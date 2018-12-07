Here's the latest edition of the AggieYell Mailbag...

The Aggies -- and most of the Power 5 teams -- will be rooting for LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Q: 1. What do you think of the SEC bowl prospects this yr? A: I think they look good. A&M has a team that picked on lesser competition that could be dangerous, but they're missing their best offensive and defensive players. Alabama gets OU, who can't stop anyone. You have to like their chances. Mississippi State gets Iowa in the Outback Bowl, so that'll be running and defense. Mississippi State is probably the better defensively, so I like them there. Auburn gets Purdue, and Purdue can put up some points in a hurry. Auburn's offense still is terrible, so they have a tougher task than most. Georgia gets Texas in the Sugar Bowl, and if the Dawgs are focused, they will blow them out. South Carolina plays Virginia in the Belk Bowl, and USC's offense is probably the best of the four respective units. So that works for them. LSU gets UCF in the Fiesta Bowl, and LSU is the biggest test for UCF so far. It should be a fascinating game. Mizzou gets Oklahoma State, and that should be a shootout in the Liberty Bowl. But Missouri also has a little bit of a defense (really!) and that may give them an edge. Kentucky plays Penn State in the Citrus Bowl, and I do not like this matchup for the Wildcats. Tyler Wilson got better as the season ended but, it's still not a good offense. Vandy gets Baylor in the Texas Bowl, and Baylor simply isn't that good. Vandy slammed Tennessee, and that should boost their confidence. Vandy also plays a little bit of defense, not a lot, but Baylor plays none. Michigan and Florida play in the Peach Bowl. Michigan should be favored, but they're not very fast and will probably be in a funk after getting blitzed by Ohio State. Florida has a lot of speed on defense, so that could make life tough for the Wolverines.2. Right now, most players missing bowl games for draft preparations are underclassmen. Why haven't we seen seniors doing this?A: It's their last game regardless, so I think that may have something to do with it. I'm afraid that it may become an occurrence, though. 2. Compare and contrast our new TE coach to Brewster. (Aggieluke04) A: Joe Jon Finley is much younger, much less experienced and probably isn’t as good a recruiter yet. But he's already been extremely successful, coaching a Mackey Award finalist, developing a couple of other quality tight ends and becoming a good recruiter in his own right. The reaction by Baylor Cupp to Finley, which was very positive, is a good indication. Q: Thoughts on Dodson, Olaka, any DL missing SEC honors. Which linebackers you reckon we close with? (Strobafett) A: Alaka. Otaro Alaka. I thought all of them were deserving, but if you look at who beat them out, it kind of gives you an idea of what happened. They weren't exactly behind some slouches. As for the linebackers, they're going to keep after Christian Harris and Nakobe Dean, and they may try for a few others. But I have no idea if they'll get any others at this point. Q: Do you think A&M gets another LB commit to replace C. Harris? Could you see A&M getting another LB via a transfer from another school? (Ag20) A: I think they're going to try like crazy. As for a transfer, let's see who's out there. Right now, there aren't any. Q: I guess I would like to see again which players are graduating, and what players might consider leaving early for the draft as we head into Dec signing day. With the number of likely signees, how many current returning players will need to move on? I think it is too early for various reasons to indicate whom you might think might be encouraged to move on to make room for incoming players, but care to speculate whom might be asked to or might choose to transfer? (DentonAg80) A: Graduating seniors on scholarship: Cullen Gillaspia, Connor Lanfear, Keaton Sutherland, Donovan Wilson, Kingsley Keke, Daylon Mack, Landis Durham, Trevor Wood, Otaro Alaka, Daniel LaCamera, Deshawn Capers-Smith and Riley Garner. There are 84 scholarship players at the moment, so this would drop the total to 72. Possible early entries: Trayveon Williams, Jace Sternberger, Erik McCoy. If all three go, that gets you down to 69. So you're looking at between 13 and 16 spots being open. If they take 28, then you're talking about between 12 and 15 players needing to move on. As for who might transfer, I'd advise you take a look at the depth chart and look for upperclassmen who haven't played or freshmen who are buried (with potential early entries included, but no incoming freshmen): Quarterback (4 scholarship players): Kellen Mond, Nick Starkel, Connor Blumrick, James Foster Running back (8): Trayveon Williams, Jashaun Corbin, Deneric Prince, Vernon Jackson, Jacob Kibodi, Charles Strong, Cordarrian Richardson Fullback (0): I don't think Ben Miles is on scholarship. Tight end (2): Jace Sternberger, Glenn Beal Offensive line (13): Dan Moore, Jared Hocker, Kellen Diesch, Erik McCoy, Ryan McCollum, Carson Green, Grayson Reed, Luke Matthews, Tank Jenkins, Barton Clement, Colton Prater, Cole Blanton, Riley Anderson WR (10): Jhamon Ausbon, Quartney Davis, Camron Buckley, Kendrick Rogers, Hezekiah Jones, Clyde Chriss, Jalen Preston, Caleb Chapman, Roshauud Paul, Keynel McZeal DE (8): Tyree Johnson, Bobby Brown, Micheal Clemons, Jeremiah Martin, Tyree Wilson, Max Wright, Ondario Robinson, Camron Horry DT (5): Justin Madubuike, Jayden Peevy, Mohamed Diallo, Josh Rogers, TD Moton LB (5): Tyrel Dodson, Anthony Hines, Ikenna Okeke, Buddy Johnson, Aaron Hansford (yes, I did that on purpose) S (6): Derrick Tucker, Larry Pryor, Leon O'Neal, Kendrick Carper, Brian Johnson, Jordan Moore CB (9): Myles Jones, Debione Renfro, Charles Oliver, Travon Fuller, Devin Morris, Speedy Howard, Roney Elam, Clifford Chattman, Moses Reynolds P/K (2): Braden Mann, Seth Small

