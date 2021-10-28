AggieYell Mailbag

A: It’s not an NIL program in that they get paid through it. It’s a program to help them figure out the process and make good decisions.

Is it possible to expand on that - or did you, and I missed it?

A: This is how they explain it. It’s really long, so it’s probably just best to link it.

Q: Not a question but I continue to not understand the PFF scores. I admit I’m not a number savvy fella but it seems like we are always talking about the PFF scores not matching the in-game production. (Thompsonryans)

A: I saw two running backs go over 100 yards last weekend and a lot of that was over the left side. I have no problem with him getting nominated, and the league signs off on it, so yeah, he’s doing the job.

Q: On K Green getting SEC lineman of the week two weeks in a row. On the PFF scores you've shown us, he's not the top lineman either time. I realize that they may not accurately show who had the best game. And I think he's a great player- but my question is- did Green really deserve it?- Or would one of the other lineman be a better choice? Is he getting picked because he's the best known name, best reputation, or do you think he was the best choice? (Lubag)

Q: I heard people around me at the S. Carolina game saying that Haynes King is, now, supposed to return to play this season. T or F? (Aggdoc)

A: He’s been better and no, not nearly enough. I sit in front of this computer 12 hours a day and that’s just terrible.

Q: How is Mark Passwaters and is he taking care of and spending quality time on himself? (Shacky84)

A: Even though I think I’d prefer the division-less model, I think they may go with four teams in a pod.

Best guess on how the SEC is going to schedule and divide once OU and tu join? (BC93)

A: I think consistency is the key issue. Primarily, Zach Calzada needs to iron out his game if possible, and the defense needs to tackle all the time. The wideouts need to do their part and consistently catch the football.

Q: If you were to self scout the Ags, where would you emphasize coaching to improve this team going forward?

A: I got to thinking about Bryce Young or Matt Corall at QB and decided to hell with a first team All-SEC team at this point. But Aggies who deserve All-SEC consideration? Isaiah Spiller, Devon Achane, Ainias Smith, Jalen Wydermyer, DeMarvin Leal, Jayden Peevy, Micheal Clemons, Antonio Johnson, Leon O’Neal and Nik Constantinou.

A: Ok, here she is. And when I say caramel corn, I mean candy corn. She knew.

Q: What's on your Halloween candy list? We need a Cody video response here (hoping for a Mike Leach type of response). (JPhillips97)

A: I think he earned a lot of respect in the Alabama game and they like him fine, but I don't know if he’s considered a “leader” yet. That was one area where Haynes King, for whatever reason, excelled.

Q: What is the team’s opinion of Calzada? Is he embraced as a leader? Respected? Thought of as a placeholder? (Macyag)

A: Outside of Conner Weigman and Bobby Taylor, no, not really.

7. Do we know which recruits committed or being pursued that are possible mid-term enrollees?

6. Do you have recruit commitment dates that they’ve relayed for our top remaining targets?

4. If we get Nolan and with the other projected recruits highlighted in 10 for Tuesday, plus another CB, maybe portal slot or RB, seems like DL is likely done. With Shemar and Lucas, seems they could be a Leal type…big DE or move inside after a year of development. Thoughts?

A: Texas is a possibility in the minds of Texas. For everyone else, it’s A&M and LSU. Texas had their shot when he saw them play two straight weeks and they choked like dogs. He’s an SEC-caliber player and it’s just a matter if he wants to say home and deal with that uncertainty or come to College Station where he knows what he’ll be dealing with.

3. Do you think we lead for Jacoby Mathews? Surprised tu is a possibility for him.

A: First off, you’ll probably hate this — but he’s going to be a guard too. Kenyon Green isn’t a close friend. He’s a friend. But he’ll have no impact on the decision. Oklahoma has always been a strong competitor, so it’s not like they came out of nowhere. A&M’s not out of it, but time’s running short.

2. What’s your take on Dewberry interest falling off from what we thought to be leading in spring and early summer? His close friend is All-American here and we need tackles.

