's idea). So the sales pitch varies from person to person.

2) It went south last year at FSU and he kept that class together until he left. I don't see this season being any worse than .500, so keeping it together should be quite doable.

Q: Has not having our QB for this class until recently hurt our WR recruiting this year? (We’ve missed on some big time local talent)

Do you see WR as the position group that they focus on from here on out? Or LB? RB? (DXB19)

A: 1) No. Absolutely not. First, they have one now. Second and more importantly, recruits know Starkel, Mond and Foster are on campus. It has had no impact whatsoever.

2) They have room for maybe one wideout and maybe one running back, so no, I don't see those positions being ones they focus on. Linebacker, yes. But they need to slam the door with some corners, first and foremost.

Q: I realize that nearly all the kids offered by us we would take if they wanted to commit (except if a position is full)... With the number of slots diminishing, do you see this staff focusing on their main targets from here on out, or will it be whoever comes in first? (Barseven7)

A: Here's how I see this working: right now, they see the majority of the players offered as largely interchangeable. They can develop them and they'll fit the system. If they have a good bit of time left and they get to 5 scholarships or less and some really outstanding talent is still out there, they may start to narrow their focus. But right now, they're casting a wide net.

Q: What do we expect of Cam Horry this year? Redshirt, mopup duty, or can he provide some meaningful minutes? (TAMU-83)

A: He can't redshirt. He did last year. And I'm expecting absolutely nothing, because he's playing a position he's never played before.

Q: Do you think there is collaboration between recruits and the coaching staff on announcing commitments? Do coaches want to make a big splash, spread them out for continued impact, or is it 100% up to the recruit? I am thinking about the concept of silent commits that are waiting for one reason or another. (3s2ghill)

A: There are some instances where recruits work with the staff to arrange when they officially commit, but in most cases it's up to the kid.

Q: We have seen Fisher's method of offering several comparable players, taking the first to commit and then moving on. A much more aggressive approach than we have been used to. My question, has this been his standard operating procedure in the past or has he made this adjustment in order to build depth quickly? (Jaydub2)

A: This is has been the way he's always done business.

Q: What are the dates of the next commitment announcements? (js1105)

A: Bobby Wolfe, June 30; Erick Young, July 4.

Q: What will be the practice dates? When will the starting QB be announced? If you had to guess, who will it be? (Travster23)

A: 1) Haven't been announced.

2) Probably late in camp.

3) I plead the 5th.

Q: 1. Which A&M targets/commits in 2019 do you see getting that 5th star?

2. Are there any targets left in 2019 that are just particularly quiet, but you like our chances with come NSD?

3. Does Kenyon Green have a chance at starting right off the bat? (Dmac4408)

A: 1) Erick Young and Brian Williams seem best-positioned to get to the 5-star level.

2) Marcus Stripling comes to mind.

3) Yep.

Q: I'm slow, I admit it, I completely missed this story, but how did Garrett Wilson get away from tu's own back yard? Did he ever consider us? Thanks. (AgsRule97!)

A: Pretty simple: Ohio State outworked Texas. He also has ties to that area. He had an interest in A&M but they never really got too excited about him for whatever reason.

Q: I’m curious why the need to possibly take four DEs that would put you more than 4 deep after next year? With very limited space remaining, aren’t there or her pressing needs for those remaining slots? I could ask the same for taking a RB after our 2018 haul and a transfer for next year. (haas89)

A: A couple of reasons: first, this is an excellent class for DEs and more importantly, you have no idea what you have on campus behind Landis Durham (who will be gone) and Michael Clemons (who will be a senior). You can never have too many guys up front, so I'm all for them taking a bunch of DEs if they can.

Q: Mark what do you think of our chances are of landing Nakobe Dean, linebacker out of Mississippi? I know he is eyeing other schools but he did make a visit I understand. (Staubach1972)

A: They're in the mix, but not the favorite in my opinion. They've got some more work to do, but made up a lot of ground in a hurry. The longer he takes to decide, the better it is for the Aggies.

Q: What’s the health of this team going into summer? Whose the player that isn’t talked much about that you see contributing? (Fatrobby)

A: 1) Seems to be very good. The only guy I'm worried about remotely is Buddy Johnson, and I still think he'll be ready for camp.

2) I keep on saying Justin Madubuike, and I'm going to keep saying it until he's a household name. He's going to be a beast.