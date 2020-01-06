Welcome to the first AY Mailbag of 2020!

Kenyon Green will be on the 2020 offensive line somewhere -- but where?

Q: With another year playing together, knowing the terminology, having more experience and having more depth, do u see the OL improving to be above average in 2020? (El Capullo) A: I would be very happy if they were just average. They’ve been pretty bad in pass protection two years running, and this year they took a big step back in run blocking. They’ll have two years under Henson and a lot of experience on that line, so there’s no excuse for a lack of improvement. Q: 1) Can you tell us anything about FR S Brian Williams? Richardson started this year but didn't hear much about B. Williams. Besides being a true frosh, is he just progressing slower than Richardson with picking up the defense? Is it a weight problem? I noticed he is the heaviest (218 lbs) of any and all DBs on the roster. A: I wish I could get a good read on this one, because he was one of the guys I was most excited about in the 2019 class. I thought he’d be better prepared than Richardson, and he clearly wasn’t. In the games he did play, he made very little impact. I think he just didn’t develop as quickly as Richardson did. 2) Knowing what you do about the OL...both starters and roster, and it were your decision, who would be in your 2-deep on the OL? What players would you move around? Just take a stab at it, M.P. (Chile pequin) A: I can’t because I have no idea who the backup tackles would be. And that’s a bad feeling. Q: Which Aggie Asst coach deserves the recruiter of the year award? A: Elijah Robinson. Also, I’m your opinion, who should be the #1 target on Jimbo & Co. 2021 recruiting board? (Sambovvski) A: They have him: Eli Stowers. Q: Do you think Jimbo tries to take another 25 next year? I know we’ll lose a lot more seniors after the 2020 season, but assuming we begin the season with 85 and your best guess as to who will have left by then to get to that number, how many spots will we need to clear for the 2021 class? Surely we don’t need another purge.. (boone8466) A: Yes, they’re going to go for a full 25 again. And they won’t have any attrition remotely close to this year. They won’t need to clear very many spots at all from all the seniors leaving. Q: Do you expect Corrdarian Richardson to return? We will need another every down back for next season in addition to Spiller.. (GCJC) A: I really don’t know at this point. Jimbo seemed to be of the opinion he was returning at the bowl game, but then again, we thought Roney Elam would come back too -- for a while. Q: I'm expecting big things from Dylan Wright and Eric Young this year, tell me I'm not wrong. (4cag) A: They have some work to do to position themselves to have a big year. Q: Do you realistically see any of the second team OL pushing for first team snaps next year? Who is the most likely? Of the three that were hurt last year of Jenkins, Trainor & Blanton, do you see any of them pushing the first team for PT? (bankwalker1) A: It depends on what they do with Kenyon Green. If he moves out to tackle, then yeah, you’ve got some competition. Right now, the only one I think is really positioned to take a run at someone would be Tank Jenkins against Jared Hocker. Q: Why doesn't Jimbo ever give the back up QB's any reps? (h273) A: When would you think it would be appropriate to do so? I thought he got the backups into every game where it was feasible. I’m not going to put them in during a conference game when it’s two touchdowns or less.



Andre White is one 2019 player who has already made an impact.

Q: How is the staff doing getting to 85? Saw a comment from you indicating it wasn’t going smoothly. (cstanfld) A: What I meant by that was there aren’t as many glaring candidates for attrition as they probably initially thought. They had some guys that were probably on the bubble this summer come on and really be productive. Q: Any other coaching changes to worry about? (Geismar) A: The more time goes on, the less likely I think it is anyone else leaves. Q: Which SEC West opponents will be impacted most by graduating SRs and early departures to the NFL? (DoubleJ_Ag) A: I’m going to look at this in Monday Thoughts, but Auburn is absolutely gutted by them. Mississippi State lost their best players, who were both juniors, to that hurts badly as well. Q: 1. Way to early preseason polls. Where do we land? A: Probably around 15. 2. Didn't see Hansford and Morris on defense in the bowl game. Oversight on my part? (pebbycree) A: They played, but not a lot. Q: Can we have the full story on Evans once everything is public on his signing? A: you can have the full story of what we know. I doubt that’s all of it. The lack of true tackles in the recruiting class concerns me, am I wrong to be concerned since that position has been fairly weak the past few years. (BC93) A: No, it’s my big concern too. Q: Chances Robinson leaves Jimbo to coach for Herman in Austin? (agcatter123) A: Let’s look at this as if all things are equal monetarily. Who has the best personnel, best incoming personnel, easiest coach to work with and best job security? A&M wins all of those. Why would he go to that dumpster fire? Q: Looking at Jimbo’s first two classes (2019 and 2020), how would you compare them on level of talent and filling needs. (mojoy2k1) A: I think that, for the most part, they have filled needs well. Defensive ends? Check. Linebackers? Check. Defensive backs? Check. They’re getting depth at areas A&M hasn’t had any in a long time. My concern this year is the same as last, a lack of offensive tackles. Q: I second the OL questions. Any RS freshmen, early enrollees, or newly healthy that could supplant some of our issue players? (ag98) A: There’s only one real redshirt freshman tackle: Blake Trainor. Could he be an option? Maybe, but I had him pegged as a right tackle. So’s Carson Green. So’s Kenyon Green if he’s moved outside. I had a lot of hope for Cole Blanton, who I thought was a potential left tackle, but after two knee injuries, can he give it a go? If he can’t, who is the backup left tackle? Do you give Kenyon a go there anyway? There are a ton of options at guard. Tank Jenkins, Luke Matthews, Bart Clement, Layden Robinson, Grayson Reed all come to mind. But Matthews, Clement and Reed haven’t done much to inspire confidence and Jenkins hasn’t stayed healthy. I really like Robinson and think he could be an option. I tend to agree with Jimbo’s approach of redshirting linemen but Akinola Ogunbiyi may buck that trend. He’s huge, naturally strong and can move. I think Smart Chibuzo and Josh Bankhead will likely shirt. Long story short, the Aggies need some guys to step it up. Now. Q: If Shepard (sorry) had the grades to get into UT what would be holding up his transfer into A&M? Should we assume his grades were bad while at UT? (aggiewoo) A: It may not be grades, it may be the classes he took. If they don’t transfer to A&M’s degree plan, then it may not qualify as sufficient progress. Once you’re in, high school grades mean very little when it comes to transferring. Q: can you explain to me why so many players transfer from their school after graduation when they have a year of eligibility left instead of playing the last year with the institution they are currently with? (larrynsmith52) A: Because they think there are better opportunities for them elsewhere. Pretty clear-cut. Q: How does it work with the Grad Transfers? Does a school contact and recruit, although it may be through back channels, or just get approached by the player? I assume Joe Burrow looked at the lsu QB situation when considering where to go. Also, did he make Joe Brady, or did Joe Brady make him? (Dustytx) A: If you’re a grad transfer, you can basically inform people you’re available (by going into the transfer portal) and anyone can contact you. No back channels required. As for Burrow and Brady, I think they made each other. Brady is clearly a great offensive mind, but he had just the right kind of player to operate his offense in Burrow. Kind of like Kliff and Johnny. Q: How do you or do you see Mond as a top QB next year? I want to believe in him, but have reservations. (Staubach1972) A: He has a whole lot to prove. He’s been consistently average and has gotten there through inconsistent play (read that a few times and you’ll get my point). But the turnover of quarterbacks in the SEC is massive from 2019 to 2020, so he’ll be either the first- or second-team preseason pick. If he actually lives up to his billing in 2020, A&M will be very tough to stop.



The heat is on Kellen Mond as the clock turns to 2020.