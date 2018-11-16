AggieYell Mailbag
It's the UAB week edition of the AggieYell Mailbag!
Q: With the final departure of Wolfe from our class, how does it look for a last run on the kid from California? I figure with the entire PAC12 crapping the bed, we might not look like a bad choice. (84Aggiect)
A: I think Steele has pretty much locked in on Florida at this point. It looks like A&M is looking at a number of other corner options, but he’s not one of them.
Q: Who are the players that you are ether hearing about or think that want to/will transfer? (Big Smoothie)
A: I haven’t heard any names and I wouldn’t tell you if I had. But if you take a look at who’s played and who hasn’t, it’s pretty easy to come up with a number of players who are likely to move on after this season.
Q: Please rank Beason, Blades, Carter, and Banks. The CB recruits, not the law firm.
A: Let me be honest here: separate Carter from the rest because he’s committed. Look at the other three. Blades is the guy they desperately want and they’re trying to get him. They’re making some progress, but I think it’s an uphill battle. I haven’t seen Beason back away from his Illinois commit. So that leaves Banks, who is quite good In his own right. If I’m A&M, I try to get Blades and Banks and keep Carter. Right now, they need talent and bodies, and there’s no real point in splitting hairs.
Q: Is this an unfortunate draft year to be a d-lineman? Some serious talent out there. (Ag98)
A: Depends on how good you are. I don’t think any of A&M’s guys are going in the first round, but they could be real options starting in the 2nd and 3rd (at least for Mack and Keke).
Q: 1. I would like your assessment of the physical state of the rotation players at this point in the season, compared to recent years. (Is the new Strength & Conditioning regimine an improvement? Did playing Bama early help?)
A: I think it’s pretty clear they’re in much better shape physically. They pounded Ole Miss on the ground and dominated most of the Auburn game. They’re in far better shape than years past.
2. Who will end up as Red Shirts this season? (boxsterboy72)
A: All four offensive linemen; RBs Charles Strong, Deneric Prince and Jacob Kibodi; WR Caleb Chapman; DE Tyree Wilson; S Jordan Moore. Micheal Clemons and Clifford Chattman are guys they’ll likely try to get a year for.
Q: I watched the t.u. vs Tceh game last weekend. The one thing I came away impressed by was the ability of the receivers for both teams to make catches in heavy traffic with DBs draped all over them. I realized we just don't have but a couple of receivers that could hold their jock. We just don't have but one or two guys that can consistently catch the ball if remotely challenged. What do you know about the drills and the coaching our receivers get? Is it coaching, desire and/or purely a talent difference that will only improve once reinforcements arrive? (Big_ag)
A: I guess we watched two different games, because I only saw one receiver on each side — Lil Jordan Humphrey for Texas; Antoine Wesley for Tech — that made any big plays. The rest of them either made no impact or made catches when they were wide open. I think the idea that A&M’s wideout coaching with Dameyune Craig is bad after 10 games is funny. He’s helped make Quartney Davis into an SEC receiver, Cam Buckley’s a playmaker and Jhamon Ausbon showed what he can do last week. They do not have a consistent gamebreaker. Davis has the potential and so does Ausbon, but they have not put it together yet. Jalen Preston might as well, but he hasn’t pushed his way into the rotation. Right now, it’s an average group.
Q: 1. Which recruit on the current roster has been the biggest pleasant surprise?
A: What year? Class of 2018? If so, then it has to be Bobby Brown. I expected Jashaun Corbin to be the backup RB, so he’s not a big shock to me. But for Brown to go out there and hold his own all year has been impressive.
2. Which recruit on the current roster has been the biggest disappointment?
A: I’m disappointed we haven’t seen more of Preston, but the biggest disappointments aren’t from 2018. It’s that Clemons and Chattman never even got to the field.
3. Who would be your ideal bowl opponent for this team this yr? (AggieLuke04)
A: A run-heavy team. Iowa or Wisconsin would be fine.
Q: How bad is Gilder's injury? Is it possibly a season ender? Would he consider coming back next year? How about Mitchell, when can we expect to see him? Is UC Irvine good at all or are we just going to be that bad this year? (Agrabfan)
A: 1) Yes.
2) I would definitely consider it.
3) I have no idea.
4) They’re supposed to win their conference. Still, it’s a bad loss.
