AggieYell Mailbag

Q: When will we know that Fisher isn't leaving for LSU? (Slixey)

A: Last Monday. Oh, wait…this was a joke, wasn’t it?

Q: I hate thinking about next year, this year, but...

With the play of Foster and Fatheree this year I am excited about a dominant offensive line in the future. What do you see for next year's offensive line? (Richard23)

A: A pretty awesome opportunity. Like you said, Bryce Foster and Ruben Fatheree have established themselves quickly, and they’ve got Layden Robinson set at right guard. That’s three strong starters, and Aki Ogunbiyi will almost certainly move back into the starting lineup next year. All you need is one tackle, and that will probably be Trey Zuhn. I think Fatheree is going to be an absolute stud and, while I’d love to move Foster to guard, he’s doing pretty darned well at center now. Add in a full season of starting experience for the Big 3 and yeah, they’re looking pretty salty.

Q: Next year @ QB we'll have H. King, Z. Calzada, kid from Hawaii, and Conor W., what happens with this situation? Any transfers, do they all stay, who do think will start, and who's the back up? (Big Smoothie)

A: I think they’re all going to be around. Even if King wins the job back, which I think he very well might, Calzada knows he could be back out there in an instant. I think that gives Weigman a year, at least, to develop.

Q: We played at an elite level against Bama.

We didn't play as well against mizzoo, but took care of a lesser team.

What should we expect the rest of the year?

A: It’s tough to say. I think they’re going to continue to get better, as they did last year, but there may be some bumps in the road where they struggle.

It seems the OL is better without J. Johnson. He's serviceable, but we seem to play better as a whole without him. Why don't we? What am I missing?

A: Did we watch the same game Saturday? They demolished Mizzou up front and he was a big part of that.

Some of Calzada's passes we're off in the game, but the receivers were so wide open, it didn't matter. Do you think they were off because they were so wide open (as in underthrowing on purpose)? (RogueAggie)

A: No, I just think Calzada continues to have fits and starts with his accuracy.

Q: Similar to above question, but can the QB from Hawaii get a red shirt or medical red shirt for this year or is he even interested in staying another year? (86Aggie)

A: Zach Daniel came to A&M to be at A&M, not necessarily to be a starting quarterback. He’s not going anywhere.

Q: Update on Tunmise Adeleye and Deuce Harmon, please.

Any info on future of both. (Wayneh1942)

A: Adeleye has not played this year and I can only surmise he’s been hurt and will be back next season. Harmon has played in every game, so I’m not sure what your question is.

Q: Jaylon Jones, he's a little sporadic, going from good play to horrible play. And I think the opposition's picking up on that. If you were his coach could you fix that? (H273)

A: Really, I don’t think he played badly at Missouri at all. I think he got screwed on a couple of very questionable pass interference calls, and they were botching those both ways last Saturday. He needs to play physical and up on the line. Use his strength to jam opponents. If he plays off, he has more trouble (in my opinion).

Q: With Shemar Stewart visiting this week, does he commit to the good guys?

A: Officially? Unlikely. Could A&M know he’s coming? I could see that.

As we look to focus in on position groups to close out in recruiting (DBs come to mind) with limited spots.... what position groups in the current roster have the highest probability of transfers leaving the program? Looking at the roster It looks like next year may be transfer heavy as the weight of 4 top 10 classes squeezes certain players. (Oamj)

A: Maybe on the defensive line.

Q: What ‘22 recruits could back fill the roles of A. Smith and Achane? (Tickethead)

A: None. Thankfully, I don’t think they’ll need to. They certainly won’t in the case of Achane.

Q: Sounds like Coach O lost his team. How do you think they’ll respond the rest of the year since the announcement that he’s leaving? Will they rally or phone it in? Also, who, in your opinion, will be our toughest opponent in the remainder of the year? (Kneuse)

A: They’re shorthanded and the defense stinks. If Florida doesn’t throw four interceptions, including pick-six, they don’t lose that game. As it was, the Gators — who aren’t that good — still moved the ball at will. Their offense is inconsistent. The talent is still there, but trying to figure out what they’ll do is difficult.

And A&M’s toughest out left is Ole Miss.

Q: What will it take to get the national media on our side? The pre-Orgeron exit attitudes about Jimbo, his salary and his extension, and subsequently the attitudes about his moving to LSU for even more money are all too telling about whether such a bias, for whatever reason, exists or not, if there was ever any question.

Is winning enough? How much and for how long? (TAMU-83)

A: They never will be, so don’t worry about it.

