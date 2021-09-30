AggieYell Mailbag
In the fall of your discontent, you have turned to the Mailbag. So your questions are either answered or dodged as artfully as possible.
Q: Has Jimbo shown an ability to adapt his offense to the times? Hate to compare him to Saban, but his offense now vs 7-10 years ago are light years apart. Has Jimbo shown the same ability in his past? If yes, why does it appear his isn’t adapting his offense right now given the limitations in personnel? (Sippinonsomesyrup)
A: He hasn't had to until now, but the answer is the same: no, he hasn't -- save for 2017. That season, at FSU, has some eerily similarities to this one -- a starting QB knocked out early (game one), and a backup who wasn't nearly ready. Deondre Francois went down and FSU had to go to a true freshman, James Blackman, against Alabama. That went about as well as you'd expect. It didn't get much better, but Jimbo had to simplify the offense and he had a lot less talent than he has now. So he'll probably have to do it again, but he's got more to work with on both sides of the ball.
Q: What are the chances of putting A. Smith in the wildcat with Spillerand / or Achane flanking him in the backfield? (HeadleyG2)
A: About as good as me finding a million bucks in the laundry.
Q: 1. What do you see being the starting lineup for our OL this week?
A: Johnson/Ogunbiyi/Foster/Robinson/Green.
2. Looking at Miss St. offense, is Makai Polk the real deal or just another guy? What do you expect we do defensively vs this team? (Chuckg_07)
A: He's pretty good, but I liked some of the guys they had last year better. The scheme should be about the same: Rush 3, drop 8 and keep everything in front of you.
Q: I definitely fall into the "build from the inside out" mentality, so Oline disturbs me. More importantly, the Oline recruiting you touched on in 10 things. Is recruiting divided among coaches to territories or areas of the country? Respect the hell out of Robinson as a coach and recruiter. Can he be turned loose on a couple of Oline recruits? He's a closer. (tsmith3001)
A: It's done normally by position group. And let's not forget, Josh Henson was one of the best recruiting coaches in the country just a couple of months ago. That hasn't changed.
Q: Do you expect King to be back for the Alabama game? (Jerryh670)
A: That would be great, but that would be right at four weeks. That might be pushing it a bit.
Q: Is it time to start questioning Dameyune Craig's role as our wide receivers coach? Part of the reason we couldn't get anything going on offense this past Saturday was because our WRs were getting no separation. Injuries would be the easy counterpoint here but after 4 years of developing talent and depth, that can't be an excuse. His recruiting, apart from Demas, has been somewhat lacking as well. (Oamj)
A: Injuries were definitely an issue last week, and the weeks before. But yeah, I can see why there'd be some discontent among the fanbase with Craig. The question is whether the one guy who's opinion matters feels the same.
Q: Jimbo said he and the other coaches are accountable for this loss and bad playing in general. What adjustments has or will he make to help us think that he and his staff are better preparing the team for the next game(s)?
A: Good question. I guess we'll find out Saturday. I've heard he's been pushed to go back to a run-heavy scheme, but don't know if he's decided to do it.
I keep hearing about how archaic Jimbo's offensive scheme is, can he make in game adjustments and will this affect offensive recruiting?
A: He can and has in the past. But his biggest problem historically is he'll get stubborn and keep calling plays because he's seeing something and thinks they'll eventually work and sometimes they do, sometimes they don't.
Dickey has a creative mind, why not let him handle the offensive play calling? (Big Smoothie)
A: This is Jimbo's deal. He's always called plays and, at this point, nobody's going to tell him otherwise.
Q: Does Calzada get credit for a sack for when he was back peddling, tripped, and fell down on his own against Arkansas? (86Aggie)
A: No, but he probably should. There was no reason for that sack to occur.
Q: 1) Do we beat State?
A: Yeah, I think so. But a lot depends on Calzada and the offensive line. He played well at home in his first start, and MSU's secondary isn't exactly good.
