Q: 1) Can you give us your best player comparisons for our top 5 rated recruits coming in? (Kenyon Green, Brian Williams, Erick Young, Demani Richardson, DeMarvin Leal)

2) How does the linebacker class look for 2020? Do we lead for any of them?

3) What do you anticipate our top 2 or 3 most pressing needs will be for the 2020 recruiting class? (Gigem85)

A: 1) Green -- Germain Ifedi

Williams -- Jamal Adams

Young -- Richard Sherman (basically because of size)

Richardson -- Justin Evans

Leal -- Rocky Bernard

2) It doesn't look real good in-state (again). They've only offered one guy in-state, and that's Brennon Scott of Bishop Dunne and yes, they look to be competitive for him.

3) linebacker (always), quarterback (always), offensive line (always, and they've got that covered), defensive tackle

Q: We are putting together a great class of mostly highly rated players, so good that we may have to turn some away. Are there any “under the radar” 2/3 star types who you think A&M should have been in on as “takes” despite lower rankings? Guys that in a few years we will be like “How did this guy end up at (Fill In AAC School here)?” (Lord Infamous)

A: Ah, no.

Q: I asked last time but no answer, or, I missed it. Any update on the guys that were injured and out during the spring? (LawHall)

A: Connor Lanfear is back, but nowhere near healthy. Camron Horry is back, and at defensive end. Quartney Davis is back and is looking really good so far. Keeath Magee is back and was with the Rovers yesterday. Aaron Hansford? Who knows?

Q: Do we end the team rankings with an average star rating of 4 or above for the first time ever? (tsip despiser)

A: They've got 25 guys and an average of 3.52. That means you can take a max of three more, which will probably be 4-stars, but I don't see them getting to 4.

Q: Do you think this staff holds 1 or 2 spots until after the early signing day to find late bloomers? (AggieLuke04)

A: ABSOLUTELY NOT.

Q: Has the new coaching staff approached A. Hansford about playing LB?

With the number of spots left being limited, why did the coaches take a RB this year? Is Spiller a better back than the four A&M took for the last class? (Ag20)

A: 1) Who? And can we please put this idea that this guy his suddenly going to show up, have a change of heart and kill at LB to rest? It's old. It's stale.

2) You always take a running back, and they got the best in the state. They've already lost one player (Bussey) to attrition; they will lose more, almost certainly. Injuries are common among running backs. Guys take a pounding. If you can get a top quality guy, you get him.

Q: Question related to the numbers crunch. It's been widely discussed that there will have to be a ton of attrition in order to sign a class of 27-28. My question is when does that attrition have to occur. Specifically for those that are not seniors or entering the draft early? Does Jimbo have to clear out 12-14 spots before signing day in February? (biromeag)

A: No, he has to have them cleared out by the time the freshmen officially report, which this year was Aug. 1. That's when the 85-man gets set. So you could see some transfer before this season, some after and still more after spring ball 2019.

Q: When is the next rivals rankings update? Do we expect all our commits to sign during the early period and when is it? (superag1000)

A: 1) It's coming up pretty soon, because we got asked for our evaluations the other day.

2) Dec. 19, and yes.

Q: my Q......biggest change in how the Jimbo handles the local media.....?? (DentonAg80)

A: He answers our questions, doesn't act like we're morons, is honest with injury issues, doesn't lie to our faces and is generally pleasant to talk to.

Q: Is everyone on campus and qualified to participate in Fall drills now? (84Aggiect)

A: Yep, everyone made it.

Q: I’m sure this has been asked before, but I guess I missed it. Seems like Sumlin was always recruiting receivers. How did we end up with zero senior or junior receivers on this years’ team? (TAMU-83)

A: Good question, because it seems quite bizarre. But I'll give it a go.

2014: They took four receivers, Speedy Noil, Josh Reynolds, Frank Iheanacho and Jamal Jeffery. Noil was a bust and was urged to leave after his junior year; he did not redshirt. Reynolds was a JUCO, was great and is in the NFL. Iheanacho redshirted, caught one pass and transferred; Jeffery fumbled against UCLA, was benched and vanished. So no redshirts, one guy to the draft and three busts.

