Q: Are we losing patience with Fisher? I know we need to give him time to mop up Sumlins mess, but are we about where we expected to be at this point in time considering our schedule over the past 2 years? Thanks. (AgsRule97!)

A: the question isn’t “are we”, but “are you”? I think anyone losing patience is being unrealistic and doesn’t fully get what is happening and needs to happen. A&M needed a culture change and a prolonged talent injection. Both are still happening. Fisher will have a little over half the team as “his” players after the 2020 class. That’s a start. The talent level is improving. I went back and, from 2013 to 2018, Sumlin signed nine prospects with a rating of 6 or 6.1 (high 4s or 5-stars). If nothing changes through the 2020 signing period, Fisher will have picked up 8 in two years. That’s where you have to be.

Q: What are your thoughts on the coaching staff, individually? Who should stay and who should go and why? (Big Smoothie)

A: if you’re wanting me to see Josh Henson should be tired, it’s not happening. I’ll give him more than a year and a chance to really shape the offensive line before I say that. I don’t think anyone else should even be in jeopardy.

Q: In order to sign 25 on the early signing date, do we have to have the slots available on that date or can existing roster kids play the bowl game and then hit the portal? (Parlay Magic)

A: got to have it at 85 before week 1 of next season. The kids on the roster now can play in the bowl if they want.

Q: What are your thoughts on the best bowl matchup for us in terms of (a) good exposure for the team in terms of opponent and (b) chance to get a good win to expand the brand. And, chances we get that bowl/matchup in your view?

I had been hoping for a Florida bowl for many reasons, primarily attention and payout. The Texas Bowl is early on in the bowl slate and that is disappointing. It’s not great for the brand. On the plus side, it’ll be the only game and it’s in a major recruiting hub. So there’s that.

What are your thoughts on why Fisher doesn't seem to get more creative on offense to play to what strengths we have? Anything you've heard that makes you believe he will make real changes going forward like he said he would do when he hired Dickey? Right now, he seems a little like Les Miles to me with statements about changes but none happen. (cstanfld)

A: His M.O. when A&M hired him was that he controlled the offense and did not make changes in the season. That certainly held true this year. I’m hoping we start seeing adjustmets in the offseason for 2020.

Q: In the 2019 class, we went out of state for 9 players while tu went out of state for 13. This year we have gone out of state for another 9 while tu has only 1 out of state player. IIRC there were very few kids in either class that we wanted that went to tu, Jimbo pretty much got his pick, and forced Herman to make up the bulk of his class with oos players. Jimbo went out of state when the talent was better. The same thing seems to be happening this year, only Herman has thus far not been able to convince kids to come to Austin. To what extant are we becoming “the brand” in Texas on a national scale? Is this more of a buzz due to Jimbo being a “newer product”? How long can Jimbo keep this going without winning championships? Finally, are kids seeing what we see: the little 12-2 is a second rate conference? (elicrow)

A: Jimbo has said that A&M intends to work “inside-out”, hitting Texas for talent first and then going national if they need to (which they clearly will). Texas will never not be a “brand”; A&M can also be a “brand” and be the superior product, which it is right now. But don’t think they’re going away. They’re not. How long can Jimbo keep this going? Several more years at least. And people already know that about the Big 12. Who puts the most players in the NFL? The SEC. The Big 12 is nowhere close. That stands out.





Q: With Ellison out of the picture, which position do you think our coaches will go for? (tschaar)

A: No change. Corner, running back, linebacker. If they have a spot, or spots, left over, then maybe they’ll go after a defensive tackle (McKinnley Jackson).

Q: Any news on how Orebo and Jackson (the receiver that is) have been progressing? Is Orebo a DE now? Who do you see as the starting center next year and beyond? How important is making the line calls effectively to being the starting center? Thanks. (riffraff81)

A: Jackson tore his ACL and we won’t see him until the summer. Orebo is a DE and he’s got a long way to go. Ryan McCollum is the likely center in 2020, then it could be Luke Matthews, Bart Clement or someone else. And line calls are a huge part of the deal. If you don’t have those right, you’re in real trouble.

