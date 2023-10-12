Q: Do you think we will ever win a natty , it seems we are close but we can never seem to get over the hump ? (Mtholmes)

If they had a better option, he'd be in there. I don't think Crownover has the foot speed to be a left tackle.

Like Bisontis but love Crownover, is Zuhn doing what is needed? (Rooster77)

Q: I haven't bought into the PFF rankings if they are accurate, but what other changes can be made to ensure ground game production and getting 1 yrd when you need it?

A: It doesn't. Look, A&M has plenty of offensive line depth. You may not like the performance of the starters, but they still have guys across the board who can step in. Jordan Moko hasn't been with the team for a while, but that isn't injury related and I'm not sure he didn't lose his spot to TJ Shanahan anyway. A&M still has, without Grimes, six scholarship corners (Tyreek Chappell, Josh DeBerry, McCall, Deuce Harmon, Jayvon Thomas and Bravion Rogers), and that should be enough for this year. Not every scholarship player is going to contribute, or is needed to contribute. That's just how it is.

After a horrible recruiting bust with only 19 incoming class of 2023 freshmen, our portal recruiting was no better.When everyone reported in August, the Aggie 2023 scholarship population never exceeded 81. Remember 85 is the permanent standard scholarships issued.Attrition should never be a surprise. A given player retiring or leaving is not known months ahead to the departure. However, a prediction of 3 medical retirements and 5 transfers may be absolutely expected to occur in any year, Our plan to recruit about 18 freshmen in 2023 simply ignored the history of student behavior .Jimbo's plans left him at least 4 scholarship players short on Labor Day. How much does this impact the current secondary and offensive line depth issues? (Rareo)

A: It probably doesn't. There are spring sensations every year that we don't see again, and there's usually a reason for it.

WO Kent Robinson has had good camps and pre-seasons. When does his skill/performance get him on the field?

No, it's not a mistake. He wasn't going to play at corner and, so far, he hasn't played at safety yet either. He may still be a very good player, but I think people need to drop the idea that he's going to be some kind of savior riding in at the nick of time. He's also still just a redshirt freshman, so people shouldn't give up on him either.

Secondly what is the status of Bobby Taylor? Taylor was recruited as a corner. Has his move to safety been a mistake?

A: It's McCall, and he's played some, and a lot on special teams. If they think he's an answer at this point, I have to believe he'd be out there.

A: Right now, they need a really good offensive tackle, a cornerback and a killer instinct. I don't mean just the players, I mean the coaches too. You've got to believe that you can get a yard when you need to, and I don't think they do yet. I also think that the fan base needs to ensure that nobody has any sense of complacency, ever.

Q: I am getting tired of 'next year' or 'we are close'. I know that he is the best coach for multiple reasons, but Saban does not lose games like we lost on Saturday. Reminded of one coach talking about how good another is and said: "he can take his and beat your and take yours and beat his". I don't have BAS, but sure would like win a conference championship more often than every 25 years. What are you thoughts on what needs to change? (gmalone)

Q: Two questions: Finally can Grimes redshirt?

A: Can he? Yes. Will he? That may be something else.

Will we play Texas on Thanksgiving? Thanks (jerryh670)

A: They haven't decided, but I doubt it. And frankly, I hope they don't. I loathe having that game on Thanksgiving and I don't know anyone besides the Old Ags who like it.

Q: 1. What do you do as a coach when you have an OL that plays soft? Why can’t our OL big boys not get much push on run plays? Is this mostly technique or something else?

A: It's a mindset, not technique. I mean, good technique is very important, but you've got to have that desire to knock a guy off the ball.

2. Why do our coaches play CBs 10-12 yards off the WR, so that it’s so easy to run past them untouched and virtually impossible to run with them with our lack of speed at CB? Just don’t understand why they don’t jam WRs or provide help over the top when it is needed.

A: Because not every play calls for press man. If you're trying to keep guys in front of you or are playing zone, you normally play off the guy. It's easier to come up on a guy than play bump and run. If you try to press a guy and play zone behind it, and you miss, I am thanking you very much for an easy 25-yard gain.

3. Forcing turnovers. We don’t knock/slap or attempt to strip the ball. Don’t our position coaches or DC teach this?

A: Like heck they don't! That's how they got the fumble against Alabama. If anything, they try to go for the strip at times when they should not, and it costs them.

4. Recruiting. Who are we targeting for DT and CB (outside Black who is likely a sip)? (Haas89)

A: DT, they may not be after anyone else. Getting Dominick McKinley was huge, and Dealyn Evans is one of those guys who can play inside and out like Shemar Turner. As for corner, they have Terry Bussey in the fold, which is a massive get. But they're also really after Kam Mikell, who is listed as an athlete but A&M likes as a corner. As for Black, I haven't been feeling him going to A&M and that hasn't changed much.

Q: You have provided excellent analysis of past recruiting classes and how many have panned out or been a bust. We have continually ranked in the top ten in recruiting with Fisher. Consistently being in the top 10 in recruiting should have allowed us to be in the top 10 or at a minimum the top 20 in performance. Comparing us to other schools that have ranked in the top 10 in recruiting how are we faring in season performance rankings? Are we underachieving by a wide margin compared to other schools with high recruiting rankings? (GCJC)

A: I will have to go back and look. My gut feeling is that yes, they have underachieved, but not by a wide margin.

