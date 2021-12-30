AggieYell Mailbag

Q: What is the status of TE Eli Stowers in view of the three 2022 TE signees? (Raraeo)

A: He’ll have a chance to come in and compete. I wouldn’t count him out due to his athleticism.

Q: What’s the latest on coaching vacancies? (Travster23)

A: Nothing publicly. I think they know what they’re going to do (at least at defensive coordinator), but haven’t said it officially.

Q: Your list of "Absolutely will see the field this next season" true fish from the new class? (BIMSAg02)

A: Walter Nolen, Martrell Harris, Denver Harris and Enai White. Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart should see the field, but you know all about having to block and that stuff. I wouldn’t be shocked if Jake Johnson and Donovan Green get a look too.

Q: Is Luke Matthews still in the rotation for the Center position? If not, does he play another position, or does the Big Guy move over to guard? Or do we wait until we get a new OL coach? I think we have a chance to have as good an O Line as we have D line. We certainly are getting the depth of young Bigass talented player. (Bobdoc54)

A: It’s going to be up to two things — the new O-line coach and whether Matthews can come back from his latest injury. The shoulder issues for him are mounting up. If he does return, the only way he starts at center is if the decision is made to move Bryce Foster to left guard, which I suppose is possible if unlikely. But I think that’s more likely that Matthews moving back to guard.

Q: Now that his career is done, can we finally find out exactly what Hansford did to miss the bowl game last year? (Hippin)

A: Violation of team rules. Never heard anything more than that, and he wasn’t a problem at any other time.

Q: It's been stated that the high school coaches would be upset over a guy's scholarship not being available once he entered the portal should he not land somewhere he wanted. Is that accurate? If so, why would a fellow coach not be understanding of another coach needing roster certainty, etc. when the entire ordeal was of the kid's own doing? (Ag98)

A: I don’t think that’s accurate at all. If a kid goes in the portal, he’s forfeiting his position.

Q: Which football recruits do you see us finishing the 22 class with? (Stuartlhinckley)

A: Harold Perkins and Shemar Stewart.

Q: do you see the NCAA modifying NIL rules in the near future since many schools seem to be blantantly offering the world to these Blue Chip athlete students? (3G Ag)

A: What NIL rules? There aren’t any! They’re set out by respective state legislatures. The NCAA has thrown up its hands and wants the federal government to establish the rules.

Q: When does Zach Evans announce his decision on where he plans to transfer? I agree with your analysis that Jimbo may need him to get over the hump next year. (GCJC)

A: We’re talking about a guy who, as a recruit, waited until the summer to show up at a school nobody even knew he was interested in. So there’s no telling when he may decide.

Q: Which 3 in-state prospects are at the top of your wish list for 2023? (Colt_Seavers)

A: DE David Hicks, OL TJ Shanahan and LB Anthony Hill. I think A&M is in good shape for at least two of them.

Q: Thoughts on basketball this year? Team looks better every week. (Sheriff43)

A: They’re certainly better than last year (already have 3 more wins than they did all of 2020), but their margin for error is small. They can’t turn the ball over and have to rebound. They play tough defense, have depth and a lot more athleticism, but are still a work in progress.

Q: Do you expect new coaching hires from Jimbo this spring/summer in key positions caused by departures, or a come as you are situation for next season with permanent fills from within the current staff? - emphasis on defense please. (AginAfIII)

A: Only roles on the defensive staff open right now are DC and safeties (because Elko coached the safeties). I think they know what they’re going to do with DC and that leaves a safety coach. And that will come from the outside.

Q: We are seeing more and more players opt out even from the NY6 bowls. It is becoming more of a joke each passing year.

Will the playoffs expand to 16 to make more bowl games meaningful? (Waymore Blues)

A: They’re not going to 16. There’s a plan about going to 12, but conferences are so pissy about Texas and OU coming the SEC other Power 5s are refusing to sign on now. So, no.

Q: When is the 2022 Football spring practice scheduled to begin?

A: No date set yet. Sometime in March.

Who was the last MLB player to have the combined batting stats and pitching stats comparable to Shohei Ohtani? (BoxsterBoy72)

A: Babe Ruth.