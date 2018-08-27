Q: Any insight as to how the Aggie coaching staff will use the new redshirt rule? Obviously by this point in the fall, they have a pretty good idea of who they wish to redshirt and who they wish to play. If you know you can't play a guy more than 4 games, do you put a plan in place to play those guys in some pre-determined games? I know that injuries can offset the plan, but from what we can all tell about Fisher is that he doesn't do anything by chance. He has a plan for everything. Do you use the talented freshmen you wish to redshirt in big games for added depth? Do you use them against the lesser opponents to get them some playing time without affecting the outcome of the game?

Just curious to hear your thoughts on this. (crupitch03)

A: That's a good question. I can see an argument for two things: using them in the first four games (or the first six, tops) so they don't take away reps from other players as the season progresses, or use them against four of your weaker opponents. I think you'll see a lot of guys play early against Northwestern State and ULM and then they'll decide who redshirts and who plays the whole year. Fisher did indicate that he plays a lot of skill position players but not a lot of linemen in their freshman years, so we'll see if that carries through.

Q (and A): For A&M to go 9-3 or better, these 3 things have to happen:

1) One of the quarterbacks is very good

2) The offensive line is solid

3) No injuries (especially at linebacker)

A&M goes 7-5 or worse if these 3 things go wrong for A&M:

1) Neither QB stands out

2) The line disappoints

3) They're ravaged by injuries.

(el capullo)

Q: We’ve talked a lot about using different sets to take the pressure off of the OL against the Clemsons of the world. What realistic schematic adjustments can be made if our linebacker ranks get too thin? Or are we just better off putting the next guy in at linebacker and not changing the scheme? (cstanfld)

A: You've got two options: run a 4-2-5 all the time or putting the next guy out there. We saw how the 4-2-5 went the last three years.

Q: Catching up on the Maryland situation: 1. How lucky was Koda Martin to survive his heatstroke last spring? 2. How lucky was the A&M training staff to have caught it in time? 3. Without revealing personal information, how close was the situation to what’s happening at Maryland? (Jessexy)

A: 1) Very.

2) I don't think it was luck; the symptoms were apparently pretty severe and obvious.

3) It's not disclosing much, because Jimbo and a couple others said he was within minutes of major organ failure.

Q: Seems we keep changing out centers..Is there a problem or is Jimbo just trying to get the 5 best OL on the field at the same time? EVERYTHING starts with the snap ,and we cannot afford to f'up that, especially with young QBs. and doesn't the Center still call the blocking schemes for the line? So it seems we better decide quickly and get that position settled, and quit switching in and out, or we are really gonna be in a real hurt against Clemson's 4 All American D linemen. (bobdoc54)

A: They only tried Prater there besides McCoy, and once he got hurt the deal was done. It's McCoy.

Q: I'm concerned that we keep moving offensive linemen around to try to find the best combination. Seems like Turner tried this ad nauseum last year without much result. Are the circumstances different this year? And why do we continue to do this at such a wholesale pace? (tsip despiser)

A: There's one difference between the team that started the summer: Prater out, Hocker in. McCoy goes back to the position where he's played for two years. The tackles didn't change. I don't think that qualifies as "wholesale".

Q: 1. The 3 main things you'll be watching for in the 1st game against NWSt.? (Other than which QB starts.)

2. Your thoughts on LBers Riley Garner, Keeath Magee and Brian Johnson? (Boxsterboy72)

A: 1) Control of both lines of scrimmage, running the ball well and if the corner not named Charles Oliver holds his own.

2) Garner has good size but has done nothing; Magee is undersized but tackles well -- he's just not very fast. Johnson is a safety right now.

Q: 1. What is the likelihood of us getting a commit from someone other than Ugwoegbu, Stripling, Wydemyer for the 2019 class?

2. Which unit has been a pleasant surprise going into the season that you were not expecting?

3. Conversely, which unit has been a disappointment that you expected to be further along? (aggieluke04)

A:1) Not real high, in my opinion.

2) Wide receiver, no question.

3) None, really.

Q: Can you spell out/explain the various acronyms used to describe linebacker positions in Elko's defense as well as the responsibilities and ideal physical attributes related to each position? Where in the Clemson depth chart would our starting DL be? (The Stein)

A: 1) SLB (BUCK): handles the strong side and blitzes on occasion. Usually is behind the pass rushing defensive end.

MLB (MIKE): Middle linebacker.

WLB (Rover): Can play regular linebacker but is also split out frequently to the edge in order to blitz. Also needs to play pass coverage more.

2) Second team.

Q: When do we recover from SantinoGate? (Aggie911)

A: Monday, Aug. 27.

Q: Does Marchiol's allegations cause A&M to lose commits? He specifically mentioned Christian Harris and two other LB targets. (Ag20)

A: No.

Q: Even though the QB competition is ongoing, do you think one QB will get the majority of the practice snaps over the next week? Maybe a 70/30 split? Are you risking underpreparation with a 50/50 split? (Pebbycree)

A: I think that they'll stay close to 50/50, at least through this week, even if Kellen Mond gets the nod. They've been working through the spring and summer, so they've got a clue of what's going on.

Q: It seems like there are a lot of positive vibes coming out of practices. In fact, the reports seem to be better than when we were ranked in the past. And yet, we aren't even in the top 30 in either poll. Is there truly reason to be optimistic, or is this just a lot of hype? (tdogdfw)

A: Let's be serious about a preseason poll: who cares? It's just a rehash of last year's final poll with the addition of a few programs who don't meet expectations (wonder who one of those could be)? The people who vote in those things haven't seen the team in practice at all.

Q: Have you seen any specfic play calls or scheme differences based on which QB is taking the snap?

I’ve seen reference to not naming a starter so that opposing teams have to prepare for both potentially playing. But in the limited video and practice write ups from various sources, I have yet to see or here if any significant differences in the offense. (rediag)

A: I have. I'm not going to get into specifics, but I've seen a couple where they use Mond's legs.

Q: When referring to our True Freshman, you continue to use the phrase “bring them along slowly” to indicate more development, muscle mass, time, etc. I can definitely see those advantages but I was wondering what would some of the disadvantages look like from throwing them in too early, too often? Can you give a player from the past that experienced this and how it hurt his career? (DXB19)

A: I can think of a lot of them fast. Kyle Allen, Jordan Mastrogiovanni, Shaan Washington, Daeshon Hall, Ivan Robinson, Floyd Raven, Qualen Cunningham, Brandon Alexander... those guys were rushed out there and either lost confidence, got hurt against bigger, stronger competition or both. Those are things that hurt you for multiple years.

Q: One player from the past (not named Johnny) that you would add to this year’s offense and defense if you could. (TAMU-83)

A: Sure, Von Miller on defense and Luke Joeckel on offense.

Q: Say they take up the last 3 spots and we have 28 recruits before December then a 5 star (pick a name) wants to commit. How does Jimbo deal with this? What steps are taken to free up a spot? (Staubach1972)

A: He doesn't and you don't. That's one of the gambles of filling up early. But as tempting as grabbing a 5-star would be, if you're full you're full (unless there are academic issues).

Q: Will Clemons be available week 1? If yes, is he in the 2 deep? (Superag1000)

A: No and no. I think they'd be cautious with him coming back to make sure he doesn't re-aggravate the injury.

Q: What is one SEC team that you think is over-hyped and won’t live up to it?

What is one SEC team that in your estimation will exceed their current expectations? (DXB19)

A: 1) I don't know why, but I just don't think Auburn is all that.

2) Mississippi State however, is.