AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

AggieYell Mailbag
It's the latest edition of the AggieYell Mailbag!
Q: How good can this defense be? Dline will be exceptional. Safties experienced. A great pair of corners. Does it come down to LB play? (depth and injuries aside). (Richard23)
A: I think this defense can be really, really good. They ended up ninth in the nation in 2020 and they could be better than that this year. If everyone continues to progress the way they have from one season to another, then you're absolutely right: it comes down to linebacker play. That's one big reason I said yesterday in Talking Points that Andre White has a whole lot of pressure on him. If he steps in for Buddy Johnson and does a good job, there aren't really any visible holes or even shortcomings on this defense.
Q: So how exactly does Sanders move up from #62 to #13 all of a sudden when the rest of their board is almost stable? Doesn’t Farrell realize by now all the artificial inflation he does for Texas recruits year after year just sets up Texas or dashed expectation? I know he wants to pander to his sip fan base but come on (Agcatter123)
A: Well, it's not a one man operation. The decisions are made by the national analysts. And to answer your question, I wasn't in the room so I don't know what the rationale was. But now Ja'Tavion Sanders has to carry the banner for that class and people will expect him to dominate right off the bat.
Q: Is that Brockmeyer kid really a better prospect than Bryce Foster? (h273)
A: I haven't seen Brockermeyer. I have seen Foster, and that's why he's number 1 in the final AY 100 for 2021. He (Foster) is a force and I have become wary of overrating Texas private school players. But Brockermeyer has great size and excellent genes, so we'll see -- in three years or so.
Q: Looking at the young edge rushers, who do expect to have the most impact next season? (gschorp)
A: I'm hoping Donell Harris does. DeMarvin Leal and Micheal Clemons can use their combination of speed and strength to get after the quarterback, but the one thing they're really missing is that defensive end who can just line up and blow past someone with elite speed for the position. That's where I hope Harris fits in. Tyree Johnson has shown flashes, but hasn't put it together for a full season. If he can do that, or Harris can, then the defense is a juggernaut. If both do...mercy.
Q: Is everyone enrolled & attending class, or are we missing anyone, e.g. Chris Morris, Harris, etc.? (SGMan)
A: Haven't heard one way or the other, and that's not necessarily a negative. By now, usually someone with access to the student database has snooped around and found out who's missing.
Q: What lead to the demise of Anthony Bourdain? (Big Smoothie)
A: Depression. Being someone who fights it (and had a bad bout this week), it's a real bastard. It's not something to ignore, joke about or underestimat
Q: What was it with Mond and the deep ball? He was physically capable of throwing it. Too conservative? Receivers too slow? Jimbo wouldn’t call for it? Seems they should have thrown it a hundred times in practice every day given it was the missing piece in an already productive offense this year. Do you expect to see more deep throws next year with King? (TAMU-83)
A: I think it was a couple of things: first, the receivers weren't there to throw it. When Caleb Chapman broke out, they threw it successfully. And then he got hurt. But late in the season, Ainias Smith started getting open deep and they hit him several times down the stretch for big plays (Auburn, UNC three times). He was deadly on the out and up (or, more exactly, quick in, out and up) route. It was always the same one. But otherwise, A&M had nobody who could get deep (or knew the offense well enough to get on the field and then get deep). That's the first one. The other is I just don't think Mond had faith in himself to throw it. This is a guy who made incredible strides in every part of his game last year, but there was a noticeable hesitation when it came to throwing deep. If the play wasn't wide open, he checked down or took off. And he may have been told to do that. After all, A&M only turned the ball over 7 times all year and Mond was picked off just three times. So the more conservative approach suited them.
As for King, we'll see. He should have more guys who can get deep and he certainly showed an aggressive approach in high school.
Q: Why is it that we never went back to a traditional 4-3 defense ? If it was a personnel issue - do we have it now ? Or is elks just want more speed with an extra secondary guy in the mix ? (gatillero_76)
A: I think the reason they've stuck with, and will stick with, the 4-2-5 has more to do with opposing offenses than personnel. Who still lines up in an I and comes right after you? Almost nobody. They're all spread offenses with three or four wideouts on the field. That calls for a 4-2-5, and the way this team has approached linebacker recruiting, they're going to keep going this way.
Q: Does Freddy Galvis play and does he get a haircut?
A: Shortstop and if he hits, he can look like Rapunzel for all I care.
Who is YOUR first Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft? sunshine or smith or ?? (An86Ag)
A: Trevor Lawrence would be my pick. No doubt or hesitation on that one.