A: Because he thinks the guy is a player and can make an impact. Just because you have a bunch of players doesn’t mean they’re all going to be major contributors.

Q: 1. Why do you think Jimbo is pushing for Nabou when we appear to have a stable of them, Erb likely projects there and we desperately need tackles?

A: A lot of guys got in the game late. The only one that I thought looked really good was Amari Daniels. He ripped off a few nice runs. Antonio Doyle got some pressure on the quarterback, but also looked like he was playing out of control.

Q: how was the participation scorecard? any real sub (backup not in the offense/defense normal rotation) stood out, especially in the 4th quarter? understanding that there was a real dropoff of play in the 4th quarter (mrdoctore86)

Q: It seems that since Alabama, we have had a few receivers running wide open. The kind of looks you get when sophisticated route combinations confuse the defense. The kind that Alabama usually kills us with.





Has the play-calling and available plays been opened up?





This is an essay question. Explain your work. (Richard23)

A: I think you’re seeing the offense the way that it’s supposed to be run. This is a lot like it was Week 1 with King, and now Calzada has reached the point where they feel comfortable putting a lot of that stuff back in. While Calzada still has happy feet more often than you’d like, there’s no doubt he’s seeing the field infinitely better than he was a month ago.





Q: Any prognosis on Tyree? If heaven forbid he’s out for the final stretch who takes his place? Would be unfortunate to not have his services available for Auburn and esp Ole Miss. (stormaggie)

A: We didn’t have any media availability this week, so I don’t really know. But he came in and talked to the media after the South Carolina win and was wearing a boot and was in obvious discomfort. But the fact he was there at all was a positive and he didn’t have crutches, which is another plus. There’s no doubt the bye came at a great time for him.





Q: In our last 3 games, we have been ahead early, where have you seen the difference in both offense and defense? (Mrdoctore86)

A: It’s more like where haven’t we seen a difference? The line has blocked better, Calzada's more confident and they’ve gotten Jalen Wydermyer involved in the offense. The defense has been aggressive and isn't missing tackles. It’s a night and day difference.





Q: What should the expectations be for Basketball and Baseball this year? (Big Smoothie)

A: It’s really tough to make any predictions for either of them because they’re piecing together entirely new teams. The turnover has been amazing. Talent-wise, both look better — baseball especially — but how long will it take for them to get used to their new teammates?

Q: running game is key down the stretch but passing game is still going to be needed - thoughts on bye week modifications to the passing game now that there is a seemingly deep WR rotation? Specifically you mentioned that Jimbo may be getting closer to working Cupp into the passing game and not simply a blocker which if it happens and he runs good routs/good hands could further open up O to put serious pressure on opposing teams - looking to Ole Miss in particular. (Rooster 77)

A: Actually, I was just passing on what Jimbo said at his press conference last week on Cupp. I hope he is getting close to getting him out there more, because I think he could be an asset. As for the rest, keep on building Calzada’s confidence and expanding the playbook.





Q: 1. Your projections on who ends up Red-Shirting at the end of this season on this Aggie squad?

A: Tunmise Adeleye, Jordan Moko, Remington Strickland, Yulkeith Brown, LJ Johnson, Amari Daniels, LJ Johnson, Albert Regis, Marcus Burris, Elijah Jeudy, Jahzion Harris, Dreyden Norwood, Brian George, Myles Jones (possibly), Matthew Wykoff, Hezekiah Jones (possibly), Fernando Garza, Dametrious Crownover, Eli Stowers and Trey Zuhn.





2. During the Aggie games is Jimbo speaking with Dickey when he is conversing on his headset whilst on the sideline?

A: Yes.





3. Your WS pick - Braves or Astros? (Boxsterboy72)

A: Astros. Duh.





Q: Odds Kenyon green stays for senior year?

A: Slim and getting slimmer each week.





Your top 3 DL recruits we are in on? (Tschaar)

A: Walter Nolen, Harold Perkins, Enai White.





