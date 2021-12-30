AggieYell Mailbag
It's time for the final AY Mailbag of 2021! That went quickly.
Q: What is the status of TE Eli Stowers in view of the three 2022 TE signees? (Raraeo)
A: He’ll have a chance to come in and compete. I wouldn’t count him out due to his athleticism.
Q: What’s the latest on coaching vacancies? (Travster23)
A: Nothing publicly. I think they know what they’re going to do (at least at defensive coordinator), but haven’t said it officially.
Q: Your list of "Absolutely will see the field this next season" true fish from the new class? (BIMSAg02)
A: Walter Nolen, Martrell Harris, Denver Harris and Enai White. Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart should see the field, but you know all about having to block and that stuff. I wouldn’t be shocked if Jake Johnson and Donovan Green get a look too.
Q: Is Luke Matthews still in the rotation for the Center position? If not, does he play another position, or does the Big Guy move over to guard? Or do we wait until we get a new OL coach? I think we have a chance to have as good an O Line as we have D line. We certainly are getting the depth of young Bigass talented player. (Bobdoc54)
A: It’s going to be up to two things — the new O-line coach and whether Matthews can come back from his latest injury. The shoulder issues for him are mounting up. If he does return, the only way he starts at center is if the decision is made to move Bryce Foster to left guard, which I suppose is possible if unlikely. But I think that’s more likely that Matthews moving back to guard.
Q: Now that his career is done, can we finally find out exactly what Hansford did to miss the bowl game last year? (Hippin)
A: Violation of team rules. Never heard anything more than that, and he wasn’t a problem at any other time.
Q: It's been stated that the high school coaches would be upset over a guy's scholarship not being available once he entered the portal should he not land somewhere he wanted. Is that accurate? If so, why would a fellow coach not be understanding of another coach needing roster certainty, etc. when the entire ordeal was of the kid's own doing? (Ag98)
A: I don’t think that’s accurate at all. If a kid goes in the portal, he’s forfeiting his position.
Q: Which football recruits do you see us finishing the 22 class with? (Stuartlhinckley)
A: Harold Perkins and Shemar Stewart.
Q: do you see the NCAA modifying NIL rules in the near future since many schools seem to be blantantly offering the world to these Blue Chip athlete students? (3G Ag)
A: What NIL rules? There aren’t any! They’re set out by respective state legislatures. The NCAA has thrown up its hands and wants the federal government to establish the rules.
Q: When does Zach Evans announce his decision on where he plans to transfer? I agree with your analysis that Jimbo may need him to get over the hump next year. (GCJC)
A: We’re talking about a guy who, as a recruit, waited until the summer to show up at a school nobody even knew he was interested in. So there’s no telling when he may decide.
Q: Which 3 in-state prospects are at the top of your wish list for 2023? (Colt_Seavers)
A: DE David Hicks, OL TJ Shanahan and LB Anthony Hill. I think A&M is in good shape for at least two of them.
Q: Thoughts on basketball this year? Team looks better every week. (Sheriff43)
A: They’re certainly better than last year (already have 3 more wins than they did all of 2020), but their margin for error is small. They can’t turn the ball over and have to rebound. They play tough defense, have depth and a lot more athleticism, but are still a work in progress.
Q: Was Nostradamus right?
Nostradamus predictions for 2022: cannibals, robots and the rise of cryptocurrency (Richard23)
A: The Magic 8-Ball likes his chances.
Q: Do you expect new coaching hires from Jimbo this spring/summer in key positions caused by departures, or a come as you are situation for next season with permanent fills from within the current staff? - emphasis on defense please. (AginAfIII)
A: Only roles on the defensive staff open right now are DC and safeties (because Elko coached the safeties). I think they know what they’re going to do with DC and that leaves a safety coach. And that will come from the outside.
Q: We are seeing more and more players opt out even from the NY6 bowls. It is becoming more of a joke each passing year.
Will the playoffs expand to 16 to make more bowl games meaningful? (Waymore Blues)
A: They’re not going to 16. There’s a plan about going to 12, but conferences are so pissy about Texas and OU coming the SEC other Power 5s are refusing to sign on now. So, no.
Q: When is the 2022 Football spring practice scheduled to begin?
A: No date set yet. Sometime in March.
Who was the last MLB player to have the combined batting stats and pitching stats comparable to Shohei Ohtani? (BoxsterBoy72)
A: Babe Ruth.
Q: Is there any other OL targets in this class or someone the staff would try to get in on before Feb. signing day?
A: No.
What does the 2023 OL class potential look like for A&M? (Guns-n-bone)
A: To be determined. But I would suspect they’ll get theirs.
Q: Please explain the whole scholarship system. I still don't fully understand what has to happen to take 32 players. How do you pull a player's scholarship to make room for a high school athlete or a portal player because the team will have over 85 players on the roster? I thought all players on scholarship had a 4 year deals. (Bbatt)
A: Ok, here we go again.
