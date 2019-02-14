Here's the latest AggieYell Mailbag..

Q: Is Henson on campus, meeting the players, learning the system & recruiting? Have yet to see an official announcement from the AD. (LawHall) A: I don’t know if he’s in College Station, but he’s already been recruiting and has talked to the 2020 commits. So he’s on the job. Q: Between our 2 highest rated WR as recruits..Who makes an impact first, J Preston or D Wright? (tschaar) A: Tough question to answer. I would like to think it will be Preston, but Wright’s size makes him an immediate matchup problem. Q: A&M goes __ - ___ against Clemson, Bama, LSU and Georgia? A: 2-2. Which backup defensive players are you most interested in following this Spring? A: Andre White, DeMarvin Leal, Micheal Clemons, Mo Diallo, Jeremiah Martin Which backup offensive player are you most interested in following this Spring? (El Capullo) A: The aforementioned Mr. Preston would be a good place to start. Q: How do you think Henson's recruiting skills compare to Turner’s? A: He’s known for being a very good recruiter. Turner was seriously underrated as far as recruiting goes, so if it’s a wash then it’s fine for A&M. Are there any OL targets that you think are on our radar now with Henson's arrival that weren't previously? A: No. Do you believe Henson will initially focus on re-recruiting our current 2020 OL commits or recruiting new targets he already has relationship pipelines to? (Longneck80) A: He’s already been in touch with the commits, so I guess it’s the re-recruiting deal.

A breakout camp from Jalen Preston would be a big boost for the Aggies.

Q: Bryce Harper turned down, I think, a $300mm deal, where do you think he signs and can you venture a guess at an amount and # of years? (h273) A: The longer this drags on, the more I’m thinking he stays with the Nats. But let’s go with the Phillies and 7 years, $189 million. Which is ridiculous. Q: Whatever happened with satellite camps? And joint camps with multiple universities? (Wharton Bones) A: In A&M’s case, Jimbo happened. In the case of other programs, I just don’t think it was worth the trouble and effort. But now that you’ve mentioned it, I’ll be curious to see if any come back this summer or if that was just a Sumlin thing. Q: During the Sumlin regime he embraced social media thru A&M. How Jimbo embrace it? (Big Smoothie) A: He doesn’t. Q: 1. What direction do you want the AD to go with respect to MBB? Young up and comer, experienced vet, or give BK one more season? A: for obvious reasons, I can’t really give a preference. And it’s hard to think with this bug making a noise by my ear and this certain kind of saw being used outside. And in an aside, my mom, dad and sister all went to Virginia Tech. 2. What are your expectations for A&M baseball? A: They will start a lot of left-handed pitchers and struggle hitting with runners in scoring position. Because that's what they do. 3. Do you think the large number of unsigned free agents in MLB has to do with players overestimating their market value or owners going cheap? A: I think it’s collusion. Now try to prove it, and I wish you the best of luck. 4. Which positions are truly wide open in spring camp? (AggieLuke04) A: All three offensive interior line positions, strong safety, nickel and one of the linebacker slots. Q: When Rivals ranks a kid, how much does character play in the eval? If you have a kid who's been arrested and got suspended for a game or 3 in HS, how much does that affect his rankings? It's got to play at least a little role in their rankings, right? (Boone8466) A: It’s not supposed to. And I’ve dealt with plenty of recruits who were highly regarded as players and not as people. Q: Your best guess at where Daylon Mack goes in the draft. (ASCS82) A: 3rd to 5th round. Wouldn’t be surprised if he’s higher than that after the combine.

Daylon Mack's stock is on the rise.