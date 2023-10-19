A: It would be extremely costly. That’s why I think there’s still a lot of debate about what to do.

Q: I think there is a lot of support to fire Jimbo, but it would cost $78MM. If we get rid of Jimdo don’t we also have pay off all of the assistant contracts? That could add an additional $10-$15MM. Then we would have to hire another coach and new assistants.so we could be looking at a total cost around $150MM to change horses. I may be off on my estimates but we would be out a lot of money to make this change. Do you think we would fork out that much money or are we stuck a few more years until the cost goes down? If so how many years until the payoff becomes palatable? (GCJC)

A: I can’t say who they’d look at, because I don’t know. But personally, I would absolutely look at Elko. He’s done a great job at Duke, and I know he had opportunities to leave A&M before the Duke job came open, but he loved being in Aggieland (and was well compensated).

Q: If Jimbo gets canned ( which I don't think is going to happen ) would Elko be a candidate? Would he even come back? Would he, in your mind, be a good choice? Surely A & M is a step up from Duke. (Agrabfan)

A: The most obvious thing to me would be putting some quicker routes into the passing game. This offensive line just can’t consistently hold up, and you have wideouts who can make plays on their own.

4. Your thoughts on what the coaching staff could do to plug the holes in this sinking season? Seems the football writers all predict Jimbo's done for unless he wins out. (Chuck70)

Well, they consistently suck, but last weekend was the most poorly-officiated game I’ve seen since A&M joined the SEC. But that group is probably the worst of the bunch. They’re horrible.

3. Are the SEC Refs getting worse as the season progresses?

They haven’t moved Foster to guard or out of the lineup, haven’t move Mark Nabou to center and putting Kam Dewberry back in the starting lineup at left guard.

2. Is there an O Line player combination that hasn't been tried yet?

A: Injuries? The Aggies have been very fortunate on the injury front, save for Conner Weigman. And yes, that’s an indication they probably dodged a bullet with Walter Nolen. If you want to argue the S&C is flawed due to the offensive line being unable to get a consistent push, I might buy it. But there’s nothing you can do about a concussion of when someone hits you low, which was the case for both Weigman and Albert Regis.

Q: 1. Is strength and conditioning of the Team where it should be, given the injuries to key players at this point in the season?

A: No. Nowhere close. He may be flawed, but he’s a long ways from incompetent.

I have heard of no names for the job, which is very different from 2017, when it was pretty much established that Kevin Sumlin was a dead man walking and we had a pretty good idea of where Scott Woodward was looking.

And if they're ready to back making a change do you have any sense of whether they're going to try and money-whip another big name or maybe go after a young, up & coming coach like Hartline at OSU, Jesse Minter at Michigan, or Glen Schumann from Georgia? Current HCs who we might look at would be Elko or maybe Jamey Chadwell at Liberty- at least that's the two I can think of. (AggieinDC)

A: I don’t think there’s a uniform opinion on how to proceed yet. I’ll get into it more in tidbits tomorrow (shameless plug).

Do you have any insight as to how the folks who will be cutting those checks feel about the situation and need to make a change?

Q: there is clearly a shift in the mindset of the folks here on this board in that Jimbo's seat is almost irrevocably hot and there's not a lot he can do to regain firm standing so the position that we need to make a change, again amongst us here, is unlikely to change. However, we're not the BMAs who would make such a change and pony up for the buyout (which is what- $80MM all-in for him and assistants?).

Technique and coaching. That’s all I can think of.

How is it possible to be so good on one side of the trenches and so awful on the other? (Brc123)

I think it depends on your view. I could see most people keeping their powder dry, while some may find reasons to give more. If there is a change, and IF it’s approved of, NIL could increase more.

How would you see NIL and the portal potentially changing the way a program goes through a coaching uncertainty/ change?

A: sure. He’s gotten there before, but to do it this time would require more serious adjustments to his offense and admitting the offensive line coach hire was a huge mistake. He’s also got to find a way to motivate better in order to get those extra inches he speaks of.

Q: Is there any way, at all, you believe that Jimbo could be kept and aTm reaches their desired destination in Football?

Q: If Jimbo goes 8-5, does he get fired?

A: Probably not.

What’s the best case scenario for the recruiting class?

Top 3.

Whats the worst case scenario? (Big Smoothie)

Top 15.

Q: What’s the story on how we ended up with Addazio? I seem to remember it taking months to make the hire. Jimbo just couldn’t find anyone else? (Agcatter123)

A: I think it was probably a combination of being picky and not being able to close on a couple of other guys.

Q: Is there any chance that Conner comes back to play this year to try to salvage the season?

A: No. He’s not physically able to.