The future of Erik McCoy is uncertain.

Q: Any surprise signees we should look out for? any transfers that might occur? (bobdoc54) A: If you're looking for it, it's not a surprise, is it? We'll know more on that front when we get closer. I think any real surprises would have to be in February. Transfers? I think if you look at the list above, that's a given. Q: Who can we have a shot at to flip from OSU? (Carterr66) A: Nobody. Q: Which players do we close the class with? A: I feel good about David Ugwoegbu and Marcus Banks. Ainais Smith seems like a lean. After that, it's anybody's ballgame. Possibilities include Marcus Stripling, Adisa Isaac, Derrick Hunter, Nakobe Dean, Eric Gray and Ishmael Sopsher.Do Jace, T Will, and McCoy all return next year? A: I'm increasingly thinking no. I think Williams is most likely to return – and that's an outcome I didn't predict at the start of the year (I had him having a big year and declaring). Odds of landing Hornsby and Evans? (TGun97) A: Pretty good. They lead big for Hornsby right now, and Evans is at least highly receptive. Q: What is the record BK needs this year to get fired so I can root for that number? Why doesn’t our AD give a damn about Men’s basketball? Seems like every year the ineptitude is there and we think a move has to be made and nada. (Austinag2001) A: I don't think there's a set number – and if you'd care to remember, they made the Sweet 16 last year and Kennedy's done that twice. That's not ineptitude in the eyes of the AD. Q: Warning: long build up to question. Seems like A&M football has been locked into a nasty feedback loop for many years: previous coach fired —> new coach hired and recruits “his” players —> recruiting falls short —> results on field not there —> rinse and repeat. Now you can argue that luck plays a role and that there is some chicken and egg but in the end of the day we are not going to consistently challenge Bama, LSU and manage our difficult non-conference opponents without accumulating top talent. Obviously 2019 signing ain’t over yet and one guy ain’t gonna make or break but the Christian Harris decommit to me fits the old pattern. This notwithstanding do you think Jimbo can break the cycle and thus earn his money? (Stormaggie) A: I sense you think this class is going to fall apart because Harris de-committed. It's one guy; that's not the "old pattern". They're the #2 class in the nation and will probably either stay there (or within 2 spots) or maybe even get to #1. Q: What happened to Arjei Henderson? Decommitted from OU and then falls way down in the rankings. A: From what I've heard, he had a very underwhelming year and he's a grade risk. Now that we got our TE commit, Would you say we're exclusively looking at new commits in the 2019 class to be on defense? A: No, I think they're still in at least two offensive players. But personally, I'd be emphasizing defense. With Georgia, Clemson, and the rest of the SEC West schedule next year, what is your way too early win-loss projection for next year? Are we still looking at an 8-4 team with more depth? (oamj) A: Well, there's a lot of stuff we don't know about yet, like who will leave and who will stay around the conference. But let's take a real early look. Texas State, Lamar, UTSA – next. @Clemson: Very tough game. The Tigers lose that vaunted front four and that may help A&M, but they should still be very good. Auburn: I don't see them being very good next year. And the Aggies will be at home and wanting revenge. Arkansas (at Jerry World): I'm not sure they'll be any better next year in comparison to this year. So A&M should be a big favorite. Alabama: It's good A&M gets them at home. But they're still going to be beasts. @Ole Miss: They lose Ta'amu and the vast majority of their best offensive players will either graduate or declare early for the draft. They've got a lot of holes to fill and it doesn't look good. Mississippi State: Nick Fitzgerald is gone! Their best defensive players will be too. They're still going to be tough and physical, but they may also be ready to come down to earth. South Carolina: I can't help but think they're regressing as well. Deebo's gone and Jake Bentley may bail, but Javon Kinlaw is coming back. Still, they lose a lot of talent. @Georgia: This one is going to be very tough. The Dawgs are like Alabama in that they've got quality depth across the board and can just reload. @LSU: This will be a war. It's a bear of a schedule, but catching Clemson early may be a plus. There is no optimal time to get Alabama or Georgia. But having Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Arkansas either starting or in the middle of rebuilds helps the Aggies out. I do think they'll be more talented than LSU next year and they know they can win. So I'd say 9-3 is not out of the realm of possibility. Q: Where do you think Jalen Hurts transfers to in the Spring after he graduates from Alabama in December? A: I have no idea. But Auburn, Arkansas and Mississippi State all need quarterbacks. That would be something, wouldn't it? Do you think Garrett Wilson sticks with Ohio State now that Urban Meyer is retiring? If he leaves, does A&M have a chance or does he go to Texas? (Aggie1986) A: I don't think he's going anywhere. In fact, I don't even think he's considered it. If he were to look at an in-state school, it would be A&M, not Texas. But it's a moot point, he's going to Ohio State. Q: What's the latest on Stripling? He seems to be the highest rated of the remaining D-line targets, is it just the 1st to commit out of Strip, Hunter, Isaac, and Ugwoegbu? (biromeag) A: Ratings are one thing; preferences are another. He seems to have slipped behind the other guys, Ugwoegbu especially, on A&M's pecking order. If he tried to commit tomorrow, I'm not sure they'd take him. Q: Is there a chance of any more new commits before early signing with our remaining targets or will all be after all star games? (kaluza-ags) A: There's a chance that they may have a couple right when the signing period starts. But they may end up going all the way to February for a few guys as well. Q: Will our three ALL-SEC winners also win ALL-American status? (LTGrenader) A: No. But Sternberger and Mann will. Q: 1. I understand the need to be cautious when dealing with the subject of attrition and specific players... so I'm not asking for names or even positions (unless you want to?), but could you give us the number, you believe, of offensive players & defensive players you think will be gone/leave after this year to get us to 14? Then we can do our own surmising? A: See above. 2. When the conversation is had between the staff & player about "moving on" does the staff ever assist the player in anyway, to help him find a new team (i.e. reach out to someone on another staff and put in a good word or tell the player these are schools that you may want to try and contact?) anything like that? A: some staffs do, some don't. I believe Fisher and his staff will. I would think in this case they would do a lot for them, because it's kind of a lousy deal. 3. Do you think the staff wants to replace Medley w/ another offense lineman, use it to add depth to LB or DB, or just best player available? (TXawc31) A: If you can get a linebacker, great. If you can get two, great. But outside of definitely wanting a linebacker, they're looking for the best players they can get. Q: Who comes back or gets bowl game playing time that hasn't played lately, or at all this year? A: Nobody.Who will have earned a redshirt year this year, including those due to injury? (DriverD) A: Aaron Hansford, Micheal Clemons and Clifford Chattman might; they will have to petition for an extra year since they've already used their redshirt. Guys who didn't play at all: Luke Matthews, Cole Blanton, Barton Clement, Tank Jenkins, Tyree Wilson, Mohamed Diallo, James Foster Didn't play enough: Jordan Moore, Jacob Kibodi, Leon O'Neal (this one surprised me), Charles Strong, Deneric Prince, Jacob Kibodi, Speedy Howard Injury: Anthony Hines, Caleb Chapman Transferred in: Corderrian Richardson Q: LB's have been a challenge for not only A&M to recruit, but for many D1 programs to simply find good ones and enough of them. 1) Are high schools facing the same challenge over the last few years? A: If they are, it's their fault. They're not attempting to develop them, deciding instead to use them on offense.2) If you were on the A&M staff, how would you try to solve it over time? (tsip despiser) A: I would be spending a lot of time out of state and looking for guys who play other positions who could develop into linebackers over time (and are willing to try to do so). Q: Where do you think Scooby Carter will land? If we add Banks or Miller, do you believe that helps, hurts, or does neither with our chances with Scooby? (chuckg_07) A: Fletch says he still believes Carter ends up at A&M, and I have no reason to disagree with that. As for the other guys – if Carter is as good as they say, and as he thinks, he shouldn't be afraid of competition.

If A&M's stats are right, Leon O'Neal (rear) was limited enough to redshirt in 2018.