Q: After looking horrendous early in the season, our OL has improved and now, at times, looks dominant. Yes, they sometimes still miss assignments, but the transformation has appeared shocking to the point if they continue to improve, they look like they could truly be elite. How would you assess our OL? Do they have the capacity to be as good as they sometimes appear, or has it been primarily because of the recent competition they’ve faced? (Passag)

A: They gave up 3 sacks to New Mexico. They have given up 1 sack since, and that includes a goose egg against Alabama. The offense went from scoring 10, 10 and 22 to scoring 34, 35 and 38. You got tough yards against Alabama and ran when you needed to, ran the ball at will the last two weeks. That’s a vastly improved group, and it’s not a fluke.





Q: Speaking of Cupp I like his blocking, plus it hasn't been mentioned but he was almost step for step with Anias on his punt return, keeping the one guy with any chance of intercepting Smith from even coming close. Am I correct in his blocking performance and if so why is Max Wright still out there? (H273)

A: His blocking has been good, but he wasn’t involved in the Ainias return. That was Edgerrin Cooper and Caleb Chapman. Cupp was involved with Devon Achane’s kickoff return against Alabama.

I think Cupp is being brought back slowly. Jimbo said that he really hasn’t played in three years and they’re trying to get him back up to speed and dealing with the physical nature of the game. And as much I’d like to see him out there more, that makes sense.





Q: What is it about Jimbo's coaching style or approach that seems to start slow with very few adjustments and build as the season moves along to being pretty damn great? What do you think next year will look like for the team with the losses of players we expect? Thank you sir. (Defaultag)

A: I think there’s a period of adjustment and acclimation that happens every year. If King hadn’t have gotten hurt, I think the growing pains would have been less.

As for next year, I don’t know yet. Depends on a lot of things, not the least of which are who leaves for the draft and how they finish this signing class. I think they’ll still be quite good and am pretty optimistic about the offense.





Q: Will A&M finish with a top 3 recruiting class? (Mtholmes)

A: Depends on who they close with. But if they get the guys they’re supposedly leading for, they’ll definitely be right there. It seems like it’s shaping up to be a top 5 class at worst.





Q: When do you think you will retire?

A: I may just die.





Will you announce it a year in advance?

A: Unlikely.





Will you do a farewell tour of happy hours around the state?

A: Who’s buying?





Have you thought of who should replace you?

A: Cody, definitely.





Can we give you a list on members to ban on your way out the door?

A: Sure, but I might use executive privilege and get a few other people too.





Will you come back as a member just to torment the new Head Honcho? (Reckless75)

A: If it’s Cody, you’d better believe it.





Q: Could you explain again the 32 scholarship limit this year? I still don't understand it. How many scholarships do we have available to sign in December? Then, can we sign more in February if some players transfer out in December? What is the NCAA's logic behind this new rule, and is it for just one year only, or might it continue into the future? (SGMan)

A: Ok, here we go again. If a team loses as many as 7 players between the end of the fall semester (Dec. 15 or thereabouts), they can be replaced in the current signing class.

Now, I want you to think about what you wrote. You mentioned the NCAA and logic, and you were serious. Those two words don’t go together.

As for whether they’ll do it again, who knows?





Q: Mock draft pundits have 4 Aggies going in the first round. What is crazy is all are leaving early.

Green

Leal

Wydermyer

Spiller





Your thoughts. They worthy of first round consideration?

A: Yes, they are all worthy of first round consideration. I don’t think that’ll actually happen, but they’re worthy and all four will almost certainly go.





Also Anias Smith has been having a good year. If he goes out early, what round? (Have Gun Will Travel)

A: Ainias is getting knocked for his lack of size. I don’t think he’d go in the first two rounds and should come back.





Q: Have you given up on your Wanna Bet feature? As a leisurely gambler, I enjoyed it. (Colt_seavers)

A: I’ll bring it back. It’s just been tough to find the time to devote to it.