If not, what are the chances the staff will see about bringing in the graduate transfer, instead? I mean why did they have him transfer, after all? (Aggdoc)

A: What grad transfer? Jaylen Henderson is a redshirt sophomore.

Q: When was the last time our QB and Center had a worse combined rating????

A: I’m gonna go out on a limb and say never.

What had happened to Bryce Foster? He was folding DTs as a freshman and now can even snap then gets bulldozed?What had happened to Bryce Foster? He was folding DTs as a freshman and now can even snap then gets bulldozed?

A: I don’t know, except for he is coming off a torn ACL and there’s been a coaching change.

What’s Walter Nolan’s/Edgerrin Cooper diagnosis? The bros are monsters this season.(LTGrenader)

Cooper had a concussion, so he could well be back next week. Nolen may take a little longer, but he apparently avoided disaster.

Q: What does Jimbo do, and have the coaching staff do, in the offseason to improve their professional improvement? Do they visit NFL camps, college camps, where is their professional development happening? (BC93)

A: They talk to people all the time in the offseason. They have a lot of people come in to visit, coaches will go to NFL teams, all those things.

Q: 1. Are drag routes and quick slants just aesthetically displeasing for our OC and HC?

A: I don’t know. I’m a fan of them and think they could be useful.

2. Is a Wildcat play just aesthetically displeasing for our OC and HC?

A: I don’t know. But I hate them and think they are an absolute waste of time.

3. Is a four touchdown lead just aesthetically displeasing for our OC and HC?

A: No, I think they like those.

4. Do you get more frustrated with: Our Offense when it is 2nd and 3 and we don't get the 1st down.

The Defense when it is 3rd and 12 and we give up the 1st down. (Reckless75)

A: We haven’t had much of the latter, so I will go with the former.

Q: Would you rather have a coaching staff of "ace" recruiters or a coaching staff that gets 2, 3, and a few 4 stars to be overachievers? (X-Ray Ag)

A: I want ace recruiters who know how to coach up their players. That may be a dodge, but they exist.

Q: The officiating in the last game was what I thought was the worst all year. Both teams had wrong calls and no calls. It seemed like the refs simply did not care if they made the right call. Some were just so freaking obvious and I think they knew that. There have been bad calls all year and lots of no-very obvious calls for the OLs and DLs, but this week seemed to rise to a new level. What say ye? (DentonAg80)

A: Oh, they sucked in new and different ways.

Q: Is Foster playing the wrong position? (H273)

A: Hard to say, considering we’ve never seen him play guard in college. But if he continues to struggle with his snaps like he did last week, you’ve got to wonder.

Q: Point blank if Jimbo goes 7-5 does he retain his job? (Maroon1)

A: Pro for keeping him: That’s a two game improvement over last year and if you win the bowl game, it’s a 3 game improvement. Con: It’s still a huge disappointment. But it’s not up to me, it’s up to the guys with much bigger checkbooks.

Q: Can you give a breakdown on how the OL isn’t playing well as a unit vs individual player issues? (Mcamp79)

A: It’s a combination of both, but the explanation you’re looking for would take way too much time to lay out here. I may do a separate post on it.

Q: how is the feeling in the locker room? that would we the most important thing at this point, as last year they played great against L$U, and the kids knew they were not going to go bowling .... of course CW was healthy and we still had Mr Achane as the RB (Doctore-20)

A: I think they’re frustrated and angry, but they’re not giving up. It’s not like the pessimism we saw last year.

Q: i will go a step further than the Jimmy status if he is 7-5 and loses to USC next week at home and has the same 100% inept O as he has the past 5 weeks. will the combined anger overwhelm those that could call the shot? (Rooster77)

A: Are you asking if he would be fired if they lose to South Carolina? It’s possible, but I wouldn’t put a lot of stock into it.

Q: Do you believe our AD, Jimbo and assistants have the ability and desire to be great or have we overpaid them all into a state of mediocracy? (Aggie1983)

A: Yes, they all have that desire. It’s a matter of whether their game plan can get them there.

Q: Who, in reality, makes the decision on changing (firing & hiring) the Aggie Football Head Coach? Is it a group decision? AD? BMAs? John Sharp?

what role does the AD actually play in this process? (BoxsterBoy72)

A: The AD is the trigger man. He’s the guy who makes the decision and then rallies the support from the BMAs to make the move. Sharp has very little say in the firing process. He may have more in the hiring process. But the way I laid it out was how it worked in 2017.

Q: My gut tells me that Jimbo isn't going to be fired.

If that ends up being true how much pressure will be put on Jimbo to fire certain coaches (Adazzio would be the first)?

A: Bigtime pressure. I think that most of the position coaches are ok, but Addazio will almost certainly be in jeopardy if nothing changes — and changes in a huge way.

