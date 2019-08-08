A: I really don’t care about that guy. But if he decides he’s going to take off and run the way he did in college, not long.

Over/Under on how many NFL games Arizona’s QB can last before injury? (TAMU-83)

A: I’d be worried about Auburn and Mississippi State, because you just lost to both of them. Both teams have big holes to fill, but talent’s still there.

Q: Most predictions for this year seem to focus on how many of the big four we can win, almost assuming we will win the rest. Which of the rest should we be most worried about, and why?

A: I think the classic redshirt approach is pretty much dead. If a freshman is anywhere close to the two-deep, he’ll play in at least a couple of games to see how he responds to live action. And I think that’s great for both the player and the team. See what they can do and the prospect of playing time will keep them more involved in practices and film study.

Q: With the transfer portal being an option at any point in time, do you see teams moving away from redshirting players? I get some need to develop physically, but with such a push for early playing time by the players & no guarantee they will stick around, will coaches adopt a “use ‘em while you got ‘em” mentality? (Bo2001)

A: I ranked him as the fourth best QB in the SEC, behind Tua, Jake Fromm and Mond. He’s the best QB LSU has had in some time, and he can run as we saw last year. Just how effective he’ll be is still to be determined, because it is an offense we haven’t seen yet. But can A&M cause him problems if the defense is what we think it will be? Yes.

Q: What's your opinion on Joe Burrow and his potential impact on our game with LSU this year considering they have moved to a more passing offence? (FoxCo73)

A: He’s never even been challenged, so I’d say that means they have a lot of faith in him. And I think we’re getting close to having only one position up for grabs -- right guard.

McCollum seems locked in at center. Is it because he’s good or is he just the best of an average bunch? Is the lack of switching the line around a good sign? (eli crow)

Horry is depth and can be a blocker in short yardage situations.

Q: Take us through the TEs. We’ve got two fish the have huge potential, but how green are they now that you see them against real competition? Then there’s the blocker and Horry’s back. What do we do with him? How much are we going to miss Stern? Can the fish block better than Stern? What should we expect out of this group?

You can’t overstate the value of experience. Moore and Carson Green have now been starters for a season-plus and know what they’re doing. You saw their play improve a lot at the end of last year. I expect this group to be better as a whole, even if they won’t have a star in Erik McCoy.

A: You have four veterans on that line right now in Dan Moore, Carson Green, Ryan McCollum and Jared Hocker. If Colton Prater wins the right guard job, that’s five veterans. If Kenyon Green wins it, then you’ve got four veterans and an incredibly talented freshman.

Will this be an area of concern or will they gel to give us a good running game and protection in the passing game? (El Capullo)

Q: Should we be concern with our OL?

Q: O'Neal vs Carper? What are your thoughts on this battle? (PilotAg)

A: I think it’s great that there is one. That means Carper has really stepped it up and O’Neal will have to up his game in response. I think Carper is going to be on the field a lot this year in different roles.

Q: Garrett Hayes? Seems to be a mystery recruit who doesn’t do social media. Where do we stand with this guy? Best OT in the state this year but little if anything at all regarding his recruitment. What gives? (agcatter123)

A: Tough to get anything when the guy doesn’t talk. And Hayes does not care one iota about social media or recruiting services. It’s either A&M or Arkansas and it’s been that way for months.

Q: More on the OL. I am actually pretty confident here. Good experience and depth building.

Question is, Colton Prater moved to center at McCollum's injury and K Green to guard. I was surprised Matthews didn't just move up. Does this situation say more about Green or Matthews? (BrAg)



A: I think it says two things. One, I expected Prater would be the backup center if something happened to McCollum. He was primarily a center last year. Two, Kenyon Green is legit. He went from third team tackle to first team guard in a matter of days and he may well stay there. He could be taking the Cedric Ogbuehi route, which someone (ahem) suggested might happen.

Q: Recruiting Question: Do we get Sewells? (4cag)



A: I’m guessing you mean Noah Sewell. Ask me after his official.

Q: When you released your two deep, I was surprised by how much seemed set. I know there will be changes coming, but I don’t remember the last time we were a week into camp, and there weren’t like 12 positions that we were still trying to figure out. Do you feel the same?

A: Right now, I think they’re set at a lot of positions. The big battles on offense are mostly for the backup spots, save right guard. On defense, Bobby Brown and Jalen Peevy may be fighting for the DT job, but both will play a lot so it almost doesn’t matter. Nickel seems set. The linebackers are set. But it’s possible that all four jobs in the secondary are still up for grabs.

How do you see Elko switching up the DL. You’ve got two smaller speed guys as WDE in your depth chart, but do you see us going big on run downs? Who will play where? What about clear passing situations? Definitely nice to have guys like Madu and BB who have DE moves with DT size. (eli crow)

I could easily see that. In fact, I proposed the idea way back before spring practice. If they go big, then they could go REALLY big: they’ve shown a line of Clemons/Madubuike/Peevy/Brown and Tyree Johnson standing up on the edge already this spring. You could also bring in Max Wright in Johnson’s place. Either way, you’d have some big bodies in there.