Q: What's the player makeup for the team next year?

A: They will have about 85 scholarship players and 105 total.

Who do you suspect will transfer?

There's no way in hell I'll answer this. First, you've still got half a season to play. Second, speculating on things like that is a fantastic way to piss coaches and players off.

Who do you suspect will go to the NFL?

Still got half a season. I doubt any underclassmen have seriously considered it yet.

What's the teams attitude regarding Jimbo with all the media hate against him? (Big Smoothie)

I think they're still largely, if not universally, still on board with him. The vibe this season is far different from last year.

Q: Are Diggs and Turner the reasons Overton is not getting more snaps? Not complaining, just curious because he seemed to have played a good bit more last year. Or, has he not been that good? (MacyAg)

A: You're right, they are the reason he hasn't gotten as much playing time. It's hard to justify pulling them off the field, because both are playing lights out. I think we may see more rotating from one series to the next this game due to the pace that Tennessee plays with. They really shortened the bench last weekend, as the ones were out there a lot more than usual.

Q: Is A&M targeting any other DTs in this class? (Ag20)

A: If they are, they're not making it a real priority at this point. And I get that, considering you'll have Walter Nolen, Gabe Dindy, DJ Hicks, Albert Regis, Isaiah Raikes (probably), Samu Taumanupepe and Jadon Scarlett already there and McKinley coming in.

Q: Besides Bisontis, everybody else on the OL are veterans (4-5 stars), what's going on with the developing of a nasty OL.? That's has been one of our major weaknesses during Jimbo's tenure. .. If I remember correctly, the 2020 OL were recruited by our previous OL coach Turner? (Doctore-20)

A: Last part first; Turner recruited most of them, but Josh Henson had a stake in that too (Kenyon Green, for instance). As for nastiness, I don't have a good answer for you on that. I think it's a bit of a two-piece puzzle: first, you develop as a unit, which I still don't think they have done. Then, as you gain that confidence in one another, the attitude comes along too.

Q: Burton and gang seemed open on every play. Stewart seemed to be an afterthought and Moose disappeared after a decent start. What’s the deal with our guys continuously running in traffic and the other team’s receivers always being open? (h273)

A: I think this is an oversimplification, but Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold may have had something to do with it. Both will play on Sundays and both will be high picks.

Q: Is there a Taurean York type recruit (a kid with a low ranking but insane production/accolades) out there this year that you are aware of and would like to see us target? (Reez05)

A: No, but to be honest, I didn't know Taurean York's name in October of 2022 either. It wasn't until December or early January that I heard about him, watched his film and started loudly banging the drum for him. He's easily going to be Freshman All-SEC and likely a freshman All-American, so hopefully there's another out there I'm not familiar with yet.

Q: Can you tell us about Jaylen Henderson? I don’t know much about what he would bring in a QB2 injury scenario. (Ag98)

A: Not much I can tell you. His body of work, both at A&M and Fresno State, is very limited. He's got the ability to run, which is a big plus, but from what I've seen, he's extremely inconsistent as a passer. During camp, he was really good one day and not even close to that the next. I sort of think that if there was a long-term injury to Max Johnson, Marcel Reed might have his development sped up and he'd be the starter.

Q: Mark have your sources said anything about the attitude of the players going into this game........Jimbo is always going to present a positive picture but the players will have seen and heard the criticisms of the coaches and the players. What hear ye?? (DentonAg80)

A: From what I can tell, they're pretty pissed they lost last weekend and are motivated to get the W this weekend, as opposed to the pretty negative sentiment last year.

Q: 1. Do Jimbo & Bobby work together with Max around not holding the ball too long? How do you think getting him that message and improving actually works?

A: I'm sure that he's gotten a lot of work on that the past couple of weeks, but it's not always easy to break habits ingrained for a long time.

2. What in your opinion was the reason that E Stewart went silent in the 2nd half last week?

A: Kool-Aid McKinstry.

3. Who's our best run blocker this season?

A: Probably Mark Nabou.

4. Who's been our best pass pro guy? (TSip Despiser)

A: Probably Zuhn.

Q: 1. After the coaching and team performance against Alabama (and Miami earlier), how likely is it the Aggies' season will end better than 7-5 (possible losses at TN, Ole Miss, and LSU)?

A: In my opinion, it's pretty darned high. I'm not exactly impressed by the defenses at Ole Miss and LSU. In fact, they've stunk. A&M's defense may have shortcomings, but it does not stink.

2. Is the team's depth at key positions starting to bend given the season ending and not season ending injuries to key players so far?

A: No.

3. Do you think Senator Cruz's proposal on NIL making the NCAA the oversight of NIL Programs stands any real chance (in hell) of becoming law?

A: He thinks it does. I don't.

4. Did the Aggies' recruiting efforts take a major hit allowing the Alabama game to slip away in the second half? (Chuck70)

A: No.

Q: Let’s assume that the season ended today -Aside from hiring a special teams coach, which position coaches could you see us trying to improve on this upcoming off season? (MC9008)

A: Considering about half of these questions are about the offensive line, I think you can guess where I might look to make a change.



















