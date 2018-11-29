Here's the latest edition of the AY Mailbag...

Q: Will Jimbo pursue these lies about the fight at the end of the game Sunday Morning? Or will Texas A&M let it go? (AgsRule97!) A: At this point, I’m not sure there are any “lies” to discuss. The videos taken of the fight pretty conclusively show what happened and LSU has pretty much gone silent on the matter. They know they’re the one most in the wrong. From here, it’s a matter of whether the SEC wants to deal with it. It’s a dead issue on A&M’s side. Q: I know the SEC typically frowns on coaches criticizing refs and can fine them, does Orgeron's bitching about the officiating (especially given the calls he's bitching about were actually correct calls) rise to that level? (AggieinDC) A: No, I don’t think so. But he’s not exactly making himself look good by repeating that the clock shouldn’t have read one second when the SEC office has already said more than once that it should have. And you can be pretty sure they’d already told him that before they went public. Q: With Jim Leavitt, DC at Oregon, being one of the names connected with the Tech opening, could this move the needle on Elijah Blades back to A&M? Provided that Leavitt gets the job. (barseven7) A: Good question. Honestly, after the game Saturday, I’m not sure where things stand with Blades or a number of other guys. I think that door was closed before A&M won, but after that kind of game — and if Leavitt leaves — it may present an opportunity. Q: 1. When will we know more on injuries Myles & Donovan? A: Not for a while. 2. Chances of playing tu in a bowl if they lose Saturday? A: Not very good. 3. Next 2019 commit? Who commits (any year) as a result of LSU game experience? (Longneck80) A: I think Marcus Banks may commit soon and not say anything (he’s set to announce Jan. 5 at the Under Armour Bowl). Jalen Wydermyer is another possibility. Q: Mark, I've sure enjoyed watching the defensive line this year. With the three seniors graduating how do you see the two deep shaping up for next year? Can you do a quick strength vs. weakness between those graduating and those players replacing them? (trogge) A: I think we’ve already got a pretty good idea of how it’s going to look, because we’ve seen the replacements already. Kingsley Keke’s spot at DE will probably be filled by a combination of players, led by Bobby Brown or Micheal Clemons and including Max Wright. On the other side, at Landis Durham’s slot, Tyree Johnson and Jeremiah Martin are the likely replacements. Justin Madubuike is set and TD Moton seems to be his likely backup. So that leaves Daylon Mack's spot. Jaydeen Peevy will replace him in the starting lineup, but his backup could be Mohamed Diallo, Josh Rogers or even Josh Ellison. Overall, this is a more athletic group than the 2018 line. It’s far less experienced.

Justin Madubike will be the sole starter back on the D-line. But it may still be very strong.

Q: 1. Which recruits did the LSU win help the most with? A: We won’t know that for a few weeks. 2. Is A&M-LSU the most heated blood feud going into 2019 season? A: For A&M? Yes. Nationally? Nowhere even close. It’s not even near the top in the SEC. One scrum at midfield involving some assistants isn’t going to get it to the level of Auburn-Alabama or Ole Miss-Mississippi State. It’s just a start. 3. Which bowl game do you think we end up in? Please no Texas Bowl. A: Like I said Monday, the odds seem to favor A&M going bowling in Florida for the first time since 1957. 4. If UGA beats Bama, does the SEC get 2 teams into CFP? (aggieluke04) A: It should. Q: Is there a good reason why we shouldn’t play in the Outback Bowl in Tampa? (Early signing period, recruits, etc.) It would be a really neat experience for our players and fans, also good for our brand. (ChampKindKHOU11) A: It’s not A&M’s choice. It’s up to the bowl and the conference, with the school having very little input. Q: Additions - Biggest expected impact from the new recruiting and redshirt class? Substractions - Who are we losing to attrition, transfers and coaching changes? (BC93) A: Biggest impact: I’d say Erick Young, Scooby Carter, Brian Williams, Demani Richardson, Kenyon Green and Andre White. Subtractions: I don’t want to name names. That’s bad form and it’ll PO the program. But what I’d do, to get a pretty good idea of who's likely to go, is find some players who have been here at least two seasons and didn’t play at all this year. Those are the guys to look at. Q: Based on what I've been reading our Jimbo and staff seem to feel pretty confident about closing out the #1 recruiting class.....how do they get there? Are they working some highly ranked kids very quietly so we're not hearing it.....based on the kids we do hear about I'm not sure how they would get there? (slixey) A: It definitely wouldn’t be easy. That would require getting David Ugwoegbu, Jalen Wydermyer, Marcus Banks, some other 4-star (Marcus Stripling? Adisa Isaac?) and…Nakobe Dean. That might give them a shot. But I agree, it's a hard road to navigate.