Q: 1. What do you attribute the big change in OL recruiting interest? We were in on several top guys in the spring/early summer period, then we seem to have fallen from the leading category. It’s looking like we may get one tackle and two guards if Nabou comes aboard this cycle. Need tackles if Wykoff and Trainor seem to be working best as interior guys. Zuhn, Fatheree, our one ‘21 commit for next year and maybe portal time? What is the Passwaters take here?

A: My take is I like what they have for next year, but they need depth at tackle. Maybe that’s Jordan Moko. Derek Hunter was out at right tackle at the end of the Missouri game, so maybe he can develop into a player. Maybe they need to hit the portal, because PJ Williams will probably need a year. Guards, they have a ton of. It’s amazing how it yo-yos year to year.

2. I read elsewhere that Frisco WR Evan Stewart might be coming in for a game. Are we getting back in on him? (Haas89)

A: From what I’ve heard, he’ll be in this weekend. They’re trying to get back in, but I sure wouldn’t count on it.

Q: Fatheree left the game in the 4th quarter last week with what looked like a bell ringer. Assuming it was concussion protocol, any update on his status for this week? (dad_in_tx)

A: I don’t think there are any concerns about the starting offensive linemen this weekend. None that I’ve heard, at least.

Q: Who do you think would run jimbo’s offense better….Johnny or tannehill?

I think the foot jerk answer is jff but if ryan really grasped and executed the scheme…. (Pharm11)

A: What if Johnny grasped and executed the scheme? That’s a possibility too. I think It’s Manziel. He just brings so much more to the table with his natural ability.

Q: Can Calzada’s over throws have be caused by his foot injury in Alabama game? (69Ag)

A: First, he was overthrowing people before that. Second, the injury was to his knee, not his foot, and it was minor. Third, I don’t recall many, if any, overthrows against Missouri. There were some bad throws, but not overthrows.

Q: What's the best part about your job? What's the worst part? (WhartonBones)

A: Best part? Helping people out when they need it or with the Holiday Charity. Otherwise, going to the games. The worst? Dealing with people absolutely freaking out about nothing, like texting me at lunch on a Wednesday that they’re convinced Jimbo is going to LSU because a player they wanted went elsewhere. Or the absolute jerks, who are few and far between, who won’t calm down when they get mad and end up banned. I hate that whole interaction and having to boot anyone.

Q: What area does Banks recruit for tu? He seems to be mentioned a lot in the recruits comments. (GCJC)

A: You’ll have to ask them.

Q: What all is A&M doing on the NIL front to stay ahead of the curve? How big of an impact does this have on recruiting, if any? (Aggiefiji06)

A: They’re definitely active on the NIL front. They have a program set up to help players understand what’s going on and how to benefit from the NIL stuff. And it does have an impact on recruiting, there’s no doubt about it.

Q: Speaking of NIL, I noticed some Rivals boards are recruiting for “sponsors” for players who seem to be coming into their own as the season progresses - and are actively sponsoring other athletes across the board.

What are the plans, if any, to let this group of disfunctional fanatics help you do the same. If not, why not, and why the hesitation? I do not see the downside here of trying. If we all tossed in $20, for the 2,000 or so members you have here, you could at least sponsor Rev or someone in the A&M sports empire. Maybe it’s an annual thing where theres some background work that goes into helping a kid who needs it - or maybe a OL or WR we see working their tail off - but can we at least try something? (Maxxxags)

A: Maybe. I hate to ask for more money for something like that, but it’s possible.

Q: Foster playing very well at center, but is there a chance they move him back to guard at some point in his career? (BC93)

A: I would say there’s a possibility of that, sure.

Q: Can you do PFF scores for the officials? Even if they are made up. (6.William.Bs)

A: Sure. Last week: 0.00 For the season: 0.00

Q: Other than travel expenses aren't paid for by the University, is there any practical difference from an OV and an unofficial visit (interaction with coaches, swag, access to facilities, functions, etc?,) (DFWAggie)

A: Yes, you get a lot more of the things you mentioned on official visits (not supposed to get any swag on unofficial), and their families come along as well.

Q: General recruiting question: Say State University is looking at the kid they have ranked as the third RB on their board and the kid sounds like he wants to commit. Trouble is the number 1 kid on the board has State U in his top 3, but all three are probably equal in his mind. Does State U tell the #3 kid "we want you, but we're going to wait until the other kid decides"? Or does State U. stall and make excuses even though both sides know why they're stalling? How "business-like" is this conversation? (Boone8466)

A: I think it depends on how big of a difference there is between option 1 and 3. If there’s not much, you may take 3. Otherwise, it’s the “let’s see how this all plays out” card.