Q: You and Courtney doing another post game video? That was good. (Agswin97!)
A: We do them after most games, especially at home. She hasn’t gone on many roadies this year, since she’s been staying home to cover recruiting stuff.
Q: With Jones out the first half of the next game do you think Oliver starts? (AgFW73)
A: Yep.
Q: With 13 scholarship seniors leaving after this year and a 28 person recruiting class expected to be coming in, what is the expected attrition per position after this year? (Oamj)
A: I don’t know if you can look at it like that. I see several position groups where I think it’ll be pretty strong: running back, corner, offensive line, wideout and defensive line. From there, I think you can get to about 12 guys right off.
Q: Why haven’t we gone after or received a commitment from an elite 5 star quarterback? (Meislu)
A: Because they have four scholarship quarterbacks, and all are underclassmen? This isn’t NCAA on Playstation and you can’t get a 5-star every time. They tried for the #2 and #3 pro-style QBs in the nation and came up short. They had a couple of other guys they were in on, but Calzada committed and they’re happy with him, so that was that. Calzada, by the way, was an Elite 11 quarterback and has been invited to the Under Armour All-American game, so this perception of him as a schlub is kind of silly.
Q: Will espn ever cover T Will like they did Snell? Williams is the SEC leading rusher and is getting little love.
A: SEC Network had him on live Tuesday or Wednesday. He’ll get his. There’s one big difference between the two: Trayveon’s not a self-promoter.
How big will demarvin Leal get on campus? What is he.. around 6’7” 280? Should he be a 5 star? Will they have new Evals for recruiting?’
A: He’s a big guy. I can see him playing at around 300 pounds and still being a defensive end. He’s a unique talent. I don’t know if he should be a 5-star, but he’s someone the coaches are thrilled to have.
Were you as upset about Stan Lee passing as I was? (LTGrenader)
A: He was 95 and had a great run. So I suppose no.
Q: David Beaty is now available. Any chance he could be the Special Teams coach here next year? Nobody is getting fired from this staff after the season, but maybe a position coach gets a OC position somewhere and leaves...
Would you take the over or under at there being a 5% chance this happens? (Boone8466)
A: I would take the under. He has no ties to Jimbo Fisher or anyone else on this coaching staff.
Q: Regarding offensive and defensive schemes:
As the staff targets its own recruits for its system, what do you anticipate that will look like in the future regarding playcalling, playstyle, etc. versus what we have seen with inherited players in year one? (bcg_2006)
A: I think this is pretty much what you’ll see moving forward. Hopefully, as they get their guys in, they’ll be able to run it a bit more effectively. But this is about how it was at FSU.
Q: How does the "Zach Smith thing" end?
A: Not well. That’s about the only thing I feel secure in saying about that.
If we win this weekend are we back in the top 25? (The Stein)
A: Nah.
Q: Are teams across CFB using the four free games without burning a shirt intermittently to try freshmen/give them experience (for us, thinking CB and OL), or do teams bank them for the future just in case? (reggiep47)
A: It’s a good question and honestly, I’d try it if I thought it was worth it (you’ve got to consider that it’ll disrupt your practice routine). But with UAB not being the cupcake that other schools have and then LSU looming, I doubt A&M will try it (not that they have any corners to do it with anyway). As for other schools? I’ll be honest, I haven’t heard about anyone considering it. But my concentration has largely been on A&M, for obvious reasons.
Q: Is Zach Caldaza an earily enrollee? (Jerryh670)
A: Fletch has him on the early enrollee list, so I’m guessing yes.
Q: You mentioned that the UAB passing game has not been great. Their senior QB Erdely has been hurt. Any idea on if he plays? He and his Soph. backup Johnston seem pretty similar, good runners but questionable passers. That seems to play right in to our strength of stopping the run, right? (TaxMan90)
A: Erdely is “questionable” for Saturday. I’m still assuming Johnston plays. They ARE a run-first, and run-heavy, offense, but they like to take deep shots. That’s something to watch for. But otherwise, yes, this seems to favor the Aggie defense.
Q: Zach Caldalza just got named to the Under Armor team, can we get an assessment of Him? I don't now whether to be impressed or depressed. (h273)
A: First, remedial spelling. The Georgia QB’s name is Calzada; the Houston-area offensive lineman currently committed to Texas spells his name Shepherd. Points off for future butchery.