If a player transfers on or after Dec. 15, then he can be replaced with an extra signee in the class of 2022 (freshman or transfer). There can be a maximum of 7 additional players taken.
Scholarships are a year-to-year deal, not a 4-year scenario. You have to compete to keep your spot.
Q: With the tremendous influx of elite DL on top of what we already have on board, it seems the portal will be busy in the near future. How do we hold on to some of these players with really high ceilings that still need some development? What if they look really good, but the guy ahead of them is also very good? Do they get PT before they’re ready, taking snaps from less talented but better prepared upper classmen? Do we rotate more than optimal just to spread the PT? I hate this portal thing. (Thepassag)
A: Well, for one thing, there aren’t that many upperclassmen. McKinnley Jackson, Adarious Jones and Isaiah Raikes are your “veterans”, and they’re juniors — and only Jackson has significant PT. If a guy is really good, they’re going to need a rotation to keep players fresh and they’ll be in it. But not everyone will be happy and some will transfer. That's life.
Q: Isn't it possible that some of the scholarship 3* players that we no longer have room for on the 85 man roster be taken care of with a NIL deal to make them whole on the 4 year commitment that A&M made to them? (Thompsonryans)
A: Technically, no. In an underhanded way, sure.
Q: The coaching search has been very quiet and apparently non existent. Do you think this is an indication Jimbo has his people and possibly waiting until after bowl games have been played? (87Ag)
A: Possibly. But they’ve hired guys and gone weeks without announcing them in the past. But in this case, nobody’s heard anything.
Q: When a player has to retire for medical reasons, does that player get to keep their scholarship, and if so, does it count towards the team limit? (DustyTX)
A: yes, they keep their scholarship, but it it’s converted to an academic one and does not count towards the team limit.
Q: For the co-DC situation you’ve mentioned, how do you think that will work in the season. Who designs the plays, the game plan and who calls plays? (Cstanfld)
A: Let’s see if it happens. If it does, I have a hunch design and game-planning with be a group process and Santucci will call the plays.
Q: Can anything be done to discourage players from opting out of bowel games in the future? (Chuck70)
A: I don’t think you want anyone to opt out of bowel games. That could be hazardous to their short- and long-term future.
As for bowl games, no.
Q: So the Ole Miss folks are saying there is interest between Durkin and Jimbo. Have you heard anything from your end? (Birddog01)
A: I know he was looked at for the DC job… in 2014. As for now, I don’t see how that one works, honestly. Ole Miss improved dramatically on defense this year, but were still not good (100th in total defense). Durkin has no ties to Jimbo in the past and brings some unpleasant baggage with him.
Q: When does the 85 player limit need to be met? Do we get spring practice to help kids make their own choice or how will some be nudged or given the hint to hit the portal? (suwaneeAg)
A: You have to have your 85 when your officially begin practices for your first game, or about two weeks out. So yes, they have spring ball.
Q: Simply, why didn't Calzada wait 2/3 more days to enter portal so we could use his scholarship to go over 25 person limit? (Etkohler)
A: I don’t have an answer for that. But maybe he wanted to get a jump on the competition for other spots. If that was the case, it hasn’t worked so far.
Q: Have you heard any rumblings from the team &/or coaches thoughts on the dumbass covid protocols and recent changes which, had they been in place 2 weeks ago, would have allowed the team to play in the Gator Bowl? (AggieInDC)
A: I think you can pretty much guess how they feel — screwed over and treated unfairly by outsiders who singled them out for doing what CDC and NCAA guidance required.
Q: Can you list the incoming recruits who will enroll in January and thus be able to participate in Spring practice? (H273)
A: Still getting that list together, but Evan Stewart, Bobby Taylor, Denver Harris, Conner Weigman, Anthony Lucas, Gabe Dindy, Jake Johnson, Jarred Kerr, Ish Harris, Max Johnson and Bryce Anderson are ones I know of.
This spring should be fun.
Q: Can you break down the two deep and the competitions on the Oline. That seems to be the most critical piece we are missing for next year. (Elicrow)
A: Well, this is spitballing, but here goes:
LT: Deuce Fatheree OR Trey Zuhn, Backup TBD
LG: Aki Ogunbiyi OR Blake Trainor
C: Bryce Foster, Matthew Wykoff
RG: Layden Robinson, Jordan Moko
RT: Deuce Fatheree OR Trey Zuhn, Kam Dewberry
Q: Jacoby Mathews. I know numbers are a problem, with Perkins and Stewart pretty much ours. He's a legit 5 star top talent. Any chance Jimbo can pry open another spot and makes a run for him, and if so, could we get him? (Have Gun Will Travel)
A: They’re going after him and they’ll have a real shot. But if you’re A&M, you can’t like his decision to delay until February.