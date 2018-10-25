Here's the Mississippi State week edition of the AggieYell Mailbag...

Q: Okay. Having read your Monday thoughts, I get the sense you believe that the Aggies should win all but one of their remaining games. LSU being the one where we should be outscored. I agreed with your assessments of our remaining opponents. My question is why do Vegas and most of other media outlets predict that the Aggies will be outscored in all of their remaining games, saved two. What do they see that we don't or what don't they that we do? (aggdoc) A: Here’s what they see: past history. A&M has not won in late October and November for a half-decade. They have not played well in Starkville or against Ole Miss in general, much less LSU. They see SEC road games, which are always tough. Here’s what they don’t see: a different mindset, a much improved defense and an offense that takes the air out of the ball by holding onto it for 36-plus minutes a game. They still have a past bias in favor of Nick Fitzgerald and Auburn’s offense, when this year says they shouldn’t. Vegas is not normally behind the curve, but in this case, I think they are. Q: Rank the remaining games by level of difficulty, noting that UAB might be ranked when we play them. (Aggieluke04) A: LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Auburn, UAB. Q: Can you explain the SEC rule of 25 maximum signees per year? I'm thinking of Montel Parker's situation as a true freshman, whose scholarship already ended before the next signing period begins. In this special case, can a mid-term signee in December take Parker's scholarship spot - thus allowing A&M to apply 4 mid-term signees to the previous year instead of 3 (meaning 29 total instead of 28 total)? If the answer is "no", then what about signees who never officially enroll, do they count against the SEC's maximum 25 per year? Does the SEC have a council that schools can apply to for special waivers for special situations? (SGMan) A: I sense a man who is looking for an opportunity to take more players in the 2019 class. And someone who’s about to be disappointed. There are no “special cases” when it comes to scholarships. Parker left, and that means his roster spot is open. It does not mean they get a mid-term spot back with the previous class. It doesn’t give them an extra spot in the next class. You get 25 spots plus whatever you have to carry over for mid-termers. Parker signed and was on campus, so you’re not getting that back to use on a freshman in 2019. You CAN, however, use it on a transfer. That’ll count against the 85-man roster and not the 25-signee cap. Odds are they won’t, because they’re still going to have to let some guys go to get down to 85. To the second part of your question, if a guy signs and doesn’t make it, sucks for you. Again, you get that roster spot back, but you don’t get to sign an extra player. If he signed, he’s a member of your recruiting class and that's it. Q: Do we have a signature “win” this year? Kentucky was top 15, but I’m afraid they may fizzle and at the end of the year our signature “game” may still be a close loss to #2 Clemson. Even though we may not be favored, it doesn’t seem like anyone until LSU would really be considered by most of the country as a big win. Do we have to beat LSU to have anything to hang our hats on other than a bunch of hard fought wins over teams we should have beaten anyway? (TAMU-83) A: Well, who have they played? They lost to #1 and #2 and gave each their best game. They beat a team that was unbeaten and still only has 1 loss. South Carolina isn’t great, but they’re tough at home. A&M beat them. Arkansas gave A&M their best shot and lost. As for getting national attention, I think they’re already getting it. There’s a lot of opinions now that A&M is one of the three best teams in the SEC behind Alabama and, for now, LSU. Q: Is our lack of vertical deep passing game purely lack of protection time by a bad O line, lack of true deep threat speed, Monds poor arm strength, or poor coaching/ game plan? If done of all, is the line protection the biggest cause??? A tight end is NOT a deep threat. (bobdoc54) A: Ok, the idea that Mond has “poor arm strength” is ridiculous. So is “poor coaching/game plan”. It would be nice if they could hit some deep balls, but that’s not really in the cards right now. First, their only real deep threat right now is Quartney Davis. And Mond doesn’t have time to get the ball deep. So it’s not really in the game plan at this point. They’re looking to move the ball steadily, not in chunk plays. And ball movement has not been an issue.

Justin Madubuike is the real deal.

Q: Which recruit is deemed as a "speed" guy to upgrade that weakness of the team? Could be either side of the ball. (reggiep47) A: I think they’ve got a few. Kam Brown and Dylan Wright can definitely run; Tarian Lee is really fast for a linebacker. Scooby Carter looks like he can move too. Q: Jimbo lumped a ton of praise on the front seven for the state D. How do you think they compare to Clemson, Alabama and KY? I know Simmons and Sweat are salty, but I just don’t see the rest being on the same level of the three teams I mentioned. Just coach speak, or cause for concern? A: They’re still very good. They’ve got a lot of size in their front seven and they’ve played well so far this year. They may not be as good as Simmons or Sweat, but who is? They’re not on the level of Clemson — who may have all four of their linemen taken in the first 20 picks — or Alabama, but they’re comparable to Kentucky at worst. LSU has really good DBs. I think they get away with holding often, but regardless, those guys are tight and react well. How much of Fitzgerald’s 4 ints were the result of really good DB play and how much was it just really poor decisions/throws? How do the results change when you throw our guys out there? (elicrow) A: LSU’s corners didn’t have to do anything special. In fact, their corners didn’t have any of the interceptions. Three were by safeties (Grant Delpit, 2, and John Battle), and LB Michael Divinity had the other. Delpit made a nice pick jumping a route on a really bad throw that was behind the receiver and was telegraphed from the start; the others were just regular coverage. In other words, A&M would have had at least three of the interceptions. Q: Mississippi State is favored by 3 in the game on Saturday? Why? We seem like much the better team. A team on the rise, while Mississippi State seems like a team on the decline. What gives? I feel like this was the exact scenario last year as well. Thoughts? Thanks! (TigerZZ17) A: Well, last year they absolutely crushed A&M, so unless you think the roles were reversed, that sure wasn’t the case. But State is really struggling offensively and has become really one-dimensional. But it’s an SEC game at night and A&M is playing somewhere where they have been hammered twice in a row. 3 is basically a pick ‘em game, so I can understand it. Q: Buke's PFF score is 85.8. That is considerably better than anyone else. Does that mean he is just more consistent than the others? Is it because Mack is drawing double teams making his job a little easier? How good is he? (elicrow) A: He’s extremely good. His teammates were calling him a monster before the season began and now offensive opponents are well aware of where 52 is. He’s definitely benefitting from Mack’s presence, but he’s got great speed, quickness and intelligence. He’s the real deal. Q: Have we cooled on Stripling or is he getting less interested in us? A: I’ve been kind of getting mixed signals on this, but Terry Price did go out and see him last week. I think that if A&M still wants him, they’ll get him. But there are a lot of moving parts again. If Wolfe decommits does that increase interest from Steele in California? (Aggiewoo) A: Yes. They loathe one another. But I’m not sure A&M can make up that much ground that quickly. Q: With all the backlash with the Devin White targeting penalty from the national media; do you think there will be a less strict interpretation of what a targeting is for the remainder of the year? Do you think Renfro's or Wilson's targeting call would have changed/overturned if they would have happened this weekend? (Martij3) A: No and no. If anything is going to happen, it’ll be in the offseason.

Andre White is a guy to watch next year. Rivals.com