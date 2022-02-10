AggieYell Mailbag

Q: Has the reporters access for spring training changed any this year? Are you allowed to interview fish? How much is filming restricted? (h273)

A: We haven't been told the whys and wherefores yet, but I'm expecting it'll be similar to past years -- the first 15 minutes or so and that's it. Selected players and coaches will be made available to the media. And no freshmen.

Q: Any players sidelined for Spring Ball with injuries right now? (84Aggiect)

A: Deuce Harmon had surgery last week, so naturally I'm worried about that. Outside of that, maybe Demond Demas, since he broke his leg pretty late in the season? There aren't any others that really come to mind immediately.

Q: Who’s your top 5 Texas recruits for 2023? Who did we have a good shot at in your top 5. (Carterr66)

A: Excellent question. In no particular order, DE David Hicks, LB Anthony Hill, OL TJ Shanahan, RB Reuben Owens and WR Jalen Hale. A&M is, at worst, in the game for all five of them.

Q: Choosing the correct balance of scholarship players across positions on your team is an undervalued aspect of coaching. Looking at our depth chart you can quickly identify areas where we have over/under-recruited (e.g. d-line and linebacker). Studying our depth chart over the past couple of years I feel as if we've always had a lack of o-linemen. It seems to me that Jimbo under recruits o-line to make additional room for other positions. You can also point to Florida State's o-line that was in shambles when Jimbo left. Do you think this is the case with Jimbo and is there some truth to them under allocating certain positions to make room to over-allocate to others? (Oamj)

A: I don't agree with this assessment at all. A&M took four offensive linemen in this class -- Kam Dewberry, Mark Nabou, PJ Williams and Hunter Erb. In the 2021 class, they took Deuce Fatheree, Bryce Foster, Jordan Moko, Trey Zuhn, Remington Strickland and Matthew Wykoff. That's 10 guys in the last two years, and two of them are already starters (and Freshman All-Americans). You could argue that they under-recruited at linebacker, but a few things on that: they run a 4-2-5, that they got screwed by a long-time lean/silent commit and (most importantly) this roster is not a finished product. I think we'll see a linebacker or two pop up before the season begins.

Q: What about recruiting class superlatives? Can you give us some? Most important offense and defense. Most under rated O and D? (prater1978)

A: Woof. Ask me to break down the very best of the greatest recruiting class of all time, why don't you (which is exactly what he did)?

But let's try it.

Most important player, offense: I'm going to go with Conner Weigman. When you get a quarterback who can literally do it all, it's hard to overstate their value.

Most important player, defense: This is so tough, but I'm going with Denver Harris. He has the potential to take away half of the field on his own. That opens up a lot of options for the defense.

Most underrated, offense: Chris Marshall. I know he moved his way up the rankings late in the cycle, but I think he's still underrated. He may be the most dangerous receiver in this class.

Most underrated, defense: Martrell Harris. He can play linebacker.

Q: Care to weigh in on the Auburn coaching situation? If Harsin gets fired are there any viable candidates out there? (h273)

A: I think Auburn has come to the realization that they hired a jerk. Which is not normally a big deal, but when you have nearly 20 players and both assistants leave in one offseason, that's a monumental jerk. Auburn also allows their big money donors to meddle way too much, making things more difficult.

I think they want to fire Harsin for cause and are trying to find a way to do it. After all, being a jerk is not a fire-able offense, or half the coaches in college football would be unemployed tomorrow. If they can't find cause, they may keep him. It's hard to find a good coach at this stage of the game.

Q: Why do we struggle to land elite LB’s?

In the last 20 years, only 3 have been in the top 100 - Justin Warren, Anthony Lewis and Anthony Hines. Only Warren was top 50. You could also argue that none of them lived up to expectations. (Colt Seavers)

A: For a long time, A&M just wasn't a sexy school. Then the defensive leadership stunk. And then there's just been a little bit of bad luck sprinkled in. But let's see if that holds true in 2023.

Q: Haven't heard much about divisions/pods recently since OU is too poor to actually leave the Big 12. Im sure they'll wait until 2024 or so to announce, but have you heard if the SEC is any closer to agreeing on a plan? (Boone8466)

A: I have not. When the ADs meet in Destin in a couple of months, they may start kicking some ideas around then.

Q: Spring practice players to watch, position battles. (Richard23)

A: The key position battle is definitely QB, and Haynes King, Max Johnson and Conner Weigman will all be around in the spring.

Players to watch: Wideouts Demond Demas, Caleb Chapman and Evan Stewart. Can Demas and Chapman stay healthy, and can Stewart start pushing some of these guys right off the bat? So I guess both wideout slots (the ones not manned by Ainias Smith) will be position battles to see where guys fall on the depth chart.

Devon Achane won't be around because he'll be running track, so the battle for RB2 will involve starter reps. That's one to watch.

Who's going to replace Leon O'Neal? If it's Antonio Johnson, who's going to replace him?

The battles for all four defensive line spots will begin the spring, but won't be settled by any stretch. There are some big names coming in this summer.

