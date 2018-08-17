Q: Will this class be full by the Clemson or Alabama game?

A: No. But it'll be really close. Then again, it's already really close.

Q: Do you see any chance of us looking at JUCO lbs for next year? I know we are going to be full but the 2019 lb depth chart is very scary. (superag1000)

A: No, I don't. The only one that they have offered at this point that isn't committed (and they've only offered two) is Kuony Deng, and he's been sitting out there for a while. I don't know if his offer is even committable right now.

Now I want to take a second and discuss what I think is the grand JUCO myth, that just because these guys are a year or two older they're automatically going to be world beaters. The real fact of the matter is that there are only a handful of superior JUCOs that are going to do what a lot of people expect, which is come in and play at a superior level from day one. In the seven years I've covered the team, I can think of a handful of real contributors: Josh Reynolds, obviously, tops the list. Then there's Claude George, Steven Jenkins, Derel Walker, Avery Gennesy, Jermaine Eluemunor, Damion Ratley...and that's it. Seven guys in seven years, and A&M was in very early on all of them with the exception of Walker (A&M was in on Reynolds "early", he just had a real short turnaround time). And almost all of those guys needed a year-plus to acclimate; some needed to redshirt.

With JUCOs, the rule should be along these lines: you go for the absolute cream of the crop and don't expect them to be the player you saw on film. Close to that would be great. Get in on them early. Don't expect them to be world-beaters from day one.

Ok, so back to this class. It's way too late to go and start looking for JUCOs to fill a void for 2019. The really good ones are committed or close to it.

Q: Include Stripling and finish out our 2019 class. (4cag)

A: David Ugwoegbu and Jaylen Wyderyer. I get the sense they're moving away from Zach Edwards.

Q: Okay. I've always been curious about the facilities. They always get mentioned, particularly when programs seem to start falling behind. Jimbo was obviously having his issues at FSU as they were seemingly falling behind Clemson and felt that it was hurting them. A&M seems to actually have it's stuff together in the facility wars.....but are there any areas where they're looking at improving or adding to what we have to increase the cool factor for the kids? (slixey)

A: Not that they're disclosing publicly. Jimbo seems to have other fish to fry at the moment. But in a year or so, it'll come up again.

Q: Whatever happened with Jalen Curry? I realize we're full and he's got no chance to commit to A&M, but what happened with that recruitment that made us/him move on? (jessexy)

A: Sumlin was fired and Gunnell de-committed. He started to show less interest and A&M pulled up stakes and went and got other wideouts.

Q: I keep reading the guys on the other sites saying how important the staff believes Wydermyer is to this year’s haul....and yet keep hearing he isn’t deciding until signing day in February. In your opinion is he in fact rated all that high by this staff and if so do you really believe we wait all the way until signing day for him to decide. Seems that to do so we are risking being left at the alter on signing day and Thus having to turn down another stud to make room for a maybe. (agcatter123)

A: 1) They would like to have him. I'm not sure they'll wait until February, but...

2) What studs are you thinking about? Sophser? Nakobe Dean? Those aren't happening.

Long story short, A&M already has most of their big targets locked down. They want to get Stripling locked down and then they have some options with the final two spots. If they're sure on Wydermyer, they may wait a while. If not, they could go after someone else on a quickly diminishing list of targets.

Q: 2020 - what holes in our projected roster (based entirely on speculation) will we be needing to fill that aren’t currently being addressed in 2019s class? (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: I would like more linebackers. That would be a Whammy. Outside of that, they're starting to develop depth across the board.

Q: How is the transfer from central Florida doing? I don’t think I’ve seen him in any of the practice vids. (atealot)

A: Cordarrian Richardson. He's out there. But since he's redshirting this year, he doesn't get used a whole lot.

Q: I like that we finally have some depth and that Fisher seems to be taking it slow with the True Freshman but When do you expect to see some of these true freshman to start creeping up the depth chart into the two deep? You mentioned Bobby Brown getting some time with the 2s but what about Preston, J. Martin, O’Neal, Corbin, V. Jackson? Would you think that they all burn their shirts this year? Any others? Thanks! (DXB19)

A: Right now, I think Preston and O'Neal will burn their shirts, Jackson and Corbin are on the fence (one probably will, one probably won't) and I think Martin redshirts barring a really big early performance. Moving Kingsley Keke was a masterstroke and really caused a domino effect across the line.

Q: When Sumlin was H.C. (thank the Lord he's no longer), it "appeared" he and his staff were fairly close with Mr. Footwork King. During the Shepherd recruitment and FWK giving him and Demond rides to tu and tweeting pro-tu stuff, it made me want to ask you if the firing of Sumlin changed anything with A&M Football and FWK? Do you know if Jimbo and staff have a good relationship with this guy or is there some animosity on the half of FWK toward A&M?? (Chile Pequin)

A: They have a good relationship and he's been up to A&M multiple times since Fisher was hired. Tom Herman is just trying to get in on that deal too.

Q: Does DJ Durkin's ordeal get Urban Meyer off the hook? (Ag98)

A: It should make it worse for Meyer, because Durkin was one of his assistants in the past. But it won't matter. Meyer's going to get off the hook regardless.

Q: Would Starkel transfer next year if he loses the QB battle this summer? He could be a grad transfer and play an extra year for Jimbo if he sticks around. (Bushaggie)

A: Um...I'm not sure I get the logic here. He's already redshirted. He doesn't get an extra year if he graduates early. He's in year 3 of 5, and if he loses the job, it makes it far more likely that he leaves because he and Mond are currently in the same class (sophomores).

Q: How will Jimbo successfully prepare for the future graduation of a class with a large amount of contributors? (i.e. there are 8 WR, 4 OT, 2 QB’s all in the sophomore class that are in the three deep) (gigem85)

A: I think you're already seeing that plan in the 2020 class with the four offensive line commits. The replacement process, if possible, starts two years early. So that means they'll be looking for a some wideouts and quarterbacks in this class. Getting the four WRs in this (2019) class may cut down on how many you need to take in 2020, but it's still important.

Q: What would Elko say in a closed room to this question? ATM talent or ND talent. Which was better when you arrived? (BrAg)

A: I have no idea. I think it would probably be close to this: they're about equal talent-wise; who's going to pick up the system and have the drive to prove themselves more. He said Sunday he sees a lot of similarities in attitude between the upperclassmen last year at Notre Dame and this year at A&M.

Q: Will our CB’s be above average, average, or below average compared to other SEC teams? (SGMan)

A: I think the question is, "Will the guy across from Charles Oliver be above average, average or below average?" Oliver wasn't tested much last year and probably won't be this year until someone else makes opponents do so. And if they're just average, than this defense should be pretty good.