It's the UAB week edition of the AggieYell Mailbag!

Q: With the final departure of Wolfe from our class, how does it look for a last run on the kid from California? I figure with the entire PAC12 crapping the bed, we might not look like a bad choice. (84Aggiect) A: I think Steele has pretty much locked in on Florida at this point. It looks like A&M is looking at a number of other corner options, but he’s not one of them. Q: Who are the players that you are ether hearing about or think that want to/will transfer? (Big Smoothie) A: I haven’t heard any names and I wouldn’t tell you if I had. But if you take a look at who’s played and who hasn’t, it’s pretty easy to come up with a number of players who are likely to move on after this season. Q: Please rank Beason, Blades, Carter, and Banks. The CB recruits, not the law firm. A: Let me be honest here: separate Carter from the rest because he’s committed. Look at the other three. Blades is the guy they desperately want and they’re trying to get him. They’re making some progress, but I think it’s an uphill battle. I haven’t seen Beason back away from his Illinois commit. So that leaves Banks, who is quite good In his own right. If I’m A&M, I try to get Blades and Banks and keep Carter. Right now, they need talent and bodies, and there’s no real point in splitting hairs. Q: Is this an unfortunate draft year to be a d-lineman? Some serious talent out there. (Ag98) A: Depends on how good you are. I don’t think any of A&M’s guys are going in the first round, but they could be real options starting in the 2nd and 3rd (at least for Mack and Keke). Q: 1. I would like your assessment of the physical state of the rotation players at this point in the season, compared to recent years. (Is the new Strength & Conditioning regimine an improvement? Did playing Bama early help?) A: I think it’s pretty clear they’re in much better shape physically. They pounded Ole Miss on the ground and dominated most of the Auburn game. They’re in far better shape than years past. 2. Who will end up as Red Shirts this season? (boxsterboy72) A: All four offensive linemen; RBs Charles Strong, Deneric Prince and Jacob Kibodi; WR Caleb Chapman; DE Tyree Wilson; S Jordan Moore. Micheal Clemons and Clifford Chattman are guys they’ll likely try to get a year for. Q: I watched the t.u. vs Tceh game last weekend. The one thing I came away impressed by was the ability of the receivers for both teams to make catches in heavy traffic with DBs draped all over them. I realized we just don't have but a couple of receivers that could hold their jock. We just don't have but one or two guys that can consistently catch the ball if remotely challenged. What do you know about the drills and the coaching our receivers get? Is it coaching, desire and/or purely a talent difference that will only improve once reinforcements arrive? (Big_ag) A: I guess we watched two different games, because I only saw one receiver on each side — Lil Jordan Humphrey for Texas; Antoine Wesley for Tech — that made any big plays. The rest of them either made no impact or made catches when they were wide open. I think the idea that A&M’s wideout coaching with Dameyune Craig is bad after 10 games is funny. He’s helped make Quartney Davis into an SEC receiver, Cam Buckley’s a playmaker and Jhamon Ausbon showed what he can do last week. They do not have a consistent gamebreaker. Davis has the potential and so does Ausbon, but they have not put it together yet. Jalen Preston might as well, but he hasn’t pushed his way into the rotation. Right now, it’s an average group.

Quartney Davis has bounced back from his knee injury, but other WRs have disappointed.

Q: 1. Which recruit on the current roster has been the biggest pleasant surprise? A: What year? Class of 2018? If so, then it has to be Bobby Brown. I expected Jashaun Corbin to be the backup RB, so he’s not a big shock to me. But for Brown to go out there and hold his own all year has been impressive. 2. Which recruit on the current roster has been the biggest disappointment? A: I’m disappointed we haven’t seen more of Preston, but the biggest disappointments aren’t from 2018. It’s that Clemons and Chattman never even got to the field. 3. Who would be your ideal bowl opponent for this team this yr? (AggieLuke04) A: A run-heavy team. Iowa or Wisconsin would be fine. Q: How bad is Gilder's injury? Is it possibly a season ender? Would he consider coming back next year? How about Mitchell, when can we expect to see him? Is UC Irvine good at all or are we just going to be that bad this year? (Agrabfan) A: 1) Yes. 2) I would definitely consider it. 3) I have no idea. 4) They’re supposed to win their conference. Still, it’s a bad loss. Q: You and Courtney doing another post game video? That was good. (Agswin97!) A: We do them after most games, especially at home. She hasn’t gone on many roadies this year, since she’s been staying home to cover recruiting stuff. Q: With Jones out the first half of the next game do you think Oliver starts? (AgFW73) A: Yep. Q: With 13 scholarship seniors leaving after this year and a 28 person recruiting class expected to be coming in, what is the expected attrition per position after this year? (Oamj) A: I don’t know if you can look at it like that. I see several position groups where I think it’ll be pretty strong: running back, corner, offensive line, wideout and defensive line. From there, I think you can get to about 12 guys right off. Q: Why haven’t we gone after or received a commitment from an elite 5 star quarterback? (Meislu) A: Because they have four scholarship quarterbacks, and all are underclassmen? This isn’t NCAA on Playstation and you can’t get a 5-star every time. They tried for the #2 and #3 pro-style QBs in the nation and came up short. They had a couple of other guys they were in on, but Calzada committed and they’re happy with him, so that was that. Calzada, by the way, was an Elite 11 quarterback and has been invited to the Under Armour All-American game, so this perception of him as a schlub is kind of silly. Q: Will espn ever cover T Will like they did Snell? Williams is the SEC leading rusher and is getting little love. A: SEC Network had him on live Tuesday or Wednesday. He’ll get his. There’s one big difference between the two: Trayveon’s not a self-promoter. How big will demarvin Leal get on campus? What is he.. around 6’7” 280? Should he be a 5 star? Will they have new Evals for recruiting?’ A: He’s a big guy. I can see him playing at around 300 pounds and still being a defensive end. He’s a unique talent. I don’t know if he should be a 5-star, but he’s someone the coaches are thrilled to have. Were you as upset about Stan Lee passing as I was? (LTGrenader) A: He was 95 and had a great run. So I suppose no. Q: David Beaty is now available. Any chance he could be the Special Teams coach here next year? Nobody is getting fired from this staff after the season, but maybe a position coach gets a OC position somewhere and leaves... Would you take the over or under at there being a 5% chance this happens? (Boone8466) A: I would take the under. He has no ties to Jimbo Fisher or anyone else on this coaching staff. Q: Regarding offensive and defensive schemes: As the staff targets its own recruits for its system, what do you anticipate that will look like in the future regarding playcalling, playstyle, etc. versus what we have seen with inherited players in year one? (bcg_2006) A: I think this is pretty much what you’ll see moving forward. Hopefully, as they get their guys in, they’ll be able to run it a bit more effectively. But this is about how it was at FSU. Q: How does the "Zach Smith thing" end? A: Not well. That’s about the only thing I feel secure in saying about that. If we win this weekend are we back in the top 25? (The Stein) A: Nah. Q: Are teams across CFB using the four free games without burning a shirt intermittently to try freshmen/give them experience (for us, thinking CB and OL), or do teams bank them for the future just in case? (reggiep47) A: It’s a good question and honestly, I’d try it if I thought it was worth it (you’ve got to consider that it’ll disrupt your practice routine). But with UAB not being the cupcake that other schools have and then LSU looming, I doubt A&M will try it (not that they have any corners to do it with anyway). As for other schools? I’ll be honest, I haven’t heard about anyone considering it. But my concentration has largely been on A&M, for obvious reasons.

Bobby Brown has held his own as a true freshman in a tough spot.