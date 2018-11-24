Here's the LSU edition of the AY Mailbag..

Q: How long does it take to develop defense backs coming out of HS? How quickly do Juco DB’s typically pick up the scheme? And what is a realistic expectation for the backfield next year? (Drdavid78) A: Talent has a whole lot to do with it, and A&M has some of the nation’s best committed and hopefully will sign in December. JUCO’s are a bit more of a crap shoot, because they can be more talented and more experienced, but some just don’t adapt as well. Justin Evans obviously did; Speedy Howard hasn’t. I think the best way to approach the secondary is anticipate that Charles Oliver, Debione Renfro, Derrick Tucker, Larry Pryor and maybe Leon O’Neal (I think he’s going to have firmer footing) are all going to have to seriously compete against Erick Young, Scooby Carter, Brian Williams and Demani Richardson. And the coaching staff will give the freshmen every chance to win the job. Q: With Derick Hunter potentially back in play, does that mean that we've lost traction with Marcus Stripling? Who does our coaching staff have higher in their recruiting board? Looks like we'll end up with Marcus Banks and Dreshun Miller joining our current CB commits. Does that leave any room for Marquez Beason if he wants to flip? (Oamj) A: I don’t think they’ve lost traction, I think if anything they’ve moved him down on their board. Right now, Hunter would probably be the guy they’d take first. As for Beason, they could still take him, but it depends on a bunch of other moving parts. But I have seen no indication he’s even wavering on Illinois. Q: Mark you have said it is a bad idea to trap door Texas kids what about out of state kids does it have that much of a negative effect. Out of our current commits who do you see starting out of need or because they are difference makers next year. (aggiecadet03) A: You don’t do it period. In this day and age, with social media, it takes one post and you’re in trouble. Commitments are a two-way street; if someone has been solid in their commitment and hasn’t visited anywhere, and you dump them, your reputation takes a huge hit. As for the commits, the ones I see coming in and having a shot at starting immediately are the corners and safeties I mentioned earlier, and Kenyon Green at RT. That could let Carson Green move to the left side. Q: When is the next Rivals update on individual rankings? (J.) A: There should be at least one more before signing day. The original one. Q: Will Scooby get his snack(5th star)? (aggiecadet03) A: No. Q: Can you give us a current "State of the Union" in regards to our men and women's Athletic Dept? And how do we compare to OU, tU, and LSU? (big smoothie) A: Not really. Not right now at least. Maybe in a few weeks after I take a look at everything. One thing is certain: nobody’s making more money.

The Aggie defense has improved significantly in most major categories under Mike Elko.

Q: Grade Elko in his first year so far. (Maroon1) A: Currently, A&M is 26th in total defense, 2nd in rush defense, 35th in scoring defense, 5th in red zone defense, 9th in third down defense and 32nd in sacks and tackles for loss. Last year, they were 85th in total defense, 70th in rush defense, 34th in tackles for loss (a stat I didn’t see coming), 31st in third down defense and 122nd in red zone defense. They’ve taken a step back in turnovers and passing defense — but basically, he’s done this with all the same personnel. I’ll be tough on him and give him… an A-. Q: Do you foresee us getting a commitment last weekend? (reckless75) A: They could have gotten one. Some kids, believe it or not, play it close to the vest. In this case, though, I think the LSU side were convinced something was happening and A&M may not have taken a commitment. Q: Is D. Leal a 1st day starter next year? (El Capullo) A: No. No reason for him to be. With Bobby Brown, Max Wright and Micheal Clemons, they can take their time with him. Q: 1. What was the bigger transgression by the prior staff? The lack of LB recruiting depth or whiffing on the entire TX HS DB class of 2018? A: The DB class of 2018. They acted like they didn’t care and absolutely blew it. 2. What has been the biggest miss in the 2019 class? (Aggieluke04) A: There hasn’t been one.

The emergence of Bobby Brown means A&M can be more patient with DeMarvin Leal.

Q: Would Ben Miles consider playing for his Dad in Kansas? (stormnorm) A: That would mean sitting out for a year and he hasn’t played much at all this year. So no. Q: LSU as a program has a tremendous amount of confidence playing us anywhere but definitely at Kyle Field too. Seems like the first quarter or two where we show them we can take a punch and then punch right back (figuratively of course) will be key to the game? (TaxMan90) A: I disagree. I think this is a four quarter deal. You have to hit them and keep hitting them. They’re not going anywhere, so you can’t let up. Q: Are we late enough in the game to be aware of any likely grade risks in the incoming recruiting class? Does the early signing date make that sort of thing more difficult to track? And feel free to answer with "the first rule of grade risks is we don't talk about grade risks". And lastly, any idea what was behind the last contract extension for BK given the fact that he is not likely to leave for greener pastures? Thanks. (Riffraff81) A: There were rumors about Scooby Carter being a grade risk, but I think that was proven to be BS. I honestly haven’t heard of any risks, so that’s a good thing. As for Kennedy, I can’t answer that one. That was a Hyman move and he did a lot of things that I can’t explain. Q: Can you compare the UAB defensive front seven to LSU's front seven? Our OL is trending in the right direction and wondering if you think we can handle LSU in the trenches. (Pebbycree) A: I think UAB, believe it or not, has the better front four with Breiden Fehoko out. LSU unquestionably has the better outside linebackers with White and Divinity, but UAB may have had the better middle linebacker with Chris Woolbright. That kid is legit. Can the line handle LSU? I think it’s the best shot they’ve had since 2013. Q: There has been much angst demonstrated on the board lately about the Offense and its efficiency. Do you think that some of that is the result of the style of Offense we have seen and become accustomed to the previous 6 years where we slung it around and tried to score a bunch of points with no regard to time of possession or the effect on the Defense, as opposed to Fisher's style of slow tempo, ball/time control Offense? (Jaydub2) A: I think there’s an element of that, and there’s no recognition (and this includes from me, at times) that this is the most complex system in college football and it’s the polar opposite of the offense many of them were recruited for. And that does make a big difference. Honestly, they've done better than I thought, but there's still growing pains and they have been significant at times.

Kellen Mond and the offense are still adjusting to a new scheme.