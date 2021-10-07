AggieYell Mailbag

Q: Looks like we were shooting for the moon and expecting a great season to pull in a bunch of elite recruits to finalize the last half of our class. Well, the season has taken a huge nose dive and all our big time prospects will be in town for a probable Alabama thumping. Any options left for this class other than to fill up on bread? (Agcatter123)

A: The idea that they’re forced to look for scrubs after losing a couple of games is, frankly, ridiculous. These people are elite recruiters and know what they’re doing. This class is still going to be good.

Q: What are the chances King is back for the USCe game? (That would be 6wks from CO)

I’m counting on it.

Does a Win over Kent State and/or Prairie View count towards our 6 wins for a bowl? (DXB19)

Yes.

Q: Baylor Cupp, any info on what is keeping him off the field? Injured?

I would think that with our current issues two tight end sets with two highly ranked TE’s would be worth a shot. Big target for Calzada, extra protection if you need it, versatility to run or pass, extra blocker on a run.I know he hasn’t played much (if any?) but he has been on campus for a while, he has to know the playbook, right? It can’t be that, right?And if the answer is that they are playing the two best TE’s that’s ok but he hasn’t had any impact at all, what’s the theory on why? (RobEnCognito)

A: I think the deal is that they think Max Wright is a better blocker and that’s what they need. But after what we’ve seen so far, I’d play him.

Q: Why did J Jones have arguably his worst game of his career? (tschaar)

A: Not arguably; he did. I think he’s a physical, in your face corner who forced to play zone against an experienced wideout. Bad combination all the way around.

Q: Do you think Jimbo had an account here at AY he'd change his playbook? (h273)

A: Oh, of course.

Q: Do you think Matthews career is done due to injuries? If so it looks like this will keep Foster at center because we don’t have anyone else to take over. (GCJC)

A: I don’t know, but it’s a concern for sure. And no, Foster is not the only option Wykoff and Remington Strickland are also around, but they’re in the same boat in that they’re learning a new position as a true freshman.

Q: We’re all feeling disappointed with how the season has gone. Some of it is on us because of the high expectations we had in spite of having a new o-line and QB. Can you help us see the silver lining? In what ways has the program or team improved that will help us down the road? (Kneuse)

A: I think the silver lining is that you’ve got a lot of younger players getting experience that could be invaluable in the future. Foster, Deuce Fatheree and Tyreek Chappell immediately come to mind.

Q: What are the challenges we face in getting a veteran QB from the portal given that 1) most guys want to go somewhere that they can start and

any quarterback that you want think they can start.

2) the freshman talent at QB that is coming in? (waymore blues)

They don’t give a bleep about incoming freshmen if they're any good.

Q: I’m 51, watching Aggie football since 1983. Will I live to see a national championship win by A&M? (BC93)

A: Well, people are living longer decade to decade…

Q: Baylor Cupp and Wydermyer on the field at the same time seems like a matchup nightmare for the opposing defense, as we have all discussed. Tight ends usually are a QB's safety valve on passing plays. Are we missing opportunities to help out Calzada? (X-Ray Ag)

A: I think so, but nobody is asking me.

Q: I may have forgotten or missed it and I can't imagine the sec allowing it-but was there an official statement saying one of the stipulations of tu coming to the sec is to drop the longhorn network? I just dont trust espn. (bigty)

A: The Longhorn network will not make it to the SEC. Period. And Texas knows it. ESPN would love to kill it, because it's been nothing but a massive money-loser.

Q: What is Brian Williams status? (Jerryh670)

Hasn’t played since week 1 and I haven’t seen anything to make me optimistic.

Q: seems for 2022 recruiting QBs is left up to transfers - are there any QBs we were courting that we will go back in on? Tevin Carter? (Rooster77)

A: It’ll be up to the portal.

Q: 1. Are there any current commits that you feel are wavering or we should keep an eye on due to the recent losses?

A: No.

2. Any recruiting targets that we feel that we've lost significant momentum on in the past two weeks?

A: No.

3. Do you anticipate any coaching turnover on the offensive side at the end of the year? (Oamj)

It’s a distinct possibility, but we’re only halfway through the season. Not even halfway.

Q: Alabama had 3 freshman (at least) from the state of Texas starting last week. Why are our high ranking freshman not ready to contribute unless it’s a last resort scenario. Seems like the excuse always goes back to the playbook. Is our playbook so damn complicated it takes 3 years to pick up? (0707)

A: Not sure I agree with this at all. Kenyon Green started as a freshman. So did Isaiah Spiller, Jalen Wydermyer, Jaylon Jones and Ainias Smith. It’s tougher for wideouts and quarterbacks. But if you’re ready and you’re the best, you play. This stuff about the playbook being a barrier for everyone is crap.

Q: I don't know quite know how to ask this but do you or rivals follow your "viewership?. where i'm heading with this is I know when we lose I am less likely to come to the board and read content-not yours but the posters because of all the negativity. just curious if you notice. (bigty)

A: I notice.

Q: Will Chapman be ready to go for bama?

A: That’s a definite maybe.

Do we have a return ETA for King yet?

Hopefully next week.

Are M Jones and B George ruled out for year due to their injuries? (superag1000)

Yes.

Q: What WR offers do we have a realistic change to bring into the program? (Davidimy)

A: They’re still a massive leader for Chris Marshall and I think they should be a player for Syracuse transfer Taj Harris.

Q: Your NL and AL picks for the World Series? Who wins it? (Colt_seavers)

A: Astros and Dodgers and we have a repeat of 2017, driving the California losers around the bend.

Q: Given the results with the current QB, isn’t it time to give someone else a chance walk on or not? Seriously, how much worse can it get? (Aggielovemuffin)

A: No. I don’t think you guys realize how bad that could get.

Q: trying to sneak one more in - Jalen Preston looked good! what's up with this development? place holder until the broken WRs come back or more to come? (Rooster77)

A: He may have started as a placeholder, but he’s earning playing time regardless. He’s one of the few pleasant surprises this season.

Q: -Statically speaking, D has been less effective this year than last even tho we had 9 returning starters coming back & have head a healthy Clemons. LB's seem to be non-impactful for the most part of the season so far. How much of a loss was Buddy Johnson to this team? (3GAg)

A: Massive. I was doing a radio interview in Chattanooga today and they asked what the difference was and I said mental mistakes and no Buddy Johnson. He was always in the right place at the right time.

Q: Why were Mississippi State receivers so open on many plays, despite the fact we dropped 8 in pass coverage. (armytanker)

A: The found holes in the zone. Pretty simple.

Q: From a coaching perspective what’s the difference from last year to this year?

We have a lot of injuries, this is true, what specifically would you suggest Jimbo do to get the team momentum back? (Big Smoothie)

A: I think they need to just go back to basics and play disciplined, physical football. No frills. Just go put a hat on a hat and do your job.