Q: How big of an issue is Fisher’s play calling and offensive scheme? Do you see him possibly ever bringing in a true offensive coordinator?

No.

Offensive scheme seems outdated.

It’s not outdated, it’s not being effectively operated and it needs new wrinkles. Part of the reason it’s not being effectively operated is the inability of the line to pass block consistently.

Also, is 2020 a make it or be fired season for the offensive line coach? (Maroon1)

A: Ah, the old “fire the coach” beast raises its ugly head. Will Josh Henson be under some pressure next year? Probably. Does he have to level personnel to work with? Clearly, that answer is no. If he can get the line to play average football consistently, A&M wins double-digit games.





Q: Have you heard in info on the Jr RB/de at Mart Hs.

I know only a 2A school but he is special, started

since Freshman year on a state championship team.

6'2", 230 lbs. Best at Mart since Quan Cosby (wayneh1942)





A: Sorry, no. But I can do some looking around.

Q: Which football player who went pro exceed your expectations?which were you surprised fell short? If you have time answer both for Aggie and non Aggie player. (pharm11)

A: On the A&M front first: Exceeded expectations -- Michael Bennett. I thought he was a good defensive end. He got cut in his first training camp, and he’s around 15 years later. Fell short -- Luke Joeckel. I thought he would be dominant, and after he broke his leg, that was about it.

Now, everyone else -- how can it not be Tom Brady? Part-time starter, 6th round pick, now possibly the greatest QB of all time. Fell short? The list is long at prestigous. But I’ll go with Andre Ware, because he was utterly clueless about how to play quarterback in the NFL.





Q: 1. Seems like the two RB sets worked well against South Carolina. Don't recall seeing it more than once or twice versus Georgia or LSU. Did that surprise you?

A: For lack of a better response, yes.





2. Matt Luke a potential offensive analyst for us? With focus on OL? I know it's a pipe dream but we might need fresh eyes to help us out. And he might prove to be a keeper.

A: I doubt it.

3. Probability that we'll see one or two current OL starters trying different positions in spring ball? Greater than 50%? (pebbycree)

A: that’s why you do have spring ball, to try new stuff out. I would think we would at least see some attempt at it.

Q: With so many upperclassmen hitting the portal that brought some level of playing experience in the SEC to make room for young fish, couldn’t that hurt A&M when playing a rigorous schedule that the SEC always brings year in and year out? (el capullo)

A: I think you’re going to be surprised at how many upperclassmen end up leaving that you had forgotten were around. That sounds cold-blooded, but I can come up with a half-dozen guys real fast who are likely attrition candidates who have contributed little or nothing.

Q: With kids entering " The Portal".. our kids and others, is there a way the staff can reach out to kids we might have a spot for {Oline and Lb} .. Or do they rely on past recruitment?.. and our kids.. do they contact schools or is there some stupid NCAA rule keeping them from marketing themselves and getting the best placement for their career?

As soon as a player is in the portal, he can contact schools or they can contact him. Of course, if you have a past history it helps.

In reality, is there a "bidding war" for the super talents, like Fields/Hurts/Burrow..... we all know its probably just not your normal scholarship... And do the coaches communicate both ways..

In the case of all three of those guys, they knew where they wanted to go from the start. There wasn’t much of a “bidding war”.

does our staff actively help the Ags entering the portal find a good fit...especially the ones we "process" (bobdoc54).

A: They can. I know they used to. I don’t know about now, with the portal being a big deal.

Q: Who will be the surprise players next year...either incoming fish not named Demas or Jones, or guys that redshirted this year that step up and pleasantly surprise us? (elicrow)

A: Braedon Mowry isn’t really a “fish”, per se, but I think he’s a guy who can really be an impact player at defensive end. And don’t count Josh Moten out at corner, either. For the redshirts, Layden Robinson looks really good so far. Maybe he can compete for a job on the offensive line.

Q: 1. Looking back at A&M's season records from 2001 to 2019, it appears that 9-4 seasons in 2006, 2010, and 2013 were followed by 7-6 seasons in 2007 and 2011, with 2014 being the exception at 8-5. With the offensive line woes you outlined in the Tuesday's Thoughts article, how likely will this thing be fixed good enough to give fans hope for a bowl game win and a 8-5 finish?

