AggieYell Mailbag

Q: Has Jimbo shown an ability to adapt his offense to the times? Hate to compare him to Saban, but his offense now vs 7-10 years ago are light years apart. Has Jimbo shown the same ability in his past? If yes, why does it appear his isn’t adapting his offense right now given the limitations in personnel? (Sippinonsomesyrup)

A: He hasn't had to until now, but the answer is the same: no, he hasn't -- save for 2017. That season, at FSU, has some eerily similarities to this one -- a starting QB knocked out early (game one), and a backup who wasn't nearly ready. Deondre Francois went down and FSU had to go to a true freshman, James Blackman, against Alabama. That went about as well as you'd expect. It didn't get much better, but Jimbo had to simplify the offense and he had a lot less talent than he has now. So he'll probably have to do it again, but he's got more to work with on both sides of the ball.

Q: What are the chances of putting A. Smith in the wildcat with Spillerand / or Achane flanking him in the backfield? (HeadleyG2)

A: About as good as me finding a million bucks in the laundry.

Q: 1. What do you see being the starting lineup for our OL this week?

A: Johnson/Ogunbiyi/Foster/Robinson/Green.

2. Looking at Miss St. offense, is Makai Polk the real deal or just another guy? What do you expect we do defensively vs this team? (Chuckg_07)

A: He's pretty good, but I liked some of the guys they had last year better. The scheme should be about the same: Rush 3, drop 8 and keep everything in front of you.

Q: I definitely fall into the "build from the inside out" mentality, so Oline disturbs me. More importantly, the Oline recruiting you touched on in 10 things. Is recruiting divided among coaches to territories or areas of the country? Respect the hell out of Robinson as a coach and recruiter. Can he be turned loose on a couple of Oline recruits? He's a closer. (tsmith3001)

A: It's done normally by position group. And let's not forget, Josh Henson was one of the best recruiting coaches in the country just a couple of months ago. That hasn't changed.

Q: Do you expect King to be back for the Alabama game? (Jerryh670)

A: That would be great, but that would be right at four weeks. That might be pushing it a bit.

Q: Is it time to start questioning Dameyune Craig's role as our wide receivers coach? Part of the reason we couldn't get anything going on offense this past Saturday was because our WRs were getting no separation. Injuries would be the easy counterpoint here but after 4 years of developing talent and depth, that can't be an excuse. His recruiting, apart from Demas, has been somewhat lacking as well. (Oamj)

A: Injuries were definitely an issue last week, and the weeks before. But yeah, I can see why there'd be some discontent among the fanbase with Craig. The question is whether the one guy who's opinion matters feels the same.

Q: Jimbo said he and the other coaches are accountable for this loss and bad playing in general. What adjustments has or will he make to help us think that he and his staff are better preparing the team for the next game(s)?

A: Good question. I guess we'll find out Saturday. I've heard he's been pushed to go back to a run-heavy scheme, but don't know if he's decided to do it.

I keep hearing about how archaic Jimbo's offensive scheme is, can he make in game adjustments and will this affect offensive recruiting?

A: He can and has in the past. But his biggest problem historically is he'll get stubborn and keep calling plays because he's seeing something and thinks they'll eventually work and sometimes they do, sometimes they don't.

Dickey has a creative mind, why not let him handle the offensive play calling? (Big Smoothie)

A: This is Jimbo's deal. He's always called plays and, at this point, nobody's going to tell him otherwise.

Q: Does Calzada get credit for a sack for when he was back peddling, tripped, and fell down on his own against Arkansas? (86Aggie)

A: No, but he probably should. There was no reason for that sack to occur.

Q: 1) Do we beat State?

A: Yeah, I think so. But a lot depends on Calzada and the offensive line. He played well at home in his first start, and MSU's secondary isn't exactly good.

2) Lots of comments about Jimbo's offense but I thought his QBs were highly regarded by the NFL for what they know coming out of college. T or F? If true, how does it correlate to his offense seemingly being behind the times? (Aggdaddy)

A: That's true. It definitely helped Kellen Mond in the draft this year. I think the "behind the times" argument is that it's complex, uses a lot of terminology, not much motion and isn't normally up-tempo. So it's different from most college offenses these days. It doesn't mean it's archaic, necessarily, but if it's not operated right then it looks bad.

Q: Simple yes or no is Jimbo’s offense too complicated and does he need to simplify things?

A: Right now, yes.

Is one of Jimbo’s biggest failures not having a back up quarterback ready to play who can actually play at this level?

A: let’s be honest here: how many backups are ready to start? Look at LSU last year. TJ Finley struggled so much they ran him out of town. It took multiple starts for Max Johnson to get his footing. Georgia’s backup wasn’t good last year. Florida may have two good ones, but if you can’t beat out Emory Jones, I have my doubts. More teams than not suffer the same way A&M is when their starters go down. But that’s the exact reason I wanted this to be a 2-QB class.

Does Jimbo need to hire an offensive coordinator, or let Dickey call plays, and become a more CEO like Saban has done? Got to admire Saban for adapting.

A: He may not need a coordinator, but I do think having some other folks having increased input wouldn’t be the worst thing on earth.

Not sure how to phrase this last question, if the offense does not improve or show any signs of adapting, how loud do the rumblings get about Jimbos offense? Not being stupid and saying he’s on the hot seat or anything like that, of course not but how many more performances like we witnessed against Colorado and Arkansas before it’s hard for him to tune out the noise. (Maroon1)

A: People grumbled about it last year, so why stop now?

Q: How did Jimbo apparently miss on Stowers so badly? Were we looking at any other qbs in that class? (Aggdaddy)

A: he wasn’t the only one who missed, so don’t act like it was just a Jimbo screw up. Look at his offer list: Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas and Oregon are just a few programs who were ready to take him.

Q: Is the transfer from Hawaii that much worse than Calzada? (86Aggie)

A: Zach Daniel is hurt.

Q: what are your thoughts on the OL? are they thinking too much about what they need to do? Should they simplify and say maul the guy ahead and go to a more zone blocking scheme? They just seemed confused to me and get lost in the shuffle. (Sheriff43)

A: Same as it has been all year: they’re a bunch of individuals, not a unit. Until they work together, it’ll be an issue.

Q: Do you see Fosters future permanently at Center ? Or is it more at Guard ? Do u think he’s just trying to process too much to really let his physical ability really show ? (Gatillero_76)

A: I think he’ll be an awesome guard, and maybe a center given time. Right now, he’s in a tough spot and he’s going to take his lumps. But I have a lot of faith that he’ll be superb when it’s all said and done.