Q: Dallas Kuechel to the Orioles? (h273) A: Nah. Q: With all The Who do we close out the class with it seems like we have some studs coming in - care to expand on these.D Leal - best d-line prospect since?E Young - best DB prospect since ?K Green - best O-line prospect since?Do any of the 3 remind you of any particular player? (FatRobby) A: Leal – best d-line prospect since Madubuike. Young – best CB prospect since…man, I have no idea. Sammy Davis? Green – best O-line prospect since the big haul in 2010. Leal reminds me of Bobby Brown, except he's bigger and faster. Young? I have no idea. Green has the size and strength of Jarvis Harrison, but the feet of a tackle. That's a pretty potent combination. Q: What are the chances TW goes to the draft since he had a great season? I don't want him to go but the NFL RB career life is small and I'm sure that's in his thoughts. (SuperAg1000) A: It's a real good question, and one with very serious consequences for the Aggies in 2019. On the "go" side, there's a daughter, his family was wiped out by Harvey and the short shelf life you mentioned. On the "stay" side, he's very loyal to his teammates and the university and (most importantly) it looks like his draft grade isn't very good. Scouts think he's not big enough and doesn't run in a physical style (which I think is nuts). So if he left now, odds are he's a mid- to late-round pick. Q: When does bowl practice start? A: Probably around the 15th, maybe a little before. Correct me if I'm wrong. Participation in the bowl game does not affect the redshirt eligibility of this year's group of redshirts, right? If it does not, what redshirts are we likely to see play? A: You are absolutely wrong. If you play in the bowl game and you've already played in four, you lost your redshirt. If you play and you hadn't played all year due to medical issues, you lost your redshirt. So the bowl game definitely has big consequences, and that's one reason why we probably won't see any new faces. Q: Is Lacamera eligible for a medical redshirt and would he take it? Would the coaches push for one? Small is no slouch and Caden the incoming fish looks like he is going to be a stud, so it's not like the cupboard will be bare next year, but sucks he broke his foot his senior season. (big_ag) A: He could have applied for one but it looks like he will not. He's already been honored with the other seniors and he's made comments about how much he loved his time at A&M in the past tense. Q: Is there anyway to get back in with Christian Harris? Sure, and I'm certain they'll try. I just don't know how realistic it is. How are things looking for Nakobe Dean and Isaiah Sospher? You mean Ishmael Sopsher? I don't think they're that hot. They've gotten in a position where they have a shot, but it's a long shot. A&M is probably a distant second for Nakobe Dean, and Georgia's been in front for a long time. Any rumblings about moving the date of the early signing period to the beginning of December or even possibly August? (Jakeh05) I thought it was going to be moved up to July or August starting next year, but it looks like that idea has faded out. Which is a disappointment. Q: Jimbo flipped several key players on NSD last year from Bama and others, do you think he will do the same this year or are they focused on others? (84Aggiect) A: Interesting question that I don't have a great answer for right now. It may depend on who they get to sign early. Q: Seems like Dan Moore really stepped his game up the last 4 games. Do you think he is now about on par with Koda Martin (when Koda was here) in terms of skill level? A: In terms of run blocking, he's superior. In terms of pass blocking, I don't think he's caught up yet. He just doesn't have the foot speed, and that's not his fault. I really respect him for going out there and giving it his all at a position he's not ideally suited for. Practice reps for redshirts (especially the ones who don't play in games). How does that work? Do these guys get practice reps with the two-deep guys or do they do scout team duty? Trying to figure out if they get live reps against good competition in practice...or if they just drill against other redshirts. (pebbycree) A: They work on the scout team. That means there are times they're out there against the 1s and 2s, but they're showing looks of opponents.



Dan Moore's level of play picked up later in the season.

Q: So if we win the bowl game and get to 9 wins in Jimbo’s first year, sign a Top 10 class (probably better), how does this affect us moving into the 2019 season (expectations, etc) and with the 2020 class (potentially a top 3 class) again? (DXB19) A: If you win the bowl game, A&M ends up likely in the top 15 with a top 5 recruiting class. Expectations can only go up from there, and it should provide momentum into 2020 recruiting. Q: 1) If Adrian Medley was considered one of our early enrollees, does that mean we have to find another early enrollee to take his spot if we want to take 28 for 2019? A: No. They needed three and they have three. I think they have seven coming in early. 2) I saw Scooby Carter tweet out that he’s the #2-3 rated CB on almost all the other recruiting sites except for Rivals where he’s the 47th. What’s up with that discrepancy? After watching his highlights (which are more impressive than Erick Young’s in my opinion) I would have thought he would have at least moved into the R250. (gigem85) A: Opinion. He didn't play much this year and may not have performed well when the Rivals folks saw him. Q: Will Braden Mann be back for his senior year or go to the NFL? (Davidimy) A: He'll be back. Punters just don't get a whole lot of money in their first contract and are rarely drafted, so the reason for him to go really isn't there. I honestly never thought it was a possibility.

