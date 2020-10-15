AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

A: I like the run pass mix from last week. If you can keep that up, do it.

With MissSt secondary shaky, do we throw more this week? (El Capullo)

Maybe a bit, but I wouldn’t do it a lot unless it’s needed.

Do we blitz a little bit for more confusion?

The staff doesn’t seem to think so, but when one of your backs is averaging nearly 7 yards a carry and the other is averaging 5.3, do you want to take carries away from them?

A: I guess not, but like I said, Johnson is very early on in his development.

Q: With the safety talent we have recruited in the past 2 cycles, do we really not have anyone better than Carper or O’Neal? Seems hard to believe that Williams or Johnson would be getting burned just as bad, or at least actually learn something from it happening. (Sippinonsomesyrup)

A: First, I think you mean Antonio Johnson, not Armstrong. And he only suited up for the first time last weekend, so he may not be ready. Brian Williams is backing up Demani Richardson, but if they think he can improve over the O’Neal/Carper combo, then they’ll likely move him. But, as of yet, they haven’t.

Q: I asked this in a different context (regarding Brian Williams - a highly rated 4 star S); but wouldn't Elko want to get the best back end possible on the field? Did we miss on Williams? What about Armstrong? (CypressAggie)

A: We’ll know for sure after this weekend, but it seems like there’s little doubt they’re greatly improved.

Q: Is the Offensive Line a true strength of the team now or is it too early to tell? (ArmyTanker)

A: I would, but my front three would be Peevy, Brown and Leal. All three are capable of holding up against the run but can also rush the passer. But Mississippi State is moving pretty slowly this year, so A&M should be able to substitute liberally.

Q: Do we copy and paste Kentucky and arky’s defensive game plan with a 3 man front ? If yes, is Peevy first one out ? Who comes in ? (gatillero_76)

A: By concentrating on football. They’ll deal with it in the offseason. The ones who didn’t want to sign up for that deal opted out.

Q: How is the team still dealing with all of the social injustice debate? (Big Smoothie)

Q: Can we get some intel on Mississippi State's QB and do we have a scheme to counter the 453 short yardage passes that will probably be launched our way Saturday? Is there a particular receiver of theirs we should worry about? (H273)

A: Best way to do that is to link you to the story put up earlier today that breaks down the matchup of their offense against A&M’s defense.

Q: Do you think any of the senior OL might return for an extra year as allowed? (Superag1000)

A: I would really seriously doubt it. There’s only so many snaps in anyone’s body, and would another season on campus improve their draft stock enough to justify sticking around?

Q: Mark, your observations on any different offensive schemes or defensive schemes being used by our Ags this season. (BoxsterBoy72)

A: Defensively, nothing yet save a single delayed safety blitz. Offensively, a lot more two back looks with two tight ends and two receivers. They’ve also been running some mesh plays (as I mentioned in Talking Points) and they’ve started to succeed using some play action.

Q: With Caleb Chapman's injury, do you think Connor Blumrick could move to WR to provide depth? Isn't he supposed to be one of the fastest players on the team? (Ag20)

A: No, I think he’s going to stay at tight end. They’ve got even less depth there.

Q: Do we have any speed rush options off the edge on D?

Jeremiah Martin and Tyree Johnson are supposed to be, but haven’t been yet. Johnson has at least gotten some pressure; Martin has done nothing. They may start using Donell Harris if he’s ready.

Do you find it ironic Jimbo won a coaching award when so many (me included) were questioning his game management? (BC93)

A: His team was ranked 21st and beat number 4. So looking at the big picture, no. He got the job done.

Q: What’s going on with Dylan Wright? (Macyag)

A: Pretty clear now that he hasn’t done enough to merit playing time — at least to this point. They’ve got to find someone for this weekend.

Q: Mark,three games in - do you see Jimbo shifting his recruiting focus towards DBs any? (BIMSAg02)

A: Well, they already have three corners committed and a very good safety. They may take one more corner, but that’s not a change of focus; that’s sticking to the plan.

Q: With the Chapman injury, is it possible that A. Smith moves back to a WR spot and Crownover becomes the 2nd running back? (Davidimy)

A: Smith already is seeing a lot of time at wideout, and Crownover has not been used. And honestly, I would rather Achane be used with Spiller if that’s what it comes down to, because there’s just so much similarity in terms of size and running style between Spiller and Crownover. You want a change of pace.

