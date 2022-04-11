AggieYell Mailbag

Q: How do you see the momentum growing for recruiting? This weekend's visitor list looks great.

A: It’s starting to kick into high gear now that the spring is over. They got a commit today, 4-star CB Tony Mitchell now has A&M has his leader and there are a few guys who might jump in at any time.

Are there any other milestones like last year?

Pool Party? (Richard23)

A: The pool party will be in late June, I would guess. They’re definitely having it. That thing has been huge the past couple of years.

Q: LBer's, 2023 class, go! (Slixey)

A: Go get Anthony Hill and the rest is gravy.

Q: It’s Oct 8 at Bryant-Denny:

Bama just scored and mo is starting to swing, who do you put back to receive the KO? Achane (again), Stewart, Y Brown, LJ, or ??

A: Achane. No question. Fastest player in college football who ripped them last year? Not even in doubt.

2. 4th & goal for Bama late in the game, who is your goal line personnel for the Ags? (6.William.Bs)

A: I’m not really sure I can answer that yet. I want to see LJ Johnson healthy and they have to figure out who’s going to be at tight end.

Q: What is the status of the All-American safety from Northwestern (i.e. the guy from College Station) who entered the transfer portal?

A: Signed with Notre Dame.

Is there any other player in the portal that A&M is actively recruiting? (SGMan)

A: Not at the moment.

Q: Are there any basketball portal guys Buzz is interested in? (H273)

A: Landers Nolley, out of Memphis, and Dexter Dennis out of Wichita State are two that I know of for sure. I would take a serious run at Brandon Huntley-Hatfield of Tennessee, but I think he’s already decided where he’s going.

Q: What are the numbers looking like for basketball recruiting, as in, how many can we take now, and realistically, how many will we take?

A: I think they can take three right now. And if they can fill all three, they will.

Q: Is Saban retiring after this season? (86Aggie)

A: (Stifling laughter) No.

Q: Mike Evans looks like he is about to crack the top 50 all time NFL receivers In passing yards next year. How high can he go? Hall of Fame lock yet? (TAMU-83)

A: The sky’s the limit. I talked to him for a little bit Saturday and he looks like the same guy that was at A&M. He’s in great shape and still matchup hell. He’s not a hall of fame lock yet, but he’s getting in that neighborhood.

Q: Do we know what happened with Baylor Cupp? Very odd that a senior guy who seemed to have the lead heading into spring ball to take over as TE1 is transferring. (Oamj)

A: I have not heard anything concrete, but this seems like a situation where he just decided to take a look at someplace else. It’s weird and doesn’t really make sense, but that’s how it appears.

Q: What is the number of scholarship players we now have on the roster that were rated as being less than 4-star when signed? (Reckless75)

A: 18, and one of those is a kicker. And at least two of those 3-stars look like big misses: Ainias Smith and Tyreek Chappell.

Q: Two random comparisons I would like your opinion on.

D. Achane reminds me of Chris Johnson (Former Tennessee Titan).

Antonio Johnson vs Derwin James LA Chargers. (Prater1978)

A: I honestly don’t know if there is a comparison for Achane. He’s playing at about 185 and Johnson was 205. Johnson is also 2 inches taller.

The comparison for me, when it comes to Antonio Johnson, is Minkah Fitzpatrick. He’s a couple inches taller, Johnson is about five pounds heavier, but it’s the ability to play all over the secondary where the comparison sticks.

Q: Does Devon Achane get consideration for Heisman this year? (Staubach1972)

A: If he continues to put up the average numbers per play (7.5) that he did last year and has more touches, it’s hard to see how he doesn’t.

Q: Where’d that walk-on Hughes come from? (H273)

A: Fort Bend Austin.

Q: Saw Stewart returning KO at the spring game. What do you think of him and Achane back there? (Elicrow)

A: It would not suck.

Q: What 3 characteristics in order does Jimbo value in a QB? Which of our QBs fit the bill the most? (Catorano)

A: Well, he’s never really said (but now I’ll definitely ask), but I can guess: Intelligence, the ability to make the right reads and avoid mistakes. It’s as much between the ears as it is having athletic ability, and all three of A&M’s quarterbacks are very smart.

Q: Who is the "spokesman" for the 2023 class? (84aggiect)

A: I don’t know if they have one yet. The most vocal has been a guy who isn’t even committed — CB Tony Mitchell.