Changing the scheme will not help Kellen Mond.

Q: Can you give a breakdown of how many players the staff would ideally like to have on scholarship at each position? A: Sorry, no. It varies from coach to coach on how they juggle the 85. Does a QB transfer at the end of spring ball? A: I wouldn’t be surprised if that happens, or even before then. What kind of fallout can we expect from the loss of Tim Brewster in recruiting? (oamj) A: It looks like he did his job so well this year that nobody even budged (that he was recruiting, at least). Now, 2020 may be a different story, but it depends on who they hire. Q: How about a 'way too early' two-deep for the OL for next season? Including RS freshmen and current 2019 commits. (pebbycree) A: Way too early indeed. But I’ll give it a go. Don’t be surprised if this is totally wrong, because I’m predicting a few changes. LT: Carson Green, Kellen Diesch LG: Dan Moore, Jared Hocker C: Erik McCoy, Barton Clement RG: Ryan McCollum, Tank Jenkins RT: Kenyon Green, Cole Blanton (if he’s recovered from his leg injury) This spring and summer should be very interesting on the O-line, because it has the potential to go in a number of different directions. I could nail this, or 4 of the 5 could be wrong. That’s how subject to change it is. Q: With the current QB situation, ie Jimbo sticking with Mond exclusively, can you break down what you think will be the QB situation going into spring ball, early enrollee for summer ball, and the depth chart for next year . Will we see a transfer out? preferred walk on? any surprise signee? Or do you see Jimbo modifying the offense to better utilize Monds talents.. And will do you think Mond will continue to grow ,especially if Jimbo takes off what seems to be pretty tight handcuffs. I think we would all like to see the 2 minute drill/ OT Mond we saw at the end of LSU, vs the timid, unsure and mechanical Mond of the 3rd Quarter.. And can that be achieved by changing schemes.. and is that Jimbo's call and his call alone? [insert wish for KKingsbury as O coordinator] (bobdoc54) A: Ok, let’s get this out of the way right now: KLIFF KINGSBURY IS NOT COMING BACK AS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR. Jimbo doesn’t like his offense, he has no past history with Kingsbury and it’s just not a fit anymore. And no, the scheme is not changing! The QB depth chart depends on Nick Starkel. If he returns, it’s Mond/Starkel/Blumrick or Foster/Calzada. This is Jimbo’s offense and it’s not changing much. It’s complex, it’s close to NFL level and it take time to adjust to. Another spring and summer should help Mond greatly. People don’t want to admit it, but he took a massive step from last year to this. The idea that putting Mond in a third scheme in three years will help him does not compute at all. Q: Am I safe wearing a referee uniform to the game next year in Death Valley? (tsip despiser) A: Here. Q: The next Aggie to win the Heisman trophy is… (will_da_beast) A: Not on campus yet. Q: A) I don't see Aranda and Orgeron staying together after this season. If Aranda leaves, does that have any impact on Marcel Brooks, Sopsher or any other recruits? A: I don’t see why Aranda leaves unless it’s for a Power 5 head coaching job. He’s extremely well-paid and has total control of the defense. If he did leave, it would certainly have an effect on their defensive recruits — but that doesn’t mean A&M would get them. Fisher’s staff had limited to no interest in Brooks, and Sophser would probably either still commit to LSU or go to Alabama. Probably. B) Loved the play Alaka and Dodson (pre-injury) this year, but watching White/Divinity/Phillips was another level of LB play. Do you see guys on the roster or in this class that can elevate to that level? (OlsenAg1) A: They have different responsibilities. You look at Alaka’s stats this year and they’re All-SEC caliber. But if you get Dodson, Hines, and someone else (Buddy Johnson? Andre White?) out there and they’re turned loose, it could be interesting. It would have been easier to answer this Wednesday morning, but that’s a moot point.

