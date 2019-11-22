As for Beal -- you'd better start putting Ryan Renick into the equation, because he took Beal's job. Renick is TE 2 right now, and he'll be back in 2020. Beal can block, but he's been inconsistent. Blake Smith will be more of a blocking tight end too, and that's what A&M will need. They're going to go from no tight ends to loaded in two-plus seasons.

A: He uses them. Cupp and Wydermyer both can be extremely valuable as both in-line blockers and split out as slot receivers, creating mismatch hell. If Cupp is fully healthy next year, he's faster than Wydermyer. That alone should terrify opponents, because Wydermyer is destroying people right now.

Q: Before the season started you were raving about Baylor Cupp. Wydermyer is no slouch and I hear Beal can block. So what does Jimbo do with all of those guys next year? And the fish that reports in January?

A: It's not 6 spots. It's four. Braedon Mowry will count in the 2020 class, and so will Josh Ellison. My guess is as it has been for a few weeks: Antonio Doyle, Devon Achane, EJ Smith and a corner.

Q: Update us if you would on who you think we finish this class with the remaining 6 spots, given what you wrote today. (tsip despiser)

A: I have gotten no indication A&M is encouraging him to look elsewhere. And he told Fletch he plans to enroll early.

Q: Are we gonna sign Jordan Jefferson or nudge him elsewhere? And is he a grade risk like some have said? (AggieinDC)

King: Ryan Tannehill. Maybe not as tall, but the athleticism jumps out.

Muhammad: Ryan Swope. Needs to get bigger, but same height and game.

Achane: I don't really have one. I terms of size and speed, Darrell Green. But different position.

A: Yeah, you added quite a few more! But I'll give it a go.

Q: Per your request, though I've admittedly added more since last week, what past or current players do these guys remind you of:

A: that seems to be the way it's shaping up. If A&M can close the deal with guys like Devon Achane, EJ Smith and Antonio Doyle before the early signing period, they'd have one spot left barring a de-commit. If they got a corner, they're done. So they should be very close to finishing things off in the early signing period.

Q: With the possible exception of McKinney Jackson should he want to jump on board, do you think Jimbo has his entire class signed by the close of early signing day? (Agcatter123)

1) How tall is Chris Morris (most sites list him at 6'3")?

A: 6-foot-3.

2) When will we know for sure about the potential transfer OT from tu?

I wouldn't expect to hear anything until after the regular season. Maybe around the early signing period.

3) If Madubuike wants to return and play as a senior, he risks injury and therefore risks missing out on an NFL contract. Can you explain how insurance for such injuries works for returning upperclassmen... How can they protect themselves from a reduced or lost NFL contract? What is the maximum insurance for injuries that he can get? Who pays this insurance? Can A&M pay it? Can any senior get this insurance, like Mond, Davis, etc.? Or, does it require some verification like a 1st round grade to be eligible for such insurance? How common is this type of insurance for high potential draft picks? (SGMan)

A: Any player can get the insurance, it's just a matter of whether it's worth it and who's going to pay it. Can A&M pay it? Yes. There is a student assistance fund each program has and they can spend money as they see fit. There is a precedent with A&M, in this case; they spent $50,000 on insurance for Cedric Ogbuehi to convince him to come back for his senior year. But A&M doesn't have to pay for the insurance. Some families decide to if they believe the draft prospects of a player are good enough. Terribly enough, it came out today that Tua Tagovailoa had no insurance at all.

Q: Why don’t we start new traditions geared more towards the SEC?

Because you don't arbitrarily start a tradition.

The stadium should not have long lulls during the game, even when we’re losing, who’s in charge of in-game hype?

I don't know. Don't care, either.

Why don’t we scrap the collie and bring back the scrappy, mix breed, junk-yard dog?

See previous response.

What are your thoughts on having ol sarge roaming the sidelines/stadium?

It would be stupid.

Tell me it wouldn’t be great to see Lee Corso put on an ol Sarge Head? (Big Smoothie)

See previous response.

Q: How many pieces of toilet paper does it take to properly line a public toilet seat? (Ragebot)

A: 84.

Q: How does something we start today qualify as a tradition?

It doesn't.

Can we get commercial-free TV coverage?

Sure, just turn it over to the federal government.

Should we replace Reveille with a Belgian Malinoise?

I'd rather a pit bull.