Q: Alabama's 2021 class is crazy good. They are at 26 commits, 25 signed. And yet they appear to still be actively recruiting more players. How can they get past the 25 recruits class size limit? (Have Gun Will Travel)
A: Probably the same way A&M has in the past: if you have guys who come in at the midterm and you have left over scholarships from the year before, they can take one of those and technically count towards the previous class.
Q: Here's the weekly, obligatory, who do we finish the 2021 class with? Any updates on the top targets still in play? (big_ag)
A: And here's my weekly, obligatory, response: the final four will come from a group including OL Jordan Moko, DT Tywone Malone, RB LJ Johnson, WR Brian Thomas, WR Tar'Varish Dawson and possibly a transfer. There really isn't any news you haven't already heard -- and we're down to less than a week until we find out.
Q: Now that we saw the schedule come out, please give your analysis on the entire schedule?
Pros? Cons? (El Capullo)
A: I think it sets up as well as it can. You've got a couple of lesser teams in Arkansas and Mississippi State before Alabama, then a couple of lesser teams and your bye before closing with Auburn, Ole Miss and LSU. By the time Alabama comes to town, you should have your offensive identity and know what works and what doesn't (especially with the offensive line). I like having Prairie View right before LSU because you can hopefully get out to a quick lead, get your starters off the field and let them rest up for what could be a huge game in Baton Rouge the following weekend.
Q: Way to early prediction on our record for next year? (TAMU-83)
A: 11-1.
Q: How do our chances look with Kam Dewberry? (Agswag12)
A: Good. I think A&M, Ohio State and OU are the teams to watch with him.
Q: Are the teams' performances since Jackie Sherril highly correlated to recruiting prowess? (ArmyTanker)
A: Without a doubt. When A&M recruits well, they perform well. The only real exceptions to that are late in Kevin Sumlin's tenure, where he recruited well but he and his staff never developed their players beyond slightly above average as a team.
Q: 1. What positions were successfully recruited for the 2021 Class with names?
2. What positions were not successfully recruited for the 2021 Class, with targets missed and where did they end up? (Chuck70)
A: This one has a real simple answer: They recruited successfully at every position and are going into signing day next week with an opportunity to make a great class even better.
Q: On game day, I’ve never seen a HC/play caller carry around so much material as Jimbo carries. Does he really utilize all the notebook content and play sheet? It appears that he has in his head already what he wants to call and doesn’t really consult what he’s carrying. Is that true?
Contrast that with Andy Reid who’s always heads down. (Shacky84)
A: No, that's not true. He has a play sheet of that size because he intends to use it. I don't know what all it has on it, but it's not like he sits there like it's Madden and just calls four plays over and over.
Q: Thinking of the Super Bowl match-up and our game against MSU, it would seem to make sense to employ a similar philosophy stopping KC, if you contain with 3 man line, blitz from different DB for pressure and blanket everyone coming off the line/backfield, it would seem you slow their roll. Thoughts? (84Aggiect)
A: That's pretty much what Buffalo did in the regular season against them and it worked. But they slipped up a few times against them in the AFC Championship, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman got deep on them and it crumbled. I think your idea is absolutely the right one unless your pass rush is fantastic (Tampa's is pretty stout), but there's very little margin for error with the Chiefs.
Q: Has there been any changes in the past 1-2 weeks on who you think will commit to the good guys next Wed? More specifically, do you still think Tywone Malone commits to A&M? (davidimy)
A: The only thing that I can see changing is that Jordan Moko seems likely now to get a scholarship, which means (possibly) they think they're going to miss on someone else. I don't know who that someone is. As for Malone, I have a futurecast for A&M and have not changed it -- and haven't really felt a need to at this point.
Q: With the influx of talent the last 2 classes - which established upper classmen’s playing time is at jeopardy or at least at risk due to more talented younger players (fatrobby)
A: Maybe Hezekiah Jones and Jeremiah Martin? That's about as many as I can think of. The young safeties will need to develop more, Keldrick Carper can retain his job and Antonio Johnson will move back and forth between nickel and safety.
Q: Rivals articles seem to indicate Malone is going to Ole Miss, Thomas to LSU and LJ is a toss up with tu closing hard. Are those the last 250 candidates the Ags are on for 21? (map87)
A: Yes, they're the last. There aren't many left. But I'd caution against serious pessimism; this staff has closed with a flourish each year so far, and Fisher was known for huge signing day wins at FSU. They may come up short this year, but history would indicate expecting that would be a bad bet.