2) Lots of comments about Jimbo's offense but I thought his QBs were highly regarded by the NFL for what they know coming out of college. T or F? If true, how does it correlate to his offense seemingly being behind the times? (Aggdaddy)
A: That's true. It definitely helped Kellen Mond in the draft this year. I think the "behind the times" argument is that it's complex, uses a lot of terminology, not much motion and isn't normally up-tempo. So it's different from most college offenses these days. It doesn't mean it's archaic, necessarily, but if it's not operated right then it looks bad.
Q: Simple yes or no is Jimbo’s offense too complicated and does he need to simplify things?
A: Right now, yes.
Is one of Jimbo’s biggest failures not having a back up quarterback ready to play who can actually play at this level?
A: let’s be honest here: how many backups are ready to start? Look at LSU last year. TJ Finley struggled so much they ran him out of town. It took multiple starts for Max Johnson to get his footing. Georgia’s backup wasn’t good last year. Florida may have two good ones, but if you can’t beat out Emory Jones, I have my doubts. More teams than not suffer the same way A&M is when their starters go down. But that’s the exact reason I wanted this to be a 2-QB class.
Does Jimbo need to hire an offensive coordinator, or let Dickey call plays, and become a more CEO like Saban has done? Got to admire Saban for adapting.
A: He may not need a coordinator, but I do think having some other folks having increased input wouldn’t be the worst thing on earth.
Not sure how to phrase this last question, if the offense does not improve or show any signs of adapting, how loud do the rumblings get about Jimbos offense? Not being stupid and saying he’s on the hot seat or anything like that, of course not but how many more performances like we witnessed against Colorado and Arkansas before it’s hard for him to tune out the noise. (Maroon1)
A: People grumbled about it last year, so why stop now?
Q: How did Jimbo apparently miss on Stowers so badly? Were we looking at any other qbs in that class? (Aggdaddy)
A: he wasn’t the only one who missed, so don’t act like it was just a Jimbo screw up. Look at his offer list: Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas and Oregon are just a few programs who were ready to take him.
Q: Is the transfer from Hawaii that much worse than Calzada? (86Aggie)
A: Zach Daniel is hurt.
Q: what are your thoughts on the OL? are they thinking too much about what they need to do? Should they simplify and say maul the guy ahead and go to a more zone blocking scheme? They just seemed confused to me and get lost in the shuffle. (Sheriff43)
A: Same as it has been all year: they’re a bunch of individuals, not a unit. Until they work together, it’ll be an issue.
Q: Do you see Fosters future permanently at Center ? Or is it more at Guard ? Do u think he’s just trying to process too much to really let his physical ability really show ? (Gatillero_76)
A: I think he’ll be an awesome guard, and maybe a center given time. Right now, he’s in a tough spot and he’s going to take his lumps. But I have a lot of faith that he’ll be superb when it’s all said and done.
Q: Which 11 on defense do you see playing the most snaps this weekend? (tschaar)
A: Last season A&M went with a 3-safety look against Mississippi State and I expect more of the same Saturday. That would mean Clemons/Leal/Peevy/Johnson up front; Aaron Hansford or Edgerrin Cooper at linebacker and Jaylon Jones, one of the three of Myles Jones, Tyreek Chappell or Brian George, Leon O'Neal, Demani Richardson, Antonio Johnson and either Keldrick Carper or Deuce Harmon.
Q: This was supposed to be the season we were going to start being taken seriously - I know it doesn’t mean much from the inside looking out , but perception is also marketing/recruiting/etc …am I being too dramatic , for the life of me I can’t figure out how we literally only had “1”QB on campus to start out playoff run season …?
I don’t know if there is a question there , but I’m trying to find out if it’s that bad or - am I overreacting to one loss against a pretty good team? (Fatrobby)
A: I think that's life in the age of the portal. Very few programs have more than one very good QB. I think there are a few issues that A&M is facing, and a big one that has been overlooked is injuries. King, Chase Lane, Caleb Chapman, Luke Matthews, Hezekiah Jones, Keldrick Carper, Brian George, Myles Jones...that's a lot of talent and experience on the sideline. Yes, they got their butt kicked last weekend and things don't look good right now, but they've been up against a lot.
