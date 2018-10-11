4. Was the suffocating pass defense due to better DB play or bad WR/QB play?

A: A long way. He has been unimpressive.

2. Stidham was considered a likely 1st rd pick in preseason, how far has his draft stock fallen?

A: Stats say yes, people who watch the team say no.

A: That depends on the games that are left: Georgia, Mississippi State, Alabama and A&M in particular. 8-4 may not hack it, and I think that's where they'll be.

Has Orgeron secured himself for a while considering he was a hot candidate to be fired at the start of the season? (Jessexy)

A: I don't think any of them do, but Kelly and Taggart probably top the list. They've both disappointed and their recruiting classes aren't that good. If I had to pick one, it's Kelly. The worst job has been done by Frost, but he's got those Big Red ties that may save him for a year.

Q: Who’s in the most danger of getting fired in his first season: Chip Kelly, Scott Frost, Willie Taggert, Matt Luke, Chad Morris? Do you have betting odds on who goes first?

A: Until A&M proves they stop a pass rush on the edge, it's always a concern. But they haven't shown much of a pass rush yet. Their top sack man is DT Javon Kinlaw with 2.5.

Q: Any concerns regarding the South Carolina pass rush this weekend, especially off the edge? (Pebbycree)

A: For Stripling, IF he does (and I think there's a good chance) it'll be around early signing day, Dec. 19. As for Hunter, I know what he told Fletch, but I'm not counting on it.

Q: When will stripling commit to the good guys?

A: Jimbo Fisher has a history of riding his #1 running back as much and as long as he can. Right now Trayveon has 120 carries and Fisher has promised the past three weeks that Corbin will get more carries and it hasn't happened yet. I'll believe it when it happens.

Q: Trayveon is averaging around 20 rushes per game. Had 30 touches (including receptions) last week. Corbin seems to be dependable based on six games. Is it time to begin shifting the burden just a little bit? Possibility of TW wearing down has to be a concern. (Pebbycree)

A: No, most aren't even close. But there's only a handful who are eligible for redshirts, and that's Colton Prater, Connor Lanfear and the freshmen. Prater has played in 5 games, so he's out. Lanfear has played in 5, so he's out. I don't think we'll see the freshmen this year at any point.

Q: Have all the backup OL eligible for redshirts played in four games already? Just trying to figure out who (OL) might get more live snaps for the next six games. Can see opportunities with the non-conf game plus maybe Ole Miss. Other games might be too close for backups to see the field.

A: That's because he hasn't made mistakes. They've faced two teams that have run a fair amount in recent weeks and played him back while Donovan Wilson plays up. Nobody's had time to throw a deep pass, so they haven't had the opportunity to get after him.

Q: I know its just one position - but (both good and bad) haven't seen or heard Tucker's name called in a bit. Couldn't get much worse on the field - thoughts? Why would teams not target him with seam routes and ISO's? (squarebush)

A: Well, it's not something that's really simple to explain. There are a few things thing are obvious: they're not fast enough on the edges, particularly at left tackle, for speed rushers. That's been the problem against Clemson, Alabama and Kentucky especially. Blitzers and tackles have been too quick or too strong for the guards. Mental blunders and failures in blitz pickup have all contributed to their problems.

Q: Realize this is probably Football 101, but could you explain why our line can be so good at run blocking, but so much worse at pass protection? (cstanfld)

Q: If we go 8~4 what bowl game and who do you think we play?

A: They're not going 8-4.

What are your positive & negative thoughts on next year’s team? (Aggieluke04)

A: Positives: They'll be deeper and more experienced at virtually every position.

Negatives: You lose Alaka, Keke, Mack and Wilson. That's a lot of starts.

Q: with respect to the OL:

- is "gradual improvement" a function of not having to face Alabama or Clemson anymore, or "gradual improvement?"

A: Gradual improvement is better results, regardless of whether it's because they're not playing the big bad boys or not.

- at what point in a lineman's career does he go from "young and improving" to "reached his ceiling" and how would you characterize each of our starters accordingly?

A: You can be experienced and still improving. That's where McCoy is. Sutherland has reached his ceiling. Moore is doing the best he can and being a team player. Green is young and improving.

- how many are playing out of position?

A: Moore is. And that's not his fault.

