AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

Q: A&M will go ___ -____ Against Bama and Florida (El Capullo)

A: 1-1.

Q: Should the Big 10 be eligible to play in the Playoffs? Don’t hold back.(Big Smoothie)

A: if someone goes undefeated, ok. Otherwise, they can get bent.

Q: Now that the little 10 are playing, but only playing 8 games (maybe), how will that work with the playoff when other conferences are playing at least 10 games? A 1 loss SEC team should be over a no loss little 10 team. But, I expect that won't be the case. (Maddog83)

A: that’s up to the committee and I don’t envy them.

Q: Mark, do you think the opt out rate will be even higher for these Big 10 players now? Seems like they had a lot of time expecting not to play and planning even more for the draft or possibility of being drafted then the SEC, ACC, and big 12 kids. (Grossness)

A: I actually think some will opt back in. Some basically opted out to do their own thing in anticipation of no season. Now that there is one, most players are going to want a shot to play.

Q: Can you evaluate the role of the Fullback in our offense, Cliff Notes please, and who is that guy going to be this year? What would change in Jimbo's offense if he had a Robert Wilson or George Woodard? (h273)

A: Primarily a blocker and maybe once or twice a year a receiver, and it’s Cagan Baldree again. And if he had a Wilson or a Woodard, he’d probably use the position more. Woodard might become more of a tailback, though.

Q: Can players that opt out still use the football Facilities? I hope not. Seems like a guy like Aubson could become a real cancer if he was inside the building all the time. (Aggiewoo)

A: yes, they can, but I doubt at the same time as the team.

Q: What makes us think the offense will take a big step forward? Same o line, no starting receivers return, and same about and play caller? (Ag_2000)

A: more talent, more versatility among that talent, more speed, a more experienced RB, a tight end in year two, and a senior heavy group of linemen with a full year plus under Josh Henson. And I anticipate Mond will also be better. Outside of those, no reason.

Q: Any more last minute opt-out threats? (TAMU-83)

A: no.

Q: Does TAMU Athletic Dept make regular cover reports to SEC or NCAA? Are there punishments for intentionally misreporting? (AgNok)

A: I'm guessing you mean COVID? If so, yes and yes.

Q: How do you feel about the reaction to Hines opting out from A&M’s fan base? (Big Smoothie)

A: I don’t like adults, in many cases parents to their own children, acting like spoiled brats when a young man does something they don’t like. And that doesn’t mean I agree with what Hines did by any stretch. But acting like an idiot on social media is like wrestling in a cesspool: there’s no winner and you look like s**t.

Q: What are your thoughts on Hines saying he has 2 years of eligibility left? Does he leave? Would Jimbo take him back? I have to think if he wanted to stay, he could ... (3s2ghill)

A: I cannot imagine him coming back, but Derrick Tucker bailed out last year and Jimbo welcomed back — before he opted out again. If he wants to return, they'll take him. He could certainly be an asset.

Q: What’s the story on Antonio Doyle? Didn’t he have an injury his senior year? I see him listed in the depth chart but haven’t heard anything on him in quite some time.

he’s around, he’s healthy and he could see some action Saturday.

Tell us again how good the DL is going to be. Let’s hear it: size, speed, versatility, depth! Give us the good stuff! (elicrow)

A: I think you already did.

Q: What is the total number of Aggie players opting out of the season as of 26 Sep? (AginAfIII)

A: James Foster, Derrick Tucker, Ke’Shun Brown, Anthony Hines and Jhamon Ausbon.

Q: In your Vandy notes, you have Jackson at 335! Is that accurate? That’s enormous. Can he move at that weight? Do you see him ever on the field with Brown. Leal/Clemmons at DE and Jackson/Brown at DT would be a massive DL for Goal Line/short yardage situations. (elicrow)

A: that’s the weight they have listed, and Isaiah Raikes is just as big. They’re huge young men, and I could certainly see him on the field with Brown.

Q: What is the real situation with Jordan Jefferson? Do you see him ever playing football?

A: he’s not on the roster.

CB is dangerously thin, the worst of any position. If an injury or two, what would be their options?

A: Devin Morris, Erick Young and Josh Moten.

Surprised that we have been losing out on the Katy OG legacy “the Mountain“. Any updates? Percent chance in your opinion between the land thieves and us?

A: You mean Bryce Foster, and it’s still A&M and OU.

Looking ahead....Where will our recruiting focus to be in ‘22? I see a few top recruits already pulling the trigger. (Haas89)

A: I think some of that depends on who may come back. I’ll take a look a potential need positions in tidbits tomorrow.

Q: Did Santucci have a role in Hines leaving? Was Hansford going to win the job?

A: no, absolutely not. But Hansford may have won the job outright.

When we get up large enough on Vandy, who is the next QB in? (brAg)

A: Probably Zach Calzada.

Q: What is the biggest misconception of members on this board (lufkinAg)

A: That A&M still needs to switch players to linebacker.

Q: Wasn’t Crownover supposed to blue shirt, sit out this year, and be considered a 2021 recruit? I could’ve sworn that was our initial stipulation when signing him

A: They found a way around it, and then got the roster down to 85 scholarship players anyway, so it didn't matter.

Best guess on who leads in tackles in 2020? Interceptions? Sacks? (Gigem85)

A: Tackles: Buddy Johnson; Interceptions: Myles Jones; Sacks: DeMarvin Leal.

Q: Could you do an analysis of each player on the roster, maybe breaking out the top 30 in a countdown?

Also maybe a preseason breakdown of each opponent on the 2020 schedule?Seems like good content that subscribers would enjoy. (phastman)

A: Nah. Way too much work.







