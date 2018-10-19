Q: Who is banged up that will most benefit from the week off? (Elicrow)

A: I think the obvious answers here are Keaton Sutherland and Kendrick Rogers, who either missed the South Carolina game entirely or barely played. Both should be back for next week. Outside of that, you can bet Kellen Mond and Trayveon Williams are happy that they’ve had a week off, because they’ve both taken a beating.

Q: Which bowl game do we get at

10-2?

9-3?

8-4?

7-5? (Aggieluke 04)

A: I can’t give you a good answer on that right now because there’s too many variables. One of the biggest is, how many teams does the SEC get into the playoff, and then the big New Year’s Bowls?

Q: Small seems to finally be getting the hang of things but how did LaCamera break his foot? Timeline on returning? (h273)

A: I believe he broke it planting for the short field goal he missed against Clemson. He was still in a cast the last time I saw him and had surgery on it, so I’m betting his year is done or close to it.

Q: Can a player go from being on scholarship to being a walk-on? (RobEnCognito)

A: I’m not 100% sure on this, but it used to be the case that no, you could not. I don’t think that’s changed.

Q: Mond played as if he were among the best in college football the first few weeks. Since then he has had inconsistent play. Not always bad, but not like his play against Clemson. What do you think it would take to get back to play at a higher level? (Staubach1972)

A: Ok, hold on a second. What was wrong with his performance last week? I thought it was really good, and the stats bear me out. If you want more field goals becoming touchdowns, you have a point, but when a guy completes 68% of his passes for 352 yards with two of his top receivers out AND he doesn’t turn the ball over — and scores on 5 of their last 6 drives — I think that’s a very high level of play.

Now, if you’d like more, he’s still got to get his internal clock moving so he knows when to get out of the pocket. He needs to look for Jace Sternberger less. But he could also benefit by not getting hammered because his line doesn’t pass block.

Q: LaCamera takes a medical red shirt, next season, who wins the FG job? (SGTB83)

A: Whoever performs better in camp. Anyone who says they know is lying.

Q: Chances of foster starting next year? (4cag)

A: Barring injuries, zero.

Q: Maybe I missed it but what's the story on Bobby Wolfe? (BVOSUX)

A: Apparently he’s flirting with Arkansas again. He’s certainly listening to Arizona as well. If this keeps up, there are a number of very good corners who are still, or are suddenly, available. A&M may tell him to knock it off or cut bait.

Q: Hey Mark, thanks for all you do for us Aggie fans. What are the prospects for finishing up what will be a good recruting season for the basketball team. Any other top notched talent that we have a good chance to land? (Agrabfan)

A: The two to watch are big men: 5-star Drew Timme of Richardson Pearce and Antwan January of Phoenix Hillcrest Academy. Timme seems to be the more likely of the two, and he’d be a huge get.

Q: Do you see Stripling potentially falling into the Brandon Jones, Kendall Sheffield recruiting category of being a heavy Aggie lean/lock most of the recruiting cycle and then committing elsewhere? (Kaluza-ags)

A: If A&M wants him, then I think he’s coming to A&M. Pretty much as simple as that.

Q: Based on the 10 months or so that Jimbo's staff has been on the job, which of them would you say is the best teaching coach and which is the most valuable recruiter? (LesAg)

A: Hard to say so early, but where have you seen the most improvement? Running back, defensive line, wideout and obviously tight end, making a good group out of nothing. So thats. Jay Graham, Elijah Robinson, Terry Price, Dameyune Craig and Tim Brewster. Brewster has been a recruiting machine, but very quietly it’s been Maurice Linguist who has picked up the most commits. It’s been a group effort and it’s worked well.

Q: 1. What does a bye week like this look like for the team in terms of preparation? Are they spending the off week healing up and planning for the second stretch of the season as a whole? Or do they spend both this week and next week prepping for Mississippi State?

A: They took this week to prepare for all of their upcoming opponents. Starting Monday, it’s all Mississippi State. And they didn’t take practices off, either. They got a couple of days, like Friday, but they practiced Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

2. Do bye weeks look different with different staffs? How would you expect Jimbo's to differ from Sumlin’s?

A: I would expect this bye week to be a lot more physical and study-intensive than Sumlin’s. That’s just how it is with Fisher.

3. How confident are you we will have the same coaching staff (Elko specifically) next year? (DMac4408)

A: Elko makes a lot of money and is enjoying himself at A&M. If he’s going to leave, it’s not going to be for any head coaching job. It’s going to be for one with a high profile and one that’s very lucrative. I’m not sure any of those are going to take a guy who has no head coaching experience and really only two years being a coordinator at big time programs. But if you want results, he’s certainly getting them.

Q: 1. My wife wants to know about those white helmets she's seen players wear in practice on The Pulse. Are the helmets some experimental gear the Aggies are testing? What're your thoughts?

A: Those are shells to prevent concussions. You’ll see only the linemen wear them.

2. What does the staff do about these targeting calls? Particularly the repeat offenders.

A: Try to get them to tackle properly, not lead with their head or launch themselves. I’m sure that was a big issue this week.

3. How does the run-stopping Aggie Defense deal with the MS State running QB? Besides the Aggie offense just eating up the clock and keeping the MS State offense on the bench.

A: They load up the box, deny the edges and don’t miss tackles. There’s no rocket science solution to dealing with Nick Fitzgerald; A&M has just repeatedly failed to do what needs to be done.

4. Is the pass defense, or lack thereof, the reason S. Carolina scored so quickly in the fourth quarter to make that game as close as the score indicated? (Chuck70)

A: No, 45 yards in penalties are what caused that. Point blank.