Q: Jimbo has tremendous momentum on the recruiting trail right now. Do you think there is any risk of losing that, should we go 8-4, given our schedule? (slixey)

A: No, not really. Fisher’s done a good job of unifying the locker room and selling his vision for future success. He gets guys to trust in the process. They know what could be coming soon.

Q: Noah Sewell at 6'1" 260 in High School. Can he really stay at linebacker once he gets to college?

A: Yes.

What's our back up plan if he goes elsewhere? (Boo yah)

A: Get Ke’Shun Brown ready.





Q: Can we sweep the trio of Doyle ,Manning and Johnson? (4cag)

A: No, and I don’t think they need to. Two of the three are leaning pretty solidly towards A&M at the moment. The third, Doyle, seems stuck on Mizzou.

Q: I thought roster management was one of the last staff's biggest issues. How close do you think we are to the numbers breakdown that Jimbo is looking for as far each position group? Where are we overloaded and where are we understaffed? Also, what happened to Baltimore? I visited a friend in DC back around 1990 and he said Baltimore was the cool place to live and party for the younger crowd working in the district. Thanks. (RiffRaff81)

A: Let’s see if I can break this down off the top of my head.





QB: 4 scholarship QBs, all separated by a class. One (at least) likely to leave after this year, one committed. Perfect.

RB: 6 scholarship RBs. 4 sophomores (one whose career is in jeopardy), two freshmen. One committed. Likely one or more transfer, and at least one more commits. Sounds about right.

TE: 4 scholarship TEs, two sophomores and two freshmen. One committed. Getting to about the right level.

WR: 6 scholarship juniors, 6 scholarship freshmen. 4 committed. I suspect we’ll see attrition here, but it may be heavy for 2020 before it balances out again.

Tackles (including Kenyon Green here): 3 scholarship juniors, 3 scholarship freshmen. Maybe one committed. This is my biggest concern depth-wise.

Guards/centers: 1 scholarship senior, 2 juniors, 1 sophomore, four freshmen. Three (maybe four) committed. This seems heavy.





DE: 1 junior, 3 sophomores and 3 freshmen. One committed (maybe two, depending on Braedon Mowry). Seems about right.

DT: 2 juniors, 2 sophomores and one freshman. Two committed. Considering how they rotate guys, that’s acceptable.

LB: Two juniors, two sophomores and four freshmen. One committed. It’s getting there. Still maybe a little low.

CB: One senior, five juniors, one sophomore, one freshman. Two committed. Looks pretty good.

S/Nickel: Two seniors, three juniors, one sophomore, two freshmen. None committed. I could see that changing soon, though.

As for Baltimore, it’s the classic case of corrupt government and one party running the show. When I was there a few years ago, a local told me there are two sides to Baltimore: the Inner Harbor and a place that looks like the set for Training Day.

Q: Now that we are getting into the fall and you've seen the team a few times, how does the team look compared to your expectations from prior to camp?

Also, has there been anything in particular that has surprised you about the team? (e.g. team leadership, individual player improvement, overall position groups, plays / formations [doubt you've seen anything here, but just wondering], coaches interaction with team and media, etc)? (obieag)

A: They look about how I figured, but there are a few things that have stood out. Kellen Mond looks a lot better. Caleb Chapman and Jalen Preston are much improved. Jhamon Ausbon looks like a different guy. The freshmen linebackers look good. Tyree Johnson looks dangerous. Anthony Hines looks very good. And as a whole, the team is very disciplined. That’s one thing I like a lot.





Q: Assuming we sign K. Phillips, D. Harris and Noah Sewell, what would the LB depth chart look like next year? (ag20)

A: Some of this depends on whether Anthony Hines is around or not. Let’s just say for the sake of argument he is.



Pure edge pass rusher: Harris and Fadil Diggs



SAM: Hines, Andre White

MIKE: Buddy Johnson, Sewell OR Ke’Shun Brown

ROVER: Ikenna Okeke, Chris Russell, Phillips





Q: 1) You’ve already mentioned Chapman’s speed and jumping ability from the practice notes. I saw in a practice video that he was taller than all of the linemen. If one of the starting receivers leaves early for the draft, he has to be first in line to take over a starting role in 2020 right?

A: At this point, you’d think so. But Demond Demas lurks.

2) Which new starting SEC QB’s do you guess will be toughest for us this next year? Easiest?



A: Just new, huh? Joey Gatewood will be the toughest, Matt Corral the easiest.

3) It seemed like Colton Prater was such a solid OLinemen for us under Trevor Knight. Can you explain why he fell out of the starting lineup for 2 years and is finally back as a starter? (gigem85)

A: He was banged up a lot, but I think he also got into Jim Turner’s doghouse. Once you get in there, you don’t get out.