The Aggies have Tyrel Dodson set at LB for 2019, but who joins him will be interesting.

Q: 2020 recruiting class —- better than 2019, about the same, or a step down? A: Let’s see how this class ends up first. Are you hearing of any interest A&M has towards Khalil Tate? (Dirkieduck) A: I don’t know why they would. Jimbo wants a guy who can stay in the pocket and throw at least half the time, and that's what they tried to do with him in Arizona. And it failed. Q: Why is Chic Fil A’s service so much better than McD’s? (Catorano) A: Because most Chick-fil-a’s are owned locally and the owner’s around a lot. They also pay better and train better. Q: Biggest reason for improvement on the OLine the last few games? Seemed to be a completely different feel than earlier in the year. (austinag2001) A: I think Dan Moore got a little more confident, and the changes on the interior (Keaton Sutherland to left guard and Ryan McCollum into the lineup at right guard) worked well. That, and having time to mesh, helped them out. Q: Does the fact Daniel Lacamera participated in senior night mean he’s not getting a med redshirt? (aggiewoo) A: It doesn’t look like he even tried to get one. Q: With next year's schedule, could we sniff the CFP with only two losses if they are close games on the road to Clemson, LSU, or Georgia? Is this not the most difficult schedule out there? Feels like we're almost taking ourselves out of the equation before the season starts. As an SEC team, is there any benefit in playing someone like Clemson? Seems like we would be sitting at least 5 spots higher this year if we played someone like Arizona State or any average team. (DwayneZimm99) A: You do that and you’re a top 10 team and in the hunt for the CFP. No question. And as for the schedule — they may have just played the nation’s toughest with a team that isn’t as deep as next year’s should be and went 8-4. They’ll likely get better. As for Clemson —you’re taking that on from the assumption they lose. What if they win? Then your strength of schedule is off the charts and you succeeded. (Oh, and Clemson wasn’t a juggernaut when this deal was set.) Q: Any projections as to who, if anyone, may be leaving the coaching staff for presumed "greener pastures"? Can you go over the list of current and possible 2019 commits that plan to sign early and then those that plan to enroll early? (El Dirte) A: Tim Brewster will leave for North Carolina. Hahahaha, I crack myself up. As for commits, they expect all of them minus Tarian Lee to sign early. As for early arrivals, Zach Calzada, Kam Brown, RJ Orebo, Baylor Cupp, Jeffery Carter, DeMarvin Leal, Andre White and Dylan Wright are either expected or could come in early. Q: 1) How will Jimbo bring along our younger QB’s? Will James Foster get some playing time in garbage time next year? A: If possible, he probably will. 2) How do you think Jimbo will handle selecting a new 12th man for next year? Will it be a younger guy who will hold the title for 3 or so years like Gillaspia and Mueller or do you think he’ll give it to a proven upperclassman? Also, what were your thoughts on the weekly rotating 12th man about 10 or so years back where walkons would earn the 12 based on their practice performance that week? A: I think that’s possible, but right now I could easily see them giving Braden White #12 and that being it. 3) Can you break down what we can expect next year from some of the guys that couldn’t/didn’t play this year? (Cordarrian Richardson, Ben Miles, Mo Diallo, Clifford Chattman, Ikenna Okeke, Anthony Hines) A: First, Miles did play this year. I expect him to start at FB. Richardson: In a numbers crunch at RB. Has his work cut out for him. Diallo: Depending on how he's advanced, he could be in the two deep. Chattman: In contention for a job at corner. Okeke: in the mix at linebacker. Hines: Starting in Alaka’s current slot. 4) Why don’t they try using Klyde Chriss on kick returns anymore? That kid could fly a few years ago (gigem85) A: Chriss wasn’t even on the field the last few weeks of the year. I don't know why. But he had an issue with drops, and that’s why you didn’t see him at wideout. He started with the 1s on the first day of the summer and then vanished. As soon as Quartney Davis re-emerged, he tumbled down the depth chart. Q: Is it me, or did Pryor and Jones make a big difference in our secondary post Auburn? If so, is that on Linguist or the Players? (brAg) A: I think they helped at least a little. It wasn’t much — just being in the right position and not missing tackles. As for who gets credit, I think you have to give it to both sides. Linguist for telling them what to do and them for implementing it. ‘

Larry Pryor helped stop the bleeding at safety.