Q: Thus far, I think the key to the offense has been the OL finally gelling and playing to their capabilities - you expect that with four seniors. Anticipating that all seniors will opt to move on next year, what is your projected starting five and why the 2021 line meet the same level of performance we are seeing this year? And, of course, why not. (Bankwalker1)

A: My early guess is Kenyon Green at left tackle, Aki Ogunbiyi at left guard, Luke Matthews at center, Layden Robinson at right guard and either Chris Morris or Blake Trainor at right tackle. That, potentially, is a very good line — eventually. But you’re asking a lot from guys who have very little to no experience. So if the line continues to perform well, there may be a step back next year. If it slips, then way may not see much change.

Q: Recruiting updates on LJ Johnson and Bryce Foster, surely they can see the absolute domination of the Oline. (Jakeh05)

A: There’s a whole lot more to a recruiting process than a position group bashing one opponent. Beating Florida and how they did it could help, but it by no means Johnson and Foster will just fall in line. The problems at Texas are probably helping with Johnson and OU hasn’t looked exactly stellar, which is a bonus when it comes to Foster. But the Aggies need to take care of their own business and recruit them both effectively first and foremost.

Q: Is there any word from 'sources' on whats keeping Demond off the field? (84aggiect)

A: He’s still figuring out the playbook and getting used to the speed of the college game. The guy hasn’t played in two years, so it makes sense.

Q: I think we all expected the pass defense to better this year. Thus far that has not been the case. Why do you think we are struggling this year on pass defense. (GCJC)

A: Reason 1: You played Mac Jones and Kyle Trask.

Reason 2: They’re making way too many mental mistakes.

Reason 3: The guys who supposedly improved during the offseason haven’t changed much after all.

Reason 4: They’re not fast enough yet to handle real burners. Thankfully, there aren’t many of them around.





Q: It was about week 4 last year when the freshman started to shine (Wydermeyer, Smith, Richardson). Is this the week this year where we see some of the young freshman emerge? (Jamisko11)

A: That would be nice, and if they have the same impact, this team would suddenly be very nasty indeed.

Q: 1. Where do see at this writing the Aggies ending up in the 2021 Team Recruiting Rankings?

A: In the top 10.

2. Which WR do you expect to step in Caleb Chapman's place, and why?

A: For the time being, Jalen Preston because he knows the offense.

3. Can the Aggies' running game repeat its performance against MS State? What do you see as the keys to that success?

A: I don’t think they’ll be quite as effective, but the answer is pretty simple: take advantage of their aggression by running away from it or using misdirection, and have the offensive line win the point of attack as they did last week.

4. Please list what SEC teams you see as the greatest challenges A&M will face for the remainder of the season from 1-7? (Chuck70)

A: I’m going to skip Mississippi State because they’re up so soon. But after that, in order from most to least dangerous: Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn, LSU, Arkansas, South Carolina. And you could flip any of the middle four around.

Q: Finish out this years recruiting class. (4cag)

A: Impossible to even try. Who would have seen Albert Regis in this class two months ago?

Q: What's the difference between J. Preston and Shad Banks? (Prater1978)

A: Four years, Preston is 2 inches taller, Banks is faster and more elusive.

Q: If we do use more of a 3 man front, what does the back end look like? Is Buddy Johnson fast enough or do you play more Hansford and White? or is Buddy too important in making the calls to take off the field.

A: That’s one of the good things about playing a zone; he won’t have to run a whole lot. But I think he’s fast enough to handle it.

Do we use a 4 man front with one of the rushers on the edge more hybrid (not sure who that would be)...spun down linebacker?

A: If they decide to bring four, I wouldn’t be surprised if they stand Tyree Johnson or Micheal Clemons up. They could also rush Hansford and have Andre White in the game as the second linebacker.

I remember watching the Aggies take on UH with Ware and they would go with a 3 man line but there was such phenomenal depth at LB and CB that we could do that. Would that be the best approach on this one? (Joefried)

A: I’m in the camp of rush 3 and drop 8. Costello hasn’t shown the patience to handle it.

Q: How good was the FL running back. It felt like at least some of the missed tackling was a result of his quick cuts. (Elicrow)

A: It wasn’t just their running back, but their receivers too. They’re very dangerous in space, but the backs aren’t that good between the tackles. A&M held them under 100 yards rushing in spite of all the missed tackles.