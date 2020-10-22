AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

Here's the latest AggieYell Mailbag...

Q: Injury update on Spiller and Brown? (dad_in_tx) A: Jimbo indicated both should be good to go next week. Q: What are the coaches doing this week and next week? will they be hitting the road recruiting this weekend watching big time recruits play? A: They can’t go out on the road, but they’ll definitely be in contact with recruits. That and gameplanning will be two of the priorities. (Arky is up next....how would u handle the running game vs them??? They give up plenty of running yards. Spiller, Smith and Achane....how many carries do each get? (El Capullo) A: You go with the hot hand, but Spiller should be the guy who gets the most carries. Keep mixing in Smith in the backfield along with being at receiver and give Achane a few carries. And if he hits one big, keep feeding him. Q: Would we take both LJ Johnson and Amari Daniels if they both want to commit to the good guys? (Phastman) A: They have the space and they’re two different types of backs, so yeah, I think so. Q: What’s ur go-to game in Vegas? (Kareie) A: blackjack, but I tried roulette for the first time during our last trip out there and was fascinated. I may give it another go next time. Q: Thoughts on when recruits will be allowed to do officials again? Since it is a dead period, what are the rules on interactions if they go to a game on their own? (3s2ghill) A: I don’t think they’re going to be able to do them at all during this recruiting calendar, which is a screw job on the players and will probably lead to a lot of transfers. Players have come to the game on their own — Tunmise Adeyele comes to mind — and I think they can interact. They just can’t be “officially” invited. It’s all a bunch of garbage. Q: Through the first 4 weeks what do u think we can modify in the offensive scheme to make us more dynamic ? We need to learn to simply put teams away. (gatillero_76) A: Thing number one: don’t get busted for penalties in the red zone. Thing number two: find another receiver, particularly one who can stretch the field. That’s the biggest limitation they have at this point.

Tunmise Adeleye may now be leaning A&M's way. (Sam Spiegelman)





Q: How do you see this whole Florida COVID thing affecting the rest of the SEC? (BIMSAg02) A: It may hurt them, but the biggest concern would have been them infecting their last opponent — A&M. And that didn’t happen. So while its cost them a postponed game — and the Dec. 12 bye week between the end of the season and the SEC Championship Game was put in for this purpose — it should affect anything.

Q: Less than 2 months from early signing day. Updates on top 6-8 key target recruits & your perceived chances with each: B Foster Ty Malone Tunmise A LJ Johnson

And whoever else I am missing... Opinion on who's next? (Mozilla)

A: Who may be next could be Amari Daniels. He’ll decide next week between A&M and Georgia. As for Foster, it’s a two-horse race between A&M and OU. If OU keeps playing badly, good for A&M. Malone I can’t get a gauge on. Adeleye looks like he’s between A&M and Florida, and he’s been talking pretty good about A&M lately. He also saw A&M play and beat the Gators, so that’s a plus. I’m beginning to think he’s leaning A&M’s way. As for Johnson, the Aggies are back in it in large part due to Texas’ self-destruction. If that keeps going, then there’s a good shot he ends up in maroon.

Q: 1) other than Jackson, J Jones, and A. Johnson, who are the other true fish getting looks? D. Harris or Diggs to help boost pass rush? A: Achane got in there last weekend, but outside of Edgerrin Cooper getting one snap, that’s it. As for Harris or Diggs, maybe they’re guys we could see after the bye.

2) anything come out of Fisher's complaints regarding shitty SEC officiating? A: Nah. Even if they did, we wouldn’t be told. I asked him and he kinda walked around the question.

3) since we are in the drivers seat in the west to potentially finish 9-1 and make a top 6 bowl, any chance the SEC lords tell SEC officials to tilt the game our way instead of against us? (Rooster77) A: Depends on who else is still in the mix.

Q: Except for the Florida game, our offense has been slow to catch fire. The biggest problem I see is consistency in the passing game. Some of Mond's passes don't seem to be thrown to anyone in particular, which makes me suspect that some of the WRs are running bad patterns. Is it Mond's accuracy or bad WR pattern-running that slows down our passing game? (Rick77) A: Well, I don’t really agree with this. A&M started off well against Alabama; people just forget because Seth Small shanked a field goal and Bama immediately scored. But that game was tied at the end of the first quarter. As for who’s to blame, if there’s a pass and you don’t know who it was thrown to, someone made a bad read. It could be the quarterback, it could be the receiver. If Jimbo starts getting on Mond when he comes to the sideline, it was on him. If he doesn’t, it was on the receiver. I haven’t seen him yell at Mond all that much this season and you’ve got a bunch of newer receivers, so I think most of them are on the wideouts.

Q: Mark, what would you put our odds of us landing:

Foster? LJ? Adeleye? Turner? Jeudy ? Thanks (thepassag)

A: I don’t do odds or percentages. They’re arbitrary and meaningless. I can tell you where things stand from what I’m told. Foster, as I said above, is down to A&M and OU; Adeleye seems to be eyeing the Aggies and Florida. Who leads depends on who you talk to (you may not be happy that Mike Farrell put in a future cast pick for Adeleye to A&M the other day). Turner I can’t get a gauge on. I think he’s leaning Texas, but he is working with Patrick Lewis, so there’s that. And I think Jeudy is a pretty strong A&M lean right now.

Q: What's seems to be the issue on getting plays called in a timely manner? Why aren't we going up tempo more or at least in situational drives that call for it? (Big Smoothie) A: First one, you’ll have to ask Fisher. That’s on him and the staff. Second one, I’m not sure there have been many situations that have required it, so they haven’t needed to.





Big things could be awaiting Isaiah Spiller this year and beyond.