2015: They took three receivers, Christian Kirk, Damion Ratley and Kemah Siverand. Kirk left early (or would be a senior); Ratley was a JUCO and Siverand transferred (after being shifted to CB). Two productive players and a transfer.

2016: They took five receivers, Quartney Davis, Kendrick Rogers, Moses Reynolds, Clyde Chriss and Aaron Hansford. Davis redshirted after a knee injury that he's just now recovering from; Rogers redshirted and is now in the rotation; Reynolds hasn't played and has moved to corner; Chriss redshirted and Hansford played, got hurt, got a medical redshirt, started in 2017, got benched and has now been AWOL for the entire Fisher administration.

2017: They took four in Jhamon Ausbon, Roshauud Paul, Hezekiah Jones and Camron Buckley. All four played last year.

And that, kids, is how you end up with 244 sophomore receivers.

Q: For major power 5 conference football programs.., are we about to see a major shift in recruiting.

Seems like kids will have to finish visit by the end of their jr year to guarantee a spot at the school they want. Seems like everyone is filling up much faster since the new rules were put in place. (bigstu)

A: I don't think think we're about to see it; I think it's underway. Like you said, programs are filling up much faster and there are kids in the next class who will take officials starting next spring as the early signing deadline moves up even more. National Signing Day as we know it is going to become much less important.

Q: 1.) Why the need for so many DEs this year when we lose only one after next year? We will have a 6-deep at that position with this year's haul. Most will be freshmen and sophomores. Still have needs elsewhere.

2.) With two transfers for next year and the haul from last year, why take a RB this year over another need position? Seems they could have waited until next year.

3.) Which commits do you think are really underrated based on their current rankings?

A: 1) You hit on it. Most of them will be freshmen and sophomores. You have no idea what you're going to have. But look at it this way: Landis Durham will be gone and Micheal Clemons (who is still relatively unproven) will be a senior. What experience do you have beyond them? Zero. Add in likely injuries and attrition and you need to take advantage of what is a very good class for DEs.

2) See above.

3) Baylor Cupp. Definitely.

Q: lets talk TE. Does it help our running game or our passing game more?

DE. Will we have an all SEC DE this year? (brAg)

A: 1) It should help both significantly, I would think. You get another body on the line (and both Sternberger and Wood seem more than willing to block) and a security blanket in the passing game.

2) You already do. It's Landis Durham.

Q: Any idea how many of our current commits intend to sign at the early period? (TAMU-83)

A: All of them. Otherwise, I doubt A&M would be happily sitting at 25 commits.

Q: Can you name 1 or 2 under the radar 2019 recruits, maybe even a 3 star, that the staff is keeping an eye on to see if they should offer an unknown instead of waiting for the movie producing 5 star? In state or out of state? Hopefully a LB or OL (bobdoc54)

A: No, because they don't have space for that.

Q: How do you see the new red shirt rule affecting this year's incoming class? Will we see some players early and then get red shirted or maybe we see them against lesser competition?

Thoughts on the preseason coach's poll rankings (pretend it matters)? (Ag_2000)

A: 1) I would think you'll see a lot of guys against Northwestern State and ULM especially that would normally not see the field. It's a great opportunity to see what they can do in real competition. I love this new redshirt rule.

2) I'm sorry, I can't pretend that much. It sucks. It's a joke.

Q: If we finish with 28, is there risk we could see a lower limit next year since we don't have a large senior class? (3s2ghill)

A: Yes, absolutely.

Q: I led a Clemson fan to believe that our defense is pretty damn good and will cause them all sorts of problems when they step foot on Kyle Field this year. Did my mouth write a check that won’t be cashed? (cstanfld)

A: That depends more on their offense than A&M's defense, but I would have kept my mouth shut.

Q: 1. Your guess on who starts on the OL for the 1st game? (boxsterboy72)

A: Moore/Sutherland/Prater/McCoy/Green



