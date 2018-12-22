First, my apologies on being a little late with this week's edition. I have a valid excuse.

Q: I know Jimbo stuck with Mond all year and he had improved in all facets from his True Freshmen year. Do you think Jimbo now recruiting “his”guys he will let them compete with Mond or is it Monds team? (Big_hen11565)

A: he could have gone with “his” guy this year and James Foster, but he stuck with Mond. He seems set on Mond and I don’t see that changing. Just as importantly, his teammates believe in him. It just doesn't seem to make sense to make a change now.

Q: Given the huge need for more CBs and LBers, what is the high interest in Ainias Smith...another WR?

A: they were looking for a talented guy who could fill what they considered a need. But I think his ship sailed.

Why is M. Banks waiting until FEB? Any chance Jimbo is also working on Chris Steele or Jay Ward.....first to commit gets the spot or could we be looking for two more potentially?

A: Banks isn’t waiting until February. He’s waiting until his all-star game Jan. 5. He may have already signed and things are being kept quiet, though I doubt it. He won’t be able to sign until the Feb. 2 if that’s the case, but he’ll decide before. As for the other corners, that’s a no.

What is up with Devonta Lee? He used to have interest and I was scanning the offers page. Still see him uncommitted. Is he a grade risk? Still a heavy lsu lean?

A: I’m not sure what’s up with Lee. He doesn’t seem to be going LSU’s way now, and it could be Kentucky or A&M. It’s an odd deal.

Tarian Lee...not much of anything about him and his performance this year, not many offers and not highly ranked. Wasn't he a grade risk at one time? Diamond in the rough?

A: Lee didn’t have many offers, did well at an A&M camp, got offered, committed and that was it. He stayed solid, so others didn’t come after him. He can’t be that bad, because he’s an Under Armour All-American.

After the posting that Ugwoebu wasn't impressed with his official, not signing early and a feeling that ou is really creeping back in, do you see Jimbo moving more in another direction?

A: I think Ugwoegbu had to sign this week for A&M to take him. He’s going to OU.

Ellison and Mowry risk of not signing in FEB (grades related) percentage in your opinion? (Haas89)

A: Right now I think they’re fine. If A&M takes two guys between now and February, you know something has changed.

A: 1. Biggest surprise of this class? (Who's underrated)

A: Kam Brown.

2. Biggest surprise of this class? (Surprised that we actually signed)

A: Andre White. Penn State really wanted him and he never even hesitated. Sent in his LOI as quick as he could.

3. Is it a concern that we didnt sign anyone from LA this class?

A: Nope.

4. If we sign Hunter and Banks, do we have any room to add anyone else in Feb? (Aggieluke04)

A: Nope.

Q: Mark, give me your take on Isaiah Spiller, strength, development needs? Do you see him redshirting next year? Thanks! (trogge)

A: I'm gonna cheat here and pull up my eval from signing day: "Spiller has some stout competition for playing time with Trayveon Williams probably back and Jashaun Corbin definitely back, but he should not be counted out of the equation for carries next season." I think he's got really good vision and acceleration. He's pretty decisive and normally gets north-south fast, but he can dance around and that's something he'll have to eliminate. If he can pass block, he could be in there with Corbin and Vernon Jackson next year behind Trayveon (if Trayveon comes back).

Q: 1) Which 2019 signee/commit would you say is the fastest for their respective position? Strongest for their position?

A: Blades and Leal.

2) How do we plan on using Kam Brown and Chase Lane? Are they more slot guys or outside burners? Any special teams opportunities?

A: They’re slots. They may get a look at return duties, but the guy to really watch there is blades.

3) Can you compare our 4 LB signees to current/recent LB’s we’ve had? (gigem85)

A: Orebo: None exists.

White: Sean Porter.

Brown: Tyrel Dodson.

Lee: Steven Jenkins.

Q: What are your thoughts if we have a "good" 2019 on the Football field, but we lose to Bama, LSU, Clemson, and Georgia? How much will these loses affect Fishers momentum? (Big Smoothie)

A: If that's it and they're competitive in each game, it probably won't affect it at all.

Q: What percentage of recruits (nation wide) signed during the early signing period? Any ideas on what that percentage was last year?More kids seem to be committing and signing earlier (eliminating the signing day drama) but if would be interesting to see some data on the topic. (RediAg)

A: 86% of the Rivals 100 signed. That’s a pretty clear indication kids are shutting it down early.

Q: What happens if Banks and Sospher both want to commit in Feb? (PilotAg)

A: You've got a problem.

Q: Not including Jace if he decides to stay, who do you think our most productive receiver will be in 2019? (Will_da_beast)

A: Ausbon. Just a hunch.



