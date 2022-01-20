AggieYell Mailbag

Q: What happened to “one true champion?” in the Big 12? (6.William.Bs)

A: They got enough teams, so that motto can be recognized for the garbage it is. Now, they want to split into two divisions of seven teams, at least until Texas and Oklahoma leave. My proposed conference names: "With the traitorous scumbag A-holes" and "Without the traitorous scumbag A-holes". A bit long, but catchy, no?

Q: Did Jake Johnson play in the AA game? or was he injured and not participate? If he did play, how did he look? (tschaar)

A: I honestly didn't notice him. That's not a slight on him; the quarterbacking, I thought, was terrible and they repeatedly just threw deep balls. Not a good format for a tight end.

Q: Transfer portal question….I understand that a player can transfer 1x and have immediate eligibility. Can a player who previously transfers and then graduates from his second school also transfer again and get immediate eligibility using the grad transfer rule? (Aggiewoo)

A: Yes.

Q: if we lose Perkins and Turner to Miami, is there someone we are looking to flip? or do we take a flyer on a Portal player? Im sure Jimbo has a contention plan in place? And what is the holdup on the OL coach, now that the playoffs are done? (Bobdoc54)

A: If A&M doesn't get those two guys, they may hold onto the scholarships and look for potential transfers. That's what I'd do at least.

As for the O-line coach, his guy may not be in the playoffs. They just may be having a tough time locking someone down.

Q: How many total spots for both recruits and transfers do you think the coaching staff is still targeting filling?

A: Two at least. I really think they're extremely selective when it comes to using the portal. So far, they've gotten, what, one guy a season? Maybe they'll be more active in the coming weeks, but so far, not much movement there.

Does Quenton Jackson have any chance to play in the NBA?

He seems to have NBA-level athleticism and height, he shot over 40% from 3pt last year, he can create his own shot, and I think he could potentially be an elite defender.

A: He's got speed, he can shoot, but I don't see anything that screams "NBA". That's why he's back this season. He needs to be consistently great to be an NBA player, and I haven't seen that. That's not to say he can't get there, because I like his skill set. It may just need further development.

Do you think our 2022 O-line has the potential to be as good as 2020's O-line?

A: I think 3/5 of it can be better. It's the other 40% that we don't know about that concerns me. And then, how will they respond to a new coach?

What is your go-to fried chicken/chicken tender place? (phastman)

A: We don't have a Layne's around here, so Can'es by default.

Q: With NIL are kids going to stay longer or bolt sooner?

Why would any player leave early if they weren’t slated to go in the first 3 rounds. Chances of making it decrease significantly. Of course there have been a few exceptions. (Jassco73)

A: I think that it could go a bunch of different ways. NIL could mean a player stays longer, or he could have a good year and transfer looking for a better deal. Or they may not want to go to school and would rather go to the NFL anyway with a comparable (or better) rookie contract. And not everyone is going to get NIL money.

Q: 1. Any word on the O-line coach hunt?

A: Nothing concrete. I'll ask around tonight and tomorrow.

2. Does Perkins stay with us or does he end up somewhere else?

A: I still think he's coming to A&M.

3. I am sure you have covered this in the past, but did Han shoot first?

A: Greedo may suck, but he's not missing from 3 feet. Han definitely shot first.

:4. Who would you choose to come speak to the players during fall camp if you could pick anyone alive? (Aggie_in_NB)

A: Steve Gleason. If you don't know his story, look it up.

Q: What’s the story between Enai White and the Army bowl?? He got no reps? I heard he was upset and called them out. JW if you had the scoop on that one. (Johnnycamjones)

A: He was upset because he went through the first practice and then was told he had a positive Covid test. He was asymptomatic, but still got dumped in a hotel room for five days and couldn't play in the game. He was PO'ed, and I understand why.

Q: I am excited about Edgerrin Cooper as one of the LB's next year. Should I tap the brakes on my excitement with him? He looks the part to give the LB position speed and be a sideline to sideline tackler. If Andre White is the other backer where is your comfort level entering the season at LB? Of course Perkins could be too talented to keep off the field.

A: Why would you tap the brakes? He didn't start, but he had 58 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss. He was everywhere during the second half of the year. I think he'll not only start, but have a big year. And I'm fine with him and White, but it would be good if someone stepped up to be an effective third linebacker.

Could you talk about the two safety spots in A&M and Durkin's defense? Do they have a true Strong and Free safety or are the two basically interchangeable depending on formation, strength of formation, formation to boundary, etc.

A: Ole Miss had a free safety and a strong safety last season, but I saw a lot of different looks and schemes from them. Guys moved around a lot. So if he did that, and A&M is going to largely keep Mike Elko's scheme, I think we may see a little more clear definition of roles, but not much.

Does Jaylon Jones translate as a good tackler to excel at Safety. The cover skills should be an asset if a change was made.

A: I think he'd tackle all right, but I don't think they're to the point of making that move. At least, not yet.

What are your first impression of Jim Schlossnagle and the direction of the baseball program? (Guns-n-bone)

A: Bluntly, I don't think he liked what he found when he took the job. He's been very aggressive on the recruiting trail -- and I'm talking out to 2025 -- and made a lot of moves in the transfer portal. I think he has some clearly defined ideas on what he wants out of his pitchers, especially, and went to get guys who could fill those roles. One thing he definitely seems to want: guys who throw high-velocity fastballs for strikes.



