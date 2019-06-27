Q: Who do you expect to see get bumps in the next rating? Both currently committed and those who may be on our radar... (Slixey)

A: You can make a really strong argument that every A&M commit and target at the 5-Star Challenge should get a bump, because they all performed really well. But the two that stand out to me are CB Jaylon Jones and DT Isaiah Raikes. Jones dropped out of the top 100 in the last rankings and he should easily be back in after winning the DB MVP award. He was excellent. Raikes is currently a 4-star not in the 250, and he should be moving up significantly after the work he put in.

Q: With all the new 4 and 5 star pledges, how does and early commit, such as Smart, stand? Do we honor his pledge even if we get higher rated recruits at his position? And does the staff have a good idea whose pledge is shaky, sep the kids that continue to take official visits? Seems to me everyone should sign as early as they can to keep a spot? Who of the stud 5 stars have said they will wait till February????

A: You ABSOLUTELY honor his commitment. He's a good player in a critical recruiting area, and cutting him loose would be absolutely foolish because you would poison your relationships with Houston-area coaches. And that would be disastrous for A&M.

Do we have room for Emmit"s kid if he pulls the trigger, or is the new found interest by Evans limit our running back offers...esp if Evans is waiting till February? And did the QB King take an official to Duke and visit with Cutcliff/Manning as has been reported? (Bobdoc54)

A: I think they may be willing to take two running backs if the second back is either Danieyl Ngata or Evans. That's it. So right now, I think EJ is on the outside looking in.

And yes, Haynes King took an official to Duke. But Duke is not considered a threat.

Q: are you seeing any top-tier QBs wearing maroon wrist bands? (dirkieduck)

A: I didn't even talk to a quarterback.

Q: So, in recruiting RB Evans, what does Jimbo say to get him to seriously consider TAMU? (BoxsterBoy72)

A: I'd show him three things -- the list of backs he's put in the NFL, the number of carries Trayveon had last year (which he already knows) and the recruiting class for 2020. Then ask him if he wants to be a hero in the state of Texas for the rest of his life by winning a natty at Texas A&M.

Q: Are there any new names at LB? Also, would A&M sign Diggs, Raikes, Broughton and Roy and one of the other DEs you mentioned? (ag20)

A: New names at LB? Noah Sewell. And why in the world would A&M NOT sign the guys you mentioned, along with Dallas Walker and another DE?

Q: How does Fisher, or really any coach, manage the individual egos, going from highly sought after recruit to freshman team player? (Big Smoothie)

A: Unless a player is really stupid, he knows things are going to change significantly once they get on campus. But you have to lay out a plan for them, so they know what you want to do and what your expectations are. And that has to be established well in advance.

Q: Who do you like more, Princely U or Alfred Collins?...and why (assessment)?

I don't really care. They're both good players.

Are we still looking to take one Safety and three CBs in this cycle?

Sure sounds like it. And it makes sense, in my opinon.

Do you think they take only two DTs this year if we can’t pull in Roy?

I don't see them chasing any others.

If we take up to six OL this year, how many do you think they take in ‘21? Seems really positive for next year. (haas89)

A: I think that's to be determined by the quality of the players on campus, injuries and other forms of attrition.

Q: Which of the three WRs committed to the Ags do you believe will end up with the better college career when it’s all said and done? Moose, Demas or Troy? (slgilmore)

A: I like Moose and Omeire, but how can anyone bet against Demas? He may be the best high school receiver A&M's ever successfully recruited.

Q: Fletch mentioned Jordan Jefferson playing DT. Can you elaborate on that? How does that affect OL and DL recruiting, numbers of each, etc.? (elicrow)

A: Simple -- he's a big guy who hasn't impressed on the offensive line in some time. They think he has potential at DT. As for numbers, it changes nothing. You keep recruiting other players and if Jefferson 1) sticks and 2) becomes a factor, that's a bonus.

Q: 1) It looks like, other than Tyree Wilson, every defensive recruit from 2018 did not redshirt this past season. Is that true? How will that affect how many 2019 recruits redshirt?

A: That is incorrect. Mohammed Diallo also redshirted. What happened with the 2018 class will have no bearing on 2019. The best players are going to play. The days of good freshmen sitting just because are long gone.

2) Will Jimbo handle Trayveon's departure by giving Corbin the same load as Trayveon, spreading the carries across multiple backs & Mond, or utilize our passing game more? (Gigem85)

A: I think the idea is that A&M will throw the ball a little bit more, but Corbin's going to be the guy barring injury. And, like Trayveon, he will probably get 70% or more of the carries. That's how Jimbo does things and I don't see it changing.

Q: I know people say who cares, we don’t play them - but interested in your take on why tu’s recruiting is stumbling right now. I would have thought with the hollow victory over UGA last year would have given them some momentum in recruiting, but it hasn’t. I still hate them, don’t get me wrong - just curious. (Austinag2001)

A: We'll have a lot more in Tidbits on this subject, but you can't just go around and say "Hey, we beat Georgia, come to Texas!" and nothing else. And that is essentially what they've done.

Q: Will Ikenna Okeke be a breakout player at OLB this year? Also how high is his ceiling? What is the most recent word you’re hearing around Madu and him possibly leaving early for the draft? (blumpkinator dong)

A: Okeke is slated to be the Rover, which means he'll get on the field about 1/3 of the time. I think he can be very good if he's healthy, because he's got speed and can hit. Now, as for him leaving early for the draft? He's played two games in his entire career. That doesn't translate to any kind of early draft departure. And Madubuike isn't going to say or do anything until after the season.

Q: Mark, Muhsin Muhammad and Kam Brown, share the similarities and differences in their games? Do you think either will see time at the slot this season or a season or two away from significant playing time? Thanks! (trogge)

A: both are the sons of very good NFL players. Both are excellent route runners. But Muhammad seems to have an extra gear and elite hands. Brown's are very good, but he's got a lot of competition in the slot. And Muhammad won't be here until 2020 anyway.

Q: Are we still actively recruiting Dwight Mcglothern? If so, where do we stand with him? (erikjackson)

A: McGlothern has made it clear he's going out of state and A&M is taking him at his word. That's why they've focused in on other corners, Josh Eaton and Marco Domio in particular. McGlothern isn't coming to A&M.

Q: Why are we struggling so bad with LB recruiting?

Do we take 2 RB's in this class? (RBAG)

A: This absolutely kills me. We haven't even gotten to July and people think A&M is "struggling so bad" with linebacker recruiting. They're probably leading for Kenneth Phillips III; Noah Sewell is going to official and he may be the best linebacker in America and Kourt Williams still has A&M under serious consideration. And who knows what else they're up to? Just because someone hasn't committed yet doesn't mean it's a struggle. Like I said people needed to be patient in May when they said the whole class was looking bad, I'll say it again: be patient. Nothing's done.

As for 2 RBs -- like I said, Evans or Ngata. Or no.

Q: Which of these current LB targets are we leading for (or Top3), if any? - N. Sewel; Brennon Scott or Kourt Williams?

Are there any other legit LB targets that we should know about and start keeping an eye on? (DXB19)

A: They are not in it for Scott. They are alive and well for Sewell and Williams, so far as I can tell. I know they are for Sewell, for sure.

As for other prospects, see above.



