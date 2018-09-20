Safeties: D. Too many blown assignments, missed tackles, all that stuff. Has to be cleaned up. Larry Pryor and Keldrick Carper have been good as backups, though.

Linebackers: B+. A few missed tackles from an A. Both Alaka and Dodson have been really good so far.

Defensive line: A. You may look at the numbers and disagree, but the Aggies have been tough against the run and it all starts here.

Offensive line: C. B for run blocking, D for pass blocking. They've got improve for this team to get to 9 wins.

TE: A+. Ok, this may be a little generous, but Jace Sternberger, dudes! Beastly! (Note: only at a post-Sumlin A&M does 10 catches for a tight end qualify as beastly.) He's also been a pretty good blocker. Trevor Wood has been a plus and he'll be needed this weekend.

WR: A. Been a different guy every week. But the great thing is that they've had different guys to go to. That's light years from where we thought they'd be, and it's a credit to Dameyune Craig.

RB: B. It's basically been Trayveon Williams, and he's had two great games and one nightmare (but he did help in the passing game). Kwame Etwi has been ok. Jashaun Corbin looks like he's going to be a factor moving forward.

A: I used to do this all the time, and now I hate it. Don't know what changed.

Q: Any chance we can get your thoughts on how each unit has graded out thus far? (BVOSUX)

A: I think that you have to come out and try to run the ball. You need to make an effort to control the clock and wear those guys down physically. Hopefully, it'll work better than it did against Clemson. You definitely don't want to get one-dimensional.

Q: Bama's rush defense has been good but not great this year. Do we rush the ball more in the 1st half and maybe pass the ball more the 2nd half like we did against Clemson? (El Capullo)

2. From an A&M perspective? None of their commits will be there and that’s about all I can really say.

A: 1. A&M covers and gives them more of a fight than people think.

3. How much better is bama compared to clemson right now? (aggieluke04)

2. Are we expecting any top targets to be at the game?

And by the way -- "rumour"? Are you Canadian or something?

3. Nobody saw him, and he’s still committed, so I don’t think that rumor is true.

2. Get used to it. It’s going to be one of those kind of recruitments.

A: 1. Shepherd’s situation, with him getting kicked off the team, makes him radioactive in my estimation.

Q: Would like to hear your thoughts on Sheperd and Demas visiting texas this past weekend as well as the rumour that Medley was at LSU a couple weeks back. (slixey )

A: It may not necessarily be all on them. They’re going to have to find ways to pressure him and make sure he doesn’t have time. They also may play more zone and try to keep things in front of them.

Q: How are our half-stepping defensive backs really expected to defend against someone as accurate as Tua? The only thing that scares me against Alabama is the deep pass. (h273)

Q: Do we stop recruiting a position just because of a "silent commit"? If said "silent commit" waits too long, are they in danger of losing their spot? (Agsrule97!)

Q: What improvements are you seeing in our OL and secondary in each of the last three weeks? Are they getting better each week? (cstanfld)

A: If they get hammered, they’ll just go back to the mantra that they can’t do anything about the past and they have to play the next play. Keep working the toughness aspect. If it’s close, up tell them to keep pushing, that they’re just a step or two away. If you win, then you have to almost do the same thing as a blowout loss and tell them to forget it, to keep pushing because if they don’t, someone is going to come up and wipe that Alabama win out with a bad loss.

They always say, "don't let this loss turn into next weeks loss". In college sports too often a key game will set the tone and momentum for the rest of the season. (Richard23)

Q: I know it's just an exercise in futility, but can you give us your thoughts in how a bad loss, close loss or victory, will be handled by this coaching staff differently than in the past?

A: I think they feel like they can go out there and compete. They’ve bounced back from adversity against Clemson. But can they do it on the road? That’s the real question. I think Alabama is going to try to jump on them quick. If they can withstand that, then they’ll really believe.

I know Alabama looks unstoppable (we've all seen this before), but damn, 27 point dogs? This has to feel like a slap in the face to this team. I don't care what Alabama has done in their first 3 games. Anyway, on to my question. I get the feeling this team, with this coaching staff, believes they can play with, and beat ANYONE. You see these guys, do you believe what they are saying? Are you sold? Have they totally bought in to the point you feel they can go on the road and beat a very quality Alabama team? Attitude is huge... (crupitch03)

Q: 1. We have the best defensive line we've had since joining the SEC. How do you expect us to hold up to Alabama's running game?

2. Do you expect Elko to be more aggressive with blitzes to minimize Tua's time to pick apart our corners? Is it fair to say the Aggie defense will be the best Tua has faced for a whole game?

3. What are the things that absolutely must happen to pull off an upset?

4. How would a close loss (14 points or less) affect recruiting? (Dmac4408)

A: 1. I think they'll do pretty well. They won't shut it down, but I don't think they'll have 150 yards going into the second quarter as they have the last three years.

2. Absolutely.

3. Got to get pressure. Get turnovers. Don't turn the ball over. Get off the field on third down. Control the clock. Protect Mond. Get some semblance of a running game going.

4. I would be a definite plus. You get out of there and call guys and say, "Hey, we're THIS close to taking those guys and you would help us get there." And they'll believe it.

Q: Does it seem like we are rotating guys in a little less than last year when games are still competitive? Most noticeable to me is that T. Williams has been out there pretty much 3 out of every 4 series. (Taxman90)

A: It's not your imagination. Jimbo likes use his big guns as much as humanly possible. Williams is a back he trusts in all facets of the game, so he uses him.

Q: What is Anthony Hines the third’s injury? (Robencognito)

A: Knee.

Q: What's happened with the regression of Oliver and Renfro? They seem to be getting burned frequently this year.

