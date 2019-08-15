Here's the latest AggieYell Mailbag...

Q: How are you feeling about the linebackers? Still can’t believe you know who went to the pros but good for him I suppose. (ChampKindKHOU11) A: I feel really good about the starters, Buddy Johnson and Anthony Hines. They've got a lot of speed and can go sideline to sideline. I'm also intrigued by the continuing competition for the backup jobs that still include Braden White and Ke'Shun Brown (MIKE) and Chris Russell and Andre White (SAM). There's talent. Not a lot of experience, but they're not going to have to rely on just three guys this year and that's a big improvement. Q: Looks like KGreen and DRichardson could be week one starters. Expecting any other true freshmen starters (or backups who might play a lot) by the time we kick off against Texas State? (pebbycree) A: No, not really. I think you'll see quite a few get snaps, but not an extensive amount unless the game is a blowout fast (which it might be). Q: If Evans picks Georgia soon do you think we push hard for Ngata and Smith and call it a day? I hope so (aggiewoo) A: I think they'll keep after Evans, but that alternative is not a bad one and may be the most likely outcome at this point. Q: In the grand scheme of things how’s does the pro-style offense (Jimbo’s offense) compare to the spread offense in regards to the NFL’s changing philosophy? A: Arizona's offense is not a changing philosophy. It's an attempt to catch lightning in a bottle. Jimbo's system is still much closer to what you'll see in the NFL for 29 teams. How does Jimbo’s offense compare to Lincoln Riley’s offense, is it as multiple? (Big Smoothie) A: It can be. But they have different points of emphasis. Q: Green starting at RG, more a reflection of how good he is or the lack of talent in front of him? A: Um...he good. Prater battling RM at center, what do you make of it. It felt like RM was a lock. Has he taken a step back or is Prater just determined he’s going to find a spot? (eli crow) McCollum WAS a lock. Then he got hurt, and Prater has played very well. It's still up for grabs. Q: After Sumlin's personal issues, is Jimbo seen out and about in town? Or does he keep it close to the vest..football offices and his compound? (Bobdoc54) A: He knows what he's here for and that's what he does. He coaches football. If he does something, he goes hunting or fishing. Q: Haven’t heard much about practice reps with FB this year? How’s that position faring out? Baldree Is huge. Would like to know more how that spot is working out.(dad_in_tx) A: You hit on it. Baldree is the guy. Q: The return of the TE to our offense was not only refreshing, but great last year. Given the impact of Cupp's season ending injury, how do you feel about quality and depth at that position...will Jimbo have to scrap some offensive pass options? How reliable will the blocking be by our TE Corps now? (Ag in Af III) A: It's not how I feel about it, it's how Fisher feels about it. He seems to think Glenn Beal, Jalen Wydermyer and Camron Horry can handle the load. I don't think anything changes. I do think people are underestimating Wydermyer. Cupp wasn't going to be a blocking TE; that's Beal's job.







Buddy Johnson has looked really good so far in camp.