Q: favorite knife brand? (Badash)

A: Swiss Army.

Q: I would like your insight into the Aggie FB team struggles at DB, particularly at CB. Were the evaluations of the player skills and ability to be "coached-up" off? Are these players slow learners? Are the techniques and schemes they are being taught very complex? Are any CBs making progress? (BoxsterBoy72)

A: Pretty clearly, their evaluations were poor. They’ve got guys that the last staff was on early and wanted a lot who the current staff won’t even trust to go on the field. If the talent isn’t there, it doesn’t matter if they can be coached up. As for making progress, the fact that Charles Oliver and Debione Renfro never come off the field tells you all you need to know.

Q: Does A&M still have any interest in Marquez Beason who is committed to Illinois and Lovie Smith? Is he still solid to the Illini? (TsipDespiser)

A: Yes, they do, as a corner. And I would consider him moderately solid. Not quite a soft commit, but not solid either.

Q: Going back to Jimbo’s comments after signing day last year, will the Ags have the #1 or #2 signing class in the nation? (Jakeh05)

A: They’ve got a shot at it. Depends on how they close and if they lose anyone.

Q: Has MSU's defense been talked about much? I only went so far as scoring average (12.7/ppg) but it looks impressive. Only "bad" game was giving up 28 at Kentucky but I seem to remember a bunch of late scores in that one. Holding Florida to 13 and Auburn to 9 isn't unbelievable this year but it is still pretty impressive and below their averages. Interested to see what happens this weekend in Baton Rouge. My question is whether MSU's defense is as good as that stat appears to make them and how do we match up against their strengths. (Taxman90)

A: This is a great question, to the point I wasn’t really sure how to answer it. State has had a good defense the last several years, and they’ve got the same mindset their offense has: just be physical, do your job and beat people up. It’s kind of like Kentucky in that respect.

But here’s the other thing, when you look at how good they’ve been statistically: the teams they have played have largely stunk on offense.

So far, they’ve played SFA, K-State, ULala, Kentucky, Florida and Auburn. I’m going to skip SFA and ULala for purposes of this exercise and look at the total offensive ranks of the other guys. And they are 105th, 96th, 66th and 93rd. In other words, they all stink. For the sake of comparison, the Aggies are 15th in total offense.

The one stat that screams out at me is what Kentucky, who didn’t break 100 yards on the ground against A&M, did to them in the rushing game. They racked up 229 yards. That’s a big deal if you’re A&M. It means that they can be run on if they operate properly, something A&M really struggled with the past several years against them. I’m sure the Bulldogs will stack the box like South Carolina did to try to stop Trayveon Williams and Jashaun Corbin, but as South Carolina found out, that’s not always a recipe for success.

Q: Every year by this time we are talking about multiple major programs with coaches on the “hot seat”. But outside of Auburn I can’t seem to find many. Who am I missing? or is this year an anomaly on the big time programs HC turnover front?

A: What is up with you guys and the great questions on a bye week? I’m supposed to be relaxing here!

Really, I don’t think you’re missing very many because they all got fired last year. I do think Gus is in trouble at Auburn, which is unfathomable considering how much he’s getting paid whether he coaches or not ($32 million buyout). But if they don’t go bowling after being in the top 10 to start the season, they may bite the bullet.

The guy who should be fired but won’t is Bobby Petrino. Louisville is in full reverse, but they just don’t have the money and dumping Papa John’s, while very understandable, has hurt their bottom line.

But let’s look at some other guys who were on the hot seat coming into this year. Kliff isn’t getting fired at Tech unless something changes drastically. He’s played the long game and done pretty well. Derek Mason could be in jeopardy at Vandy, but..it’s Vandy. David Beaty may be in trouble at KU, but he’s got them playing better this year than they have.

DJ Durkin should be fired at Maryland (he hasn’t been yet) and Randy Edsall should go at UConn (But who cares?)

Most of the major programs that are struggling are doing so with new coaches. Tennessee, FSU, UCLA, Nebraska, Arkansas — those guys all made changes last year and are undergoing major rebuilds. So they’re probably not going to eat a big contract after one year. I think Willie Taggart is doing the worst job by far, but they’re in “blame Jimbo” mode at FSU.

Here are three guys I think may be in trouble, and a couple may surprise you. First, I think Larry Fedora’s in real trouble at UNC. Paul Johnson may be wearing out his welcome at Georgia Tech, and here’s my shot in the dark. I think Will Muschamp is in trouble if things go the way they can at South Carolina. They play Tennessee next week at home; they should win that game. Then it’s at Ole Miss, at Florida, Tennessee-Chattanooga and at Clemson. Ole Miss is going to throw the ball all over the joint on them, just as Mond did. Florida is a tough out and will probably beat them. Then Clemson should roll them. So if that happens and they go 2-3 to close the year, that’s 5-6 for a team that was a trendy pick to contend for the SEC East. That may also get him fired.

I'm not even going to discuss the guy who's doing a terrible job at Arizona.

By definition targeting happens all of the time during a game, so how do we resolve the issue of having arguably the most subjective call in football leading to the harshest penalty in football? (Ag4SEC)

A: I wish I had a good answer for you. I think they need to rewrite the rule so that the head movement of the offensive player is also a consideration when looking at a targeting foul. If the defensive player is aiming for a shoulder and the offensive player moves his head, there’s not a darned thing the defender can do. And that’s not really fair.

Q: How many gallons of water fell in Texas over the last 2 weeks? (Badash)

A: 4.2 trillion.*

(* means "this is an outright lie".)