The cornerback competition will be very serious this spring. Denver Harris and Bobby Taylor are on campus; Jaylon Jones and Tyreek Chappell haven't gone anywhere. And now you're getting Myles Jones, Brian George and Josh Moten back too. It should be intense.

Q: It's a good problem to have, but how much of a problem will the incredible 2022 class present when recruiting 2023 kids? I would imagine looking at the depth chart might give a lot of highly ranked kids some pause. (Boone8466)

A: I don't think it'll be much of a problem. I get the sentiment, and there were several questions similar to this one, but here's the thing: elite players like to play with elite players. They want to compete, and they want to win. And really, do you want to recruit a player who doesn't think they can take someone's job?

Oh, and NIL. Just saying.

Q: Do you know when LT Overton is making a decision on his destination?

A: He wants to take his officials, so I would think probably by the end of March or early April.

What's more beneficial, sending an athlete to a Rivals Camp, or sending same athlete to camp at a school? (erikjackson)

A: Tough question. I think if a player is early in the process, going to a Rivals camp may be more beneficial because you're going up against good competition and can make a name for yourself. If you're closer to making a choice and think this may be the school where you want to go -- and the interest is mutual -- going to the school's camp can help clinch the deal.

Q: Adding to your best experiences in 10 for Tuesday, which place had the best food? As a former coach that scouted on Friday nights, we planned our route based on food (if we knew we were going somewhere that was not known for having a good hospitality room in the press box). (6.William.bs)

A: The best is AT&T Stadium, but that doesn't really count. After them, it's Tiger Stadium and it's not close. But a few years ago, when A&M played at Auburn and it was a night game, they ordered Domino's for us in the wee hours of the morning. That was greatly appreciated.

South Carolina is the worst.

Q: Is there any hope for the basketball team via recruiting on the horizon? (Travster23)

A: Yeah, but right now they've got a numbers crunch.

Q: 5 guys from the 2022 class that you think have best chance to play for 3 years then declare for draft/get drafted? (uptmore1187)

A: Walter Nolen, Chris Marshall, Shemar Stewart, Denver Harris and Evan Stewart.

Q: My expectations of the baseball team are to make it to Omaha, will I be disappointed, if so, why? (BC93)

A: Your're going to be disappointed. The new coaching staff pretty much tore things down to the bare bones and is rebuilding. I don't think they can get there in a single offseason.

Q: Please explain in simple terms what’s been wrong historically with our Basketball program and how do we change it going forwards. (Big Smoothie)

A: Lack of interest from fans, lack of funding from the AD (that's no longer the case) and being overshadowed by the football program and other basketball teams in state. Getting a consistent fan base and a better place to watch a game would sure help.

Q: Are you still planning on putting out a podcast? (DFWAggie)

A: I am. I need to get that project in gear.

Q: What 5 star defensive lineman will make up the first 5 star front 4 in Aggie history to play together during a game? (Mark93)

A: According to Rivals, it won't happen this year or with this bunch. But I think that if you were to mash all the services together, then you could do it with a three-man front of Walter Nolen, Gabe Dindy and Shemar Stewart. If you add guys who were 5-stars at one time, then you could do it with Nolen, Dindy, Stewart and McKinnley Jackson or Donell Harris.

Q: Pros and Cons of our QBs? (agbq89inva)

A: Haynes King:

Pros-- Commands the huddle. Accurate. Knows the offense. Can make plays with his feet and elite speed.

Cons-- Obviously can get hurt. Minimal experience. Good, but not great, arm.

Max Johnson:

Pros-- Experienced. Highly effective with limited supporting cast. Takes a licking and keeps on ticking.

Cons-- Still learning the offense. Takes more sacks than he should because he'll hold onto the ball too long. Limited mobility.

Conner Weigman:

Pros-- Complete athlete. Great arm, excellent mobility. Fearless.

Cons-- Has already been banged up a few times. Is a true freshman and will have to learn not only the offense, but the speed of the SEC.

Q: Word is Donell Harris is making the move to OLB. Good move? I think so! He could be an even better 2019 Aaron Hansford... maybe even Von Miller-esque! (chuckg_07)

A: Whoa. Easy. There aren't many Von Millers. He wasn't a good linebacker, he was the Butkus Award winner. Harris has never played the position, we don't know how he moves laterally or if can cover. Having said that, I think his primary role will be rushing the passer. And standing him up on the end and letting him run fits his skill set very well.

Q: If you had 3 Ag greats you could put on this team to push us to the playoffs, who and why? (justavgillini)

A: This is very, very difficult. But I went with Johnny Manziel, because duh; Von Miller, because the Aggies need both a playmaking linebacker and a pass rusher, and he was both, and Luke Joeckel, because your quarterback's blind side is protected. If not Joeckel, then I'd take Mike Evans, because then you've got your wideout who can take over a game.

Q: Of the 9 players invited to the NFL combine who do you think will be drafted? (Chuck70)

A: I think all 9 have a real shot at getting drafted. And I would be shocked if any of the early entries were still around in the third round.































