What's your best estimate of how many recruiting classes away A&M is from ascending to the top of the SEC West? I'm thinking two, providing Jimbo keeps his coaching staff intact.

Can A&M hold it's recruiting class together if things get ugly this weekend? (Chuck70)

A: 1. Nothing's happened. Oliver hasn't gotten any better and Renfro has improved, but not to the point where he's a top end corner.

2. This class. The 2019 class. Keep it together and that's it.

3. Yes.

Q: Bama’s starters seem a little light on seniors, especially on defense. I realize they loose a few to early entry every year, but is this a young bama overall? If so, can we (Jimbo/Elko) take advantage of it somehow? (TAMU-83)

A: It's kind of young. Those guys have a lot of experience, except in the secondary. The front seven on defense are largely juniors and seniors, as is the line. The skill positions are younger, but extremely talented. If this game were at Kyle Field, I would think there'd be a better chance of getting them rattled. At their place, I'm not so sure.

Q: Am curious of a few things (sack and QB pressure related) when compared to the last regime under Chavis:

1) Are we calling more, less, or about equal number of blitzes per game? What's the comparison in terms of number of people we are sending on blitzes in general terms (i.e. less or more aggressive?)

2) Is Elko's gamplan for DL to have them be more inclined to be aggressive and pin ears back like what Chavis preached, or is it more like Snyder's defense preaching gap control, or somewhere in-between?

3) How does last year's coverage compare to this years in your opinion. I know our CB's have played just awful in one-on-one coverage deep, but in general are we better or worse in this department this year because obviously we aren't getting coverage sacks. (Calitexan82)

1. Fewer so far. But they've been more successful when they use them.

2. It's more aggressive than Chavis'. He wants them up the field attacking. Chavis was more read and react.

3. I think they're the same.

Q: 1. Why do our CBs not jam more at the line vs play way off most of the time? Opposing WRs blow right past them and it's a track meet at that point. Disrupting the timing with our bigger corners will be important against bama.

Every coach says they'll do this and the actual reality is far from it. I would like to the coaches asked about this in their press conferences. Your take?

2. Still baffled on LB recruiting. Yes, we have four for '19, but that includes two projects that may take 2 years to develop. The 2020 view also looks limited right now. Depth is very scary there and I see a lot more national recruiting for high star studs with other teams. We have two really good ones that may need a year but it is such a need for more near-term ready numbers than our current mix. We are going 5 deep on DE yet can't field a 3 deep, 3 LB position group which is needed against most SEC West teams, depth and to account for injuries. I would be curious on your expanded comments on their approach. (haas89)

Q: 1. Well, asking them isn't going to happen. We don't get the coordinators at the pressers anymore and haven't for a few years. And the answer may simply believe they don't believe they can do it.

2. I would like to know where you intend to find more linebackers to recruit at this point in time. They simply aren't out there. A&M is down to about three spots and there are no new reasonable linebacker options to pursue (maybe Nakobe Dean, but that's a real long shot). JUCO LB Kuony Deng had his chance to commit and didn't. He's probably going to Virginia Tech. Now, if you're going to really argue about how this staff recruits, you're on your own. This is the #3 class in the nation and will end up in the top 5 if not higher than that.

Q: Where's Landis Durham been? Last year's SEC sack leader (if I remember correctly) has been really quiet so far this season. What's been the difference? (Booyah)

A: Leads the team with tackles for loss and QB hurries, has a sack and is tied for fourth in tackles. He's getting it done, just quietly. And he's being doubled a lot. I told you he wasn't going to sneak up on anyone this year. Until they get consistent pressure elsewhere, everyone's teeing off on him.

Q: What would it take to get to Tua and have a terrible game. Has he shown he can make costly mistakes when pressured? (staubach1972)

A: A terrible game? Forget it. How about starting with an average game. He's completed 75% of his passes with 8 TDs and no INTs. A&M is going to have to bring the heat, get exotic and hope he misreads coverages. He has shown no signs of being rattled so far this year. His tendency, if there is one, is to hold onto the ball too long instead of forcing it.

Q: 1) After this season, the DL loses 3 starters (Keke, Mack and Durham). Looking into your crystal ball (sorry), who do you see as the DL starters/2-deep for 2019?

2) Last season Durham led the SEC in sacks. What's your take on why he's not getting to the QB this season? How Elko is using him or lining him up? I noticed the other night that Durham was dropping off in coverage more. My thought is that Elko wants to confuse the QB and bring more pressure from LBs and DBs. Would like your thought. (Chile Pequin)

1. DE: Tyree Johnson, Jeremiah Martin

DT: Justin Madubuike, TD Moton

DT: Jayden Peevy, Mo Diallo

DE: Bobby Brown, Max Wright

2. See above for most of it. But yes, he will drop Durham into coverage and he'll move him from side to side. But like I said, A&M needs to get heat from elsewhere so offenses stop keying on him exclusively.

Q: Will Clemons play against bama? (Superag1000)

A: That would be right at the very front part of the estimated recovery process, so I'm not expecting him. Arkansas may be a different story.

Q: Who do you think ends up taking a redshirt this year? Who starts at QB in the 2020 opener if Mond leaves early? And for the record, I just hope I'm still around for the 2020 opener. And just to be cruel, did you feel like the Orioles were in for a record setting season this year or did the level of futility surprise? Thanks as always. (Riffraff81)

A: 1. I think there are only a handful of certainties on that. The offensive linemen, Diallo, Tyree Wilson and obviously Chapman and Hines with their injuries. The next couple of weeks could be illuminating on that front.

2. Nick Starkel.

3. I figured they'd suck, but not like this. Horrible.