Q: Are glaring weaknesses on OL and QB all on Jimbo? What are the odds that Jimbo adapts (as Saban did when bringing Kiffin in to run uptempo) to a diffferent scheme? And related, relegates play calling to Dickey or someone else? (CypressAggie)
A: No, they're not all on him. Also, the O-line could improve as the season and King could come back and be very good, so then what of the glaring weaknesses? And look, everyone who wants the offense scrapped tomorrow and a new one installed: that will not happen overnight and sure as hell won't happen midseason. So you'd better get used to it, like it or not. We won't know if anything changes until December at the earliest.
Q: Thoughts on why we didn’t run more 12 personnel? Seemed like the right time- 2 starting WRs out, the other starting WR missed practice all week, a reshuffled OL, and a 3 man front for Arkansas. (BJK01)
A: Good question. I would have.
Q: How many guys on our roster, or which guys, played QB in high school? Are any of them taking snaps as an emergency QB? Clearly, Stowers should ONLY be taking reps with the QB's but we've been told he isn't. I just don't get it. Fisher wants his teams to be prepared and do the "ordinary" things better than anyone else. Well, how about he do the "ordinary" things like preparing for an injured QB and making sure his backup is ready to play.(crupitch03)
A: Here's what people don't seem to understand: Stowers is not the backup right now. He's the third stringer. And he is working at quarterback. But what are you going to do, throw him in with the ones when Calzada needs all the snaps he can possibly get?
Q: Does recruiting take a hit after the Arkansas loss or are we still in good shape with the top targets out there? (TAMU_fan)
A: A&M has the same number of losses as Ohio State and one less than Clemson. Don't see them falling apart on the recruiting trail. Relationships last longer than the sting of a loss. Sell them on the vision.
Q: how much closer are we to inserting Fatheree into the starting lineup? will it take another loss to re-evaluate the focus of preparing the youngsters on OL? Not sure what J.Johnson has brought to the OL?
A: Jahmir Johnson has been the steadiest lineman so far. At this point, the only way Deuce starts is injury or moving Kenyon Green inside. I am as big a fan of Deuce as there is, but I would rather see the current starting five getting as much work as possible. I don't want true freshmen out there unless you want to see this season get really ugly. I think that's an absolutely terrible idea. Has everyone already forgotten Kevin Sumlin's bright idea in 2017 to throw all the true freshmen out there together so we watched them get massacred?
Is there also more of a recruiting focus on transfers along the OL due to the lack of depth? (Rooster77)
A: Little early to even think about that. The portal will be useless until the winter, and let's see what happens with the current bunch first. But if they want a quick fix, then yeah, you have to look at the portal.
Q: Has Jimbo ever in his coaching career pulled a Qb for poor play? And if so, did something really really traumatic happen?? (darterbury)
A: I'm sure he has. But I'm not sure I know what would define "really, really traumatic."
Q: Heard this hypothetical on the Solid Verbal, what would you think if Quinn ewers transferred to A&M? Would he fit the system? Would you take him over our current and incoming recruits? (PilotAg)
A: I would take him no questions asked -- and then let him compete with King and Conner Weigman. He would definitely be a fit and I'm a big fan, but no, I'm not ditching the prospect of quality competition for anyone.
Q: Can you help me/us understand what the #2 QB experiences (versus #1) during the offseason and inseason? Just don't understand why Calzada's capability appears to be very limited in spite of being in a system for 2+ years. You've got inseason practice/play, Spring practice, and summer and fall camps...for multiple seasons. Against Arky it was like he had never been in a game with college-level competition. (Pebbycree)
A: The backup takes very few snaps with the first team during the season. The majority of that work comes in training camp, and Calzada had plenty then. But Arkansas confused him, hit him a few times and he did not respond. That happens to inexperienced players, but he has to learn from it and get better -- a lot better -- quickly.
Q: What made the competition in the fall close between King and Calzada? (86Aggie)
A: Words. Everyone knew King was the guy.