A: I like their chances against Oklahoma State. They’re run-heavy and their best WR is out. Their QB probably will be too.

2. Can players entering the transfer portal play in a bowl game?

A: No. They are separated from the program at that point.

3. Most fans expected Coach Fisher's hiring to miraculously make A&M competitive in the SEC West and beyond immediately. How many recruiting classes, in your opinion, will that probably take? I'm thinking 4, maybe 5, depending on early NFL departures.

A: I think three would be good enough.

4. Who are the still uncommitted OL recruiting prospects that the staff may pursue, given the limited number of 2020 scholarships available, to fix this issue 2 or 3 years out? (Chuck70)

A: None.

Q: When can the team begin practicing for the bowl game? Aren't they limited in the number of practices they can have leading up to the bowl?

A: Since the game is on the 27th, I would think they’d be out there today.

Are guys that enter the portal eligible to play in the bowl? I believe the coaches would much rather play the guys that will be here next year rather than those planning on transferring, but what if the team is very thin at a position? (sorry. Kind of redundant to chuck70's #2, but he posted while I was typing). (Big_ag)

A: No, they are not.

Q: Is this OL still good enough to win nine games next year? (ag20)

A: You drop Clemson for Colorado, Georgia for Vandy. Auburn loses 26 seniors, including all the starters on both lines. Alabama loses Tua and probably a lot more than that. LSU loses Burrow. Yeah, they can win 9 with this line.

Q: Which of our current commits are supposed to be on campus in January? What targets, should they sign, would be on campus in January?

A: Blake Smith, Josh Moten and Haynes King are three that I know of. The rest, I’d have to ask around.

Was the fullback a one off thing for Jimbo because he had Gillaspia? I remember you discussing the possibility that we could utilize a TE out of the backfield this year, did that not materialize because of injuries or something else?

A: No, he uses a fullback all the time and did this year with Baldree. And yeah, losing Cupp and having Beal not progress really threw some things out of whack.

Should I be worried about Harris visiting FU? (DcAg12)

A: Sure. But he is coming to A&M this upcoming weekend, so I think he sticks.

Q: Since things are always so fluid right before NSD-1, would you update us on your current thinking with respect to;

1. Who are the final 5 we sign to the class of 25 this year.

Antonio Doyle, EJ Smith, Braedon Mowry, a corner and then they have options.

2. What do you think Fisher would say in private as to what happened at LSU when we came out looking totally different and unprepared other than the coach speak we heard? It's an honest question. Do you think it worried him?

I think it bothered him, not worried him. There’s no question it was a terrible performance, but they’re capable of much better. The question is, why was it so terrible?

3. How does Fisher make Mond any better next year? (tsip despiser)

Keep working on his decision making and getting the ball out faster. Implement more rollouts and bootlegs and use more tempo.

Q: We probably had an unprecedented schedule this season. Don't need to go over it, everyone knows. As I see it, we can go one of two ways. Either we're beat down from it, or steel was forged in it. I'm thinking steel, but would be interested in your thoughts. (barseven7)

A: I think that, once they get past the sting of it, it’ll be helpful for them. They realize they competed with most of them (LSU excluded) and had chances to win. Now they have to get better, more disciplined and deeper.

Q: We all know about our oline issues this year...there is holding on almost every play in football, but it seems like we get flagged a lot for it when other teams oline hardly ever get flagged...do we need to learn to hold better so we don’t get caught? (jeffmcd99)

A: couldn’t hurt.

Q: Achane and Waddle seem very similar. Why was Waddle a 5-star and Achane a 3-star? What are the major differences? (aggiewoo)

A: Waddle was a dedicated wideout and Achane will be used a bunch of different ways, so they don’t know how to project him. Or something like that. I don’t agree with the ranking.

Q: Where does Young end up? Safety size, Corner skills, but does lack of depth at CB dictate the end result? (elicrow)

A: I think he’s going to end up at safety, but I’m not sure on that. We’ll see in the spring. But the numbers at safety aren’t a whole lot better than corner at the moment.











