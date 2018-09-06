It's the Clemson week edition of the AggieYell Mailbag...

Q: 1. For recruiting momentum purposes, what must we see in our performance this weekend? 2. Is there another home game with a large mumber of recruits expected to attend? 3. How many rushing yards do we need to get to have a legitimate chance to win? (Aggieluke04) A: 1) Don't get blown out. 2) No, this will be by far the largest. LSU would probably be the second-best attended. 3) 200, which is doable. Furman would have been close last week had they not screwed up and lost 83 yards with some screwed up plays. Q: Is this a trajectory game? Win it and it elevates everything. Play well and maybe a bit. Lose and we have a whole season ahead of us. (Richard23) A: If you win this thing, you shoot right into the national conversation in week 2, way ahead of schedule. Play well and people understand that you mean business moving forward. So yeah, I think it is a trajectory game. Q: Do we beat the spread? If so, why? If not, why? (Austinag2001) A: 13 points is a lot. I think they cover. I think A&M's defense is better than people expect and will be able to hold down Clemson's offense more than a lot of "experts" expect. Q: I'd like to hear your assessment of the O-Line performance for the NWSt game last week. (Boxsterboy72) A: I thought they did a good job in the run blocking game. I thought they were average at best in pass protection. That has to improve a lot. Q: How much does our LB depth scare you , 1 week in. Did what you see from L Pryor, help any? (Fatrobby) A: it scares me a lot. Pryor was ok, but I don't want him out there for long stretches of time. He's a guy who can help deal with potential mismatch problems and bring an injection of speed; I don't want him getting hammered by linemen all day.

Larry Pryor can help at Rover, but in limited doses.

Q: Who is the one player we can least afford to lose Saturday to injury or ejection? (h273) A: Trayveon Williams. Q: I listened to Dabo discuss our defense in his press conference. He had good things to say about “#34, #8 and #46.” He then said we have the best safeties he’ll face all year and that our entire secondary would be playing in the NFL. We all know that our starting front seven, barring injury, is very formidable. We also know that our secondary has been torched repeatedly over the past several years. Are Coach Swinney’s comments about our secondary more coach speak or do you really believe we have legitimate NFL talent in our secondary that just needed to be coached up? And does this make you any more confident that Clemson won’t go out and throw for 300+ yards on us? (Aggie Gasman) A: I've always felt good about the safeties. That's not news. Renfro and Oliver both have the potential to be high quality corners, and Oliver has shown that at time. According to Rivals' new partner, Pro Football Focus, Renfro had the highest grade of any defender in week 1 at 90.4; Oliver came in at 48.8, way down the list. I don't expect him to grade that low again. Net result: I don't think Clemson is throwing for 300 yards against them. I didn't before. Q: What piece of classic literature will Tom Herman quote next week? (The Izer) A: Since they're playing USC, he will quote from Old Man and the Sea, based in that Southern California hub of San Francisco (note: San Francisco is really in Northern California). Q: What can we take away from the fact that Jimbo has been on a losing streak against Clemson? Venables has him figured out? Jimbo had top recruiting classes so he should have had the talent. (Cstanfld) A: The first two were really close, and last year's 31-14 game was close into the 4th Quarter. I think it's as simple as Swinney had BETTER recruiting classes, and he definitely had better quarterbacks. Q: All you hear about is Clemson’s Dline all getting first round grades. How does Clemson’s Oline stack up against ATM’s Dline? (Jakeh05) A: Their O-line is very big and very experienced. But if Daylon Mack and Justin Madubuike play well, then the Aggies can hold their own. I think people will be surprised with how good A&M's front four ends up being. Q: Do we line up primarily with double TE to help with running game and create miss-matches in passing game against clemson? (bjk01) A: No. Q: I am betting Clemson loads the box to take away the run. Do our WR/TEs compare favorably against their secondary? Which matchup will be the biggest key? You mentioned seeing more expansive routes in practice. Can you elaborate without giving away details? (Bo2001) A: 1) Their secondary is established and really solid. They were fourth in passing yards allowed last year. A.J. Terrell is a new starter, but he's a former 5-star and has performed well in limited duty at corner. Trayvon Mullen was honorable mention All-ACC last year. SS K'Von Wallace is another new starter, but he's got plenty of experience. Tanner Muse started 9 games last year. So they have a ton of talent, but not much starting experience. Quartney Davis and Camron Buckley are going to have to come up big to get pressure off Jhamon Ausbon, and I expect Jace Sternberger will get targeted a lot. 2) No. Q: 1. What was the biggest improvement you saw versus Northwestern State? 2. What unit was the most disappointing and why? (JPhillips97) 1) The run blocking. 2) The O-line's pass blocking. Second: the corner play, especially the backups. Q: With rain in the forecast, which team do you think benefits more? (Meislu) A: Clemson. Q: 1. What are you expecting to see from us both offensively and defensively against Clemson? For example, run/pass split, attacking middle of field, red zone strategy, blitzing, etc. How would your expectations be different - current team and coaches versus the 2017 squad. 2. I remember Sumlin hiring offensive and defensive analysts a couple years ago. Does Jimbo have guys in similar roles? (pebbycree) A: 1) Offensively, I think they're going to come out and try to establish the run quickly. It may take some misdirection and running off tackle, but they're going to do it because they must. On defense, they'll probably give Bryant and Lawrence as many different looks as possible to confuse them before the snap even comes. In other words, it'll be the exact opposite of last weekend. 2) Absolutely. Q: What’s Q. Davis status for this Week? (DXB19) A: He's starting, why?

The Aggies need something from Quartney Davis. Now.

Q: Q: Do you recall any other unranked team jumping to the top 10 after winning a game against a 2nd ranked team? (Reckless75) A: No, and it's not happening now. And that's not saying I think A&M is destined to lose. Q: Do you buy into the statements made on here the past few days that: 1) we lack elite speed at the skill positions; and 2) our WR's can't separate from DBs. (AggieinDC) A: 1) They have sufficient speed at skill positions. Not exceptional. Fisher wants more and that's pretty clear in how he's recruiting. But Ausbon is faster than you think; Davis and Klyde Chriss can burn and anyone who thinks Trayveon WIlliams can't run is a fool. I'm ok with Oliver's speed, and Renfro seems faster this year. But I really don't like the backups at corner. 2) No. Q: Since Texas LB's are in short supply, why don't we recruit spin-down safeties with the size and frame needed, a la RC back in the day? Safeties with offers to smaller schools that want to play for a bigger program, or who are just below the major D1 cut at their position, etc. These guys exist in Texas and elsewhere, unlike the true unicorn linebacker. (Ag98) A: It's also going to take two to three years, at least, to develop them. A&M doesn't have time to spare on that. Look at Brian Johnson; this guy was the elite tweener on defense in the state last year, and they started him at Rover. And he was way too small. Now he's back at safety for the time being as he bulks up. Q: What do you see Jimbo doing to counter the Clemson pass rush? Using the TE to bump, RB helping, rolling pocket, short passes or all of the above? (92RAB) A: Add some screen passes in. Q: Outside of TWill, which backup RB could be used against Clemson to give us some more positive yards against a tough DLine? (El Capullo) A: I know it's not popular with a lot of people on here, but Fisher believes in Kwame Etwi and is going to use him.

Kwame Etwi is still going to play, Clemson or not.