Q: What are your greatest concerns that remain? Offense: if Prater wins the job at center does he give up size and strength? Defense: our upperclassman linebackers Okeke (Rover, yeah I know) and Aaron Hansford haven’t impressed...OR are you more concerned that our true freshman safeties have appeared to easily beat out Derek Tucker and other upperclassman? (DXB19) A: Offense: I'm not worried about Prater if he's the guy, because that means he beat out someone who had been impressive in the spring and early summer. Prater is 300 and McCollum is 305, so you're not giving up much. My concern is whether wideouts can all be healthy for Clemson and if the tight ends really can do everything Jimbo expects. On defense, I am not concerned with either of those. Demani Richardson has been really good and the freshmen linebackers have exceeded expectations. My concern remains the corners. Q: 1.. Which CB/S recruits you feel the best about picking the Aggies? A: Dontae Manning and Antonio Johnson. 2. Not that long ago you had Josh Eaton as picking the Aggies. What happened to change things? A: They cut bait on him. 3. Pure speculation - are schools telling defensive recruits that Elko will be moving up soon as a recruiting tactic? He made a very strong response to that in the video. (Have Gun Will Travel) A: Yes, they are. Q: With several schools posting throwback uniform pictures, any uniform news from the athletic department for us? Let’s hope we stay classy. (Bobdoc54) A: Define "classy". I liked the other uniforms, but they became a distraction as Sumlin's program became more hype than production. A&M already wore their throwbacks last year, and they were great. So that's that. Q: Noticed we don't have any 2020 commits from the D-FW area yet, at least that I'm aware of. Is this a down year for talent in that area or something else? A: Blake Smith is from Southlake. Any chance we revisit Jalen Kimber sometime down the road? Thanks. (RiffRaff81) A: No. Q: With 9 spots left, prioritize our recruiting efforts from most to least important. Curious to see how its changed in the last couple of weeks. (4cag) A: They only have 8 left. For me, it's corner, linebacker, offensive line, defensive end, safety and then best available. Q: Who are the players that will probably play 4 games and then redshirt? A: That's hard to say, because a lot of them are on special teams. But Blake Trainor, RJ Orebo, Adarius Jones, Chase Lane, Kam Brown and maybe even Dylan Wright could. Texas State….What can we learn from the team when we play Texas State on Thursday, August 29th? (El Capullo) A: Who the starters are. Q: Tucker goes from 1st team safety to end of the pine. Wow! What do you make of that? (elicrow) A: Doesn't even merit a wow from me. Tucker's job had to be in play after his performance last year and the quality of the two freshmen coming in. Add in Keldrick Carper's rapid improvement and I'm not really surprised. Maybe disappointed, but not surprised. Q: 1). Remind me what the injuries are for OL tackles Cole Blanton and Riley Anderson, and when they are projected to return to playing status? A: Blanton had knee surgery. His 2019 is probably over. Anderson's injury is unknown, as is his return date. 2). Are the LBers weights listed in the roster correct? Brian Johnson - 190 Lb.Braden White, Keeth Magee, Andre White, and Okeke all 225 Lb.Anthony Hines - 226 Lb.Buddy Johnson - 228 Lb.K. Brown - 230 Lb. A: Brian Johnson is not a linebacker. He's a safety. The rest are accurate. 3.) What is Ed O’s recruiting pitch to get 9 recruits in the 2020 Rivals Top 100? And only 2 are from Louisiana as best I can tell... only 1 from Texas, with others from CA, MD., D.C., and VA. (BoxsterBoy72) A: I don't know. I don't speak his language. Q: 1)Fisher really praises Mond, how much do you think he improves this year? His performance Seemed kinda blah from the scrimmage reports. A: Please tell me we're not starting down the road of bashing Mond anytime he does something average or below. It gets tiring. I heard he made some really nice throws in the scrimmage, including some deep balls. And Fisher's not going to blow smoke up someone's butt. If he says the kid has improved, he has. So that makes me think he can have a really good season. 2) How good will the o-line be? Are they holding their own against our d-line? A: I like their chances. Four of the five starters are experienced and the fifth may be the best of them. It's a situation we probably didn't see happening, but it's playing out pretty well. 3) Your thoughts on the secondary. Drastic or only modest improvement from last year. A: I don't know. Leon O'Neal has to play every game like he did the bowl, Richardson needs to be good and Myles Jones and Debione Renfro need to play like they did at season's end. One thing that stuck out to me was Mike Elko saying the secondary's 2018 breakdowns are "easily fixable", so hopefully he's right. 4) how many of the big 4 games you reckon we can win. A: Can they win? All of them. Will they win? That's something else. 5) Which head coach gets fired from SECW and SEC-E first? A: Gus and Muschamp. 6) reckon Elko is here for 2020? (strobafett) A: He says he will be, and someone will have to top $2.1 million with no state tax.











Jimbo Fisher won't praise Kellen Mond just to soothe his ego.