As for Calzada (see? It’s easy!), his stock rose rapidly in the offseason as he dominated the camp circuit. He went from having offers from schools like Lehigh to half of the SEC in about two months. He’s got good size and a big arm; he plays for a team that is in a really tough region and doesn’t have as much talent. He’s also gotten battered this year, so I wouldn’t take much stock in his stats. A&M hasn’t looked twice at another QB since he committed, which tells you something. Getting named to the UA All-American game is another.
Calzada probably isn’t going to see the field for a couple of years, which will help his development. So I think he’s a guy you can be cautiously optimistic about.
Q: what is the scuttlebutt coming out of practice surrounding the fish OL? if they are holding them out when they could get snaps and not lose their RS's because they are progressing or are they complete turnstyles like our top 10 OL?
likewise, what is the word on Foster? Mond has reached his ceiling and simply not a heady QB and severely handicapped with WRs having dropsies/unable to create separation. Any chance Foster is developing? (Rooster77)
A: The freshmen OL, along with Kenyon Green, are considered the cornerstones of the next offensive line. They’re giving them a year to develop and get stronger, which is not a bad idea.
This idea that Mond has plateaued after 10 games in the most complex offense in college football (his second scheme in two years) is ridiculous and it’s starting to get annoying. There’s no real evidence to think that either he, or Nick Starkel, can’t improve from here. You can be dissatisfied with Mond, but he’s already made major strides from last year and that’s indisputable. What’s to say he can’t do anything further?
As far as Foster goes, he’s the fourth-string quarterback. He gets some time with the scout team and that’s it. Barring any transfers, he enters camp next year as the fourth-string quarterback. The idea was to bring him along gradually, with a year, or maybe two, to develop. That remains the case. People expecting him to be an immediate miracle worker need to reassess their expectations.
Q: How much of our passing game mediocrity is due to players running bad or incorrect routes? I have noticed quite a bit of this, and coaches addressing it with receivers.
The playbook with Jimbo seems far more diverse, are the players still struggling with the complexity and sophistication of the playbook coming from a very simplistic system under Sumlin? (BC93)
A: I think there’s an element of that. They’ve come along farther than I thought they might, honestly, but there’s still clearly some issues. I can think of a couple instances where Jace Sternberger and Camron Buckley were clearly in the wrong place (or at least one of them was), because their routes were almost identical. There were also a couple of instances where Quartney Davis didn’t break off routes when Mond expected him to (and, considering Jimbo chewed out Davis, I’m guess it was on him). There’s no doubt this is a far more sophisticated system and there are going to be some issues. But considering some outsiders wondered if they’d be able to operate the offense effectively at all in 2018, I guess they’re not doing terribly.
Q: Explain the Profooball Focus scores to us. Looks like a 0-100 rating? At first blush, doesn't look like a good representation of performance. I mean, Tyrel Dodson and Charles Oliver have nearly identical scores. Are their PFF scores trying to tell us they have had a similar impact on our defensive success?
I think I’ll let them explain.
Gun to your head: who does Sheppard sign with and what is the primary reason for signing with that team?
Shepherd. Shepherd. And I think he’s going to sign with Texas because that’s where he really wants to go and all this is for attention.
You mentioned that we could be trying to distance ourselves from some of our recruits. Trying to encourage them to look at other schools...maybe to clear some room for other prospects that we would like more.
1)Have you heard any rumblings about other schools using this against us in their recruiting?
2)Has Jimbo done this before?
3)How common is this practice in the SEC? Is this something that just isn't talked about, but happens on occasion? Or are we charting new territory here? Seems a bit risky with regards to future recruiting classes. (Boone8466)
1) No, because they do it too.
2) Sure.It happens all the time.
3) You can’t pull a scholarship, but you can explain to a player that things have changed, either in terms of depth, other players’ performance or in scheme, and will you really like the guy, it may be in his best interest to check out another school that’s interested in him to maximize his playing opportunities. It’s been a rarity at A&M because, really, they haven’t been in a position where they’ve had more players of quality than spots.
Q: Give me 2 or 3 current commits that are 3*, but are underrated? (El Capullo)
A: Layden Robinson, Andre White and Chase Lane.