- do you see upheaval in the two deep at this position (OL) next year?

Define "upheaval". I think the coaching staff is setting things up for this year's freshmen to play a major role next year. That will mean significant change, but it's planned.

- what are the physical/mental characteristics you look for in a G versus a T? (The Stein)

A: I"m going to stick to physical characteristics for this. I want tall guys with long arms and quicker feet at tackle. I want guys who are broader, bigger and stronger in the interior.

Q: Went through your match-up comparisons. Our Offense is better than their defense in virtually every stat category except passing yards. I suspect this a result of the fact that their run D has been so porous that offenses haven't had to throw. Agree? On the other side, our defense is better than their offense in virtually every category except passing yards again, but the difference in what we allow and they average is only about a dozen yards. Given these statistical comparisons, I feel like we should easily win by 2-3 touchdowns. What am I missing? Is everyone just expecting us to beat ourselves like we did against KY? What does USCe have that we should be concerned about? (elicrow)

A: I think you're missing the fact that A&M has played one real road game and they got beaten soundly. They have not played consistently. That's a fact. And why would you say they beat themselves against Kentucky? They won the game! Did they make it more difficult on themselves? Yes, and they did it against Arkansas too. But those are both wins.

Q: OK so if things go as projected, UGA gets curb stomped by Bama in the SEC CG, we run the table and finish 10-2 who goes to the Sugar Bowl? (84Aggiect)

A: Georgia does.

Q: How does Scar's Oline compare to UK's? Snell never got a chance to do much bc the DL was working them over. Should they have an even better game? (Hippin)

A: Kentucky's line is more experienced, bigger and on paper, better. But they don't play the games on paper.

Q: At the mid-season point of time, which A&M players deserve 1st team All-SEC, and which players deserve 2nd team, and 3rd team? (SGMan)

A: It's tough to pick a team, but I'll tell you who I think deserves all-conference consideration: Jace Sternberger, Trayveon Williams, Kingsley Keke, Daylon Mack, Justin Madubuike, Otaro Alaka, Tyrel Dodson and Braden Mann.

Q: 1) Will next year's team be better? Seems like Defense could take a big hit.

A: The replacements are more than adequate, so yes.

2) Why can't we force any more turnovers? Surprising to see highly ranked D with so few.

A: Some of it's luck. Some of it's scheme. But frankly, I'd rather be second in 3rd down conversion defense than have a ton of turnovers. John Chavis' defenses drilled that into me.

3) Chances Elko is here for 2020 season?

A: Someone's going to have to top $1.8 million, so it would have to be a big college head coaching job. So I'd say at least 60%.

Q: 1) Best guess for our 4 starting DL, and maybe 1 or 2 of their reserves, in 2019? (Are you as worried about losing three seniors as I am)

A: No, I'm not. The starting 4 will probably be Brown/Peevy/Madubuike and Tyree Johnson, with Max Wright, TD Moton, Josh Rogers and Jeremiah Martin as the primary backups.

2) Will Cordarrian Richardson be our primary third down back next year?

A: No. In fact, I think that he is the least likely of all the prospects to fill that role.

3) Will our LB two deep really be all freshmen next year?

A: No, Ikenna Okeke will be in there. Buddy Johnson will be too if you look at it like they're going to run a lot of nickel like they have this year.

4) In the last 20 years, what A&M receiver has had the best hands? Best route running? Best blocking? (Wouldn’t be shocked if you put Mike Evans for all three) (Gigem85)

A: I don't know if he was the best route runner. Jeff Fuller was really good at running routes, at least his first three years. The other areas? Yes, that's Evans.

Q: Future OL vs past OL, i.e., 2012?

A: No offensive line in the immediate future will be comparable to 2012's.

Schmidt’s impact thus far?

A: Just look at the performance of the defensive front seven so far and how well the offensive line had done in run blocking. (6.William.Bs)

Q: Do you think Ausbon will be back for the final 2 games? (Superag1000)

A: If he's able to recover at the short end of the curve, then yes.

Q: Realistically, which 2 schools would SEC go after in the next realignment? (El Capullo)

A: The only reason the SEC would look to expand would be get into new markets with big numbers. That would send them east. I think that would mean trying to pry away Virginia Tech and NC State from the ACC, which would start a war.