Do you think we could replace Yell Leaders with coeds dressed up in coveralls with no shirts?

no.

We won't have arrived until Lee Corso wears an Old Sarge outfit on Saturday morning, agreed? (h273)

This is the worst mailbag of all time.

Q: Are players like Rashaud Paul who declare they want to redshirt allowed to stay around the program and be part of day to day activities? Obviously they intend to transfer but they haven’t stated that yet. Seems like players hanging around could be a huge distraction. (Aggiewoo)

A: They're still part of the team. Paul was down on the sideline last weekend.

Q: 1) What are some of the most dominant performances by A&M players you've witnessed? What about opposing players against TAMU?

By an Aggie? You can pick any number of Johnny's games, but his finale against Missouri in 2012 was something else. Mike Evans against Auburn in 2013 was pretty amazing. Myles against UTSA, Dat against Texas Tech in 1998 and Von against OU in 2010 were all amazing.

Against A&M? Larry Fitzgerald. Totally insane game in 2003. Colt McCoy in 2009 was another. Derrius Guice in 2016 is another.

2) Who will our starting defensive backs be next year? (Gigem85)

A: I think we can say Eljah Blades and Myles Jones are probably set at corner. Demani Richardson is set at one safety spot. There should be some competition at nickel and the other safety position. Leon O'Neal and Keldrick Carper should be the leaders there, but I get the sense Erick Young will be somewhere. Not sure where yet, but he will be a factor.

Q: Jimbo seems to take an approach that there is not that much difference between the #8 ranked recruit at a position and the #18. He can coach up the difference and he wants to get players on board and not be left with holes. Can you talk about what you might consider tiers in players and classes. There are obviously special talents like Demas that clearly differentiate themselves, but where do you think you draw the line between Special, really good, good and JAG. Feel free to give your own names to the tiers. Can you do this for positions as well as whole classes? In other words, what’s the difference between a top 5 class and #1? (Elicrow)

A: Sometimes, there's no real difference between a #5 class and a #12. These things don't come out in the wash for a couple of years. It's all guess work. And it's really hard to draw lines because some guys are clearly special, but some may need some time to develop and become a real star. Guys like Myles Garrett, you knew. They were just too much of a physical freak to miss. But you know who else is a physical freak? JJ Watt. Who went to Central Michigan as a tight end and walked on at Wisconsin. When it was all said and done, you think any program in America wouldn't have wanted JJ in their signing class four years earlier? The brilliance, and difficulty, of recruiting is trying to project where a player can be in a couple of years and whether or not that will help you.

Q: Also, can you give us an update on LB commit Kenneth Phillips? Is his injury considered career ending? If so, what’s the next move at LB or another position offered? (DXB19)

A: No update yet, just that his injury is severe and will take a lot of time to recover from. I would compare it to Aaron Hansford's, which took a season-plus. So he will almost certainly redshirt, but the lack of sudden movement after linebackers makes me think they believe he will eventually recover.

Q: Can you compare the DT recruits Jackson, Walker, Raikes, Thomas and Ellison? Are the two tackle positions basically interchangeable or are the skill sets and measurables a bit different? Thanks. (Riffraff81)

A: The two are not interchangeable, as I think we're seeing this year. A&M wants a really big guy at one spot who can hold up double teams and the other to get in the backfield. Jackson and Raikes are the big guys who can be the double team pluggers, while Walker, Thomas and Ellison are more of the tackles who would be benefit from the one-on-ones. Think of it like Jackson and Raikes as doing Bobby Brown or Daylon Mack's job, while the other guys play Justin Madubuike's role.

Q: 1. Do you anticipate the staff trying to execute "trick" plays on Georgia to confound its defense? Or is Georgia just too good to try that?

A: Trick plays? No. New wrinkles? Yes. And the weather is probably going to eliminate most trickery anyway.

2. Tell us again how South Carolina managed to beat Georgia. It appeared from the stands SC just collapsed in the fourth quarter against the Aggies.

A: They didn't collapse; they were beaten into submission. As for the UGA game, South Carolina gave up 468 yards, but Jake Fromm turned the ball over four times -- including all three interceptions he's thrown this year -- including a pick-six. Georgia lost more than USC won.

3. Should fans expect any surprises on early signing day?

A: Nah.

4. I know it's way early, but do both the men and women basketball teams make the post season this year? (Chuck70)



A: Women do. Men may make the NIT.



