AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

Q: How good can this defense be? Dline will be exceptional. Safties experienced. A great pair of corners. Does it come down to LB play? (depth and injuries aside). (Richard23)

A: I think this defense can be really, really good. They ended up ninth in the nation in 2020 and they could be better than that this year. If everyone continues to progress the way they have from one season to another, then you're absolutely right: it comes down to linebacker play. That's one big reason I said yesterday in Talking Points that Andre White has a whole lot of pressure on him. If he steps in for Buddy Johnson and does a good job, there aren't really any visible holes or even shortcomings on this defense.

Q: So how exactly does Sanders move up from #62 to #13 all of a sudden when the rest of their board is almost stable? Doesn’t Farrell realize by now all the artificial inflation he does for Texas recruits year after year just sets up Texas or dashed expectation? I know he wants to pander to his sip fan base but come on (Agcatter123)

A: Well, it's not a one man operation. The decisions are made by the national analysts. And to answer your question, I wasn't in the room so I don't know what the rationale was. But now Ja'Tavion Sanders has to carry the banner for that class and people will expect him to dominate right off the bat.

Q: Is that Brockmeyer kid really a better prospect than Bryce Foster? (h273)

A: I haven't seen Brockermeyer. I have seen Foster, and that's why he's number 1 in the final AY 100 for 2021. He (Foster) is a force and I have become wary of overrating Texas private school players. But Brockermeyer has great size and excellent genes, so we'll see -- in three years or so.

Q: Looking at the young edge rushers, who do expect to have the most impact next season? (gschorp)

A: I'm hoping Donell Harris does. DeMarvin Leal and Micheal Clemons can use their combination of speed and strength to get after the quarterback, but the one thing they're really missing is that defensive end who can just line up and blow past someone with elite speed for the position. That's where I hope Harris fits in. Tyree Johnson has shown flashes, but hasn't put it together for a full season. If he can do that, or Harris can, then the defense is a juggernaut. If both do...mercy.

Q: Is everyone enrolled & attending class, or are we missing anyone, e.g. Chris Morris, Harris, etc.? (SGMan)

A: Haven't heard one way or the other, and that's not necessarily a negative. By now, usually someone with access to the student database has snooped around and found out who's missing.

Q: What was it with Mond and the deep ball? He was physically capable of throwing it. Too conservative? Receivers too slow? Jimbo wouldn’t call for it? Seems they should have thrown it a hundred times in practice every day given it was the missing piece in an already productive offense this year. Do you expect to see more deep throws next year with King? (TAMU-83)

A: I think it was a couple of things: first, the receivers weren't there to throw it. When Caleb Chapman broke out, they threw it successfully. And then he got hurt. But late in the season, Ainias Smith started getting open deep and they hit him several times down the stretch for big plays (Auburn, UNC three times). He was deadly on the out and up (or, more exactly, quick in, out and up) route. It was always the same one. But otherwise, A&M had nobody who could get deep (or knew the offense well enough to get on the field and then get deep). That's the first one. The other is I just don't think Mond had faith in himself to throw it. This is a guy who made incredible strides in every part of his game last year, but there was a noticeable hesitation when it came to throwing deep. If the play wasn't wide open, he checked down or took off. And he may have been told to do that. After all, A&M only turned the ball over 7 times all year and Mond was picked off just three times. So the more conservative approach suited them.

As for King, we'll see. He should have more guys who can get deep and he certainly showed an aggressive approach in high school.