If Jimbo is fired, how big and types of impact to you envision for the current team as well for the recruiting class? (Maddog83)

A: It would be a real tough job for the new coach, especially with the recruiting class.

Q: More of a behind the scenes question:

For halftime thoughts what is your process? you writing them during game or just cranking it out during halftime?

Same question for the post game thoughts! (Pharm11)

A: No, I just crank them out at halftime. I may put a note or two down on a key play, but mostly it’s just during the break. Postgame thoughts I may start before it’s actually over, but I normally start it in between the end of the game and when Jimbo arrives for the press conference.

Q: Let’s say we go 7-5 (which seems pretty likely) and Jimbo is retained.

In your estimation how likely is it that most of the core players from the 2022 and 2023 classes stick around?

What would be the keys to keeping the core intact? This team as constructed could be pretty lethal in 2024 if we somehow fix the offense and decision making!

A: I would think most of the core would remain, as would the players who are looking at more playing time next year. If you look at it, A&M lost maybe two players who would be helping them right now out of the 26 or whatever it was that left — and one is Myles Jones, who was hurt for two straight seasons and nobody had any clue what he had left.

Of the draft eligible players who do you estimate will depart for the draft based on their performance so far?

A: I think you can count on Edgerrin Cooper and McKinnley Jackson to go. They’re both seniors, but they have the covid year. They would be crazy not to, because both have shown they’re NFL-caliber.

Are there any players who still have a Covid year you could see returning? (AggieWoo)

Still kind of early to make a call on that. Heck, nobody thought Demani Richardson would return, and he did.

Q: Jimbo has undoubtedly raised our standard of recruiting. Do you think there is any opportunity in his contract to retain him in some capacity other than head coach (i.e. Recruitment Executive) to avoid paying they buyout? (Bjburks92)

A: No, absolutely not.

Q: Mark, as an AY owner, and given what the job entails, do losses like the ones we’ve seen these last two years have any negative effects on you?

A: Without a doubt.

Do you feel the losses more because you are “in”?

I don’t know if I feel them more, but when they win the sun shines and the birds sing. When they lose, I’m depressed for days.

Do you struggle with listening to our rages with patience when the people we are raging about are actual individuals that you personally know / interact with?

At times, sure. I think that’s natural. It’s the worst when the comments are extremely personal or off base, but what are you going to do?

If you had one thing to present to the staff that you knew they’d hear / pay attention to… what would you say? (Brc123)

A: Run more slants and drag routes!

Q: Unfortunately, the results have been the same, but do you feel like this offense is much different from Jimbos previous years? (Naytch)

A: Much different? I don’t know. But there are noticeable differences, for sure.

Q: Do you think Jimbo owns where we /he is? He hired Addazio and after last year’s disaster, he kept him and our OL is still a disaster. Petrino’s offense looks just like Jimbo’s (with only slow developing passing) so I suspect this is Jimbo’s offense, and although he’s done much better from Auburn forward, Durkin was terrible all of last year and the first 3 games this year. His inability to adjust and attack Miami probably cost us that game. I see major coaching issues and decisions, and that’s on Jimbo. Does he own it or is it all deflection? (thepassAg)

A: I don’t see major coaching changes if Jimbo returns. They need to do something about the offensive line and some more schematic changes to the offense. The defense has been great for two months.

As for owning it, he unquestionably does. It’s a matter of whether he can admit the way he’s doing it isn’t getting it done and whether he can make some changes that need to be made.

Q: Where does A&M rank intermarriage of NIL budget? (Tickethead)

A: I’m not sure what you mean, but in terms of expenditures related to NIL, you can bet they’re at or near the top.

Q: Heard anything on new or differences with the OL, coaching, personnel, scheme for this week based upon the D?

A: I don’t know if you need to change much against South Carolina’s defense, but they should be looking at making changes to improve things moving forward.

Anything new on the temperature of the team as they've had nearly a full week to digest the current situation?

A: Still angry, still frustrated, still motivated.

How's the wife, any better? (Tsip despiser)

A: Unfortunately not. She’s having a pretty tough time right now. I don’t know if you call it an outbreak or what, but she’s in the middle of one.

Q: 1. Unless a lot of things change dramatically, Jimbo is a lame duck coach. That makes it really tough to recruit and even harder to hire quality assistants, but he needs to both as long as he is here. So which is dumber? Keeping him around in the lame duck status? Or paying him $80m to walk out?

A: Tough question. I think a lot of folks are going to look at that money, look at the 2024 roster, take deep breath and let it ride.

2. Who is the last A&M head football coach to be hired away to another school instead of being fired? I don't know the history well but Bear is the only one I know of.

A: I think he may well be it.

3. What are some reasons, if you believe there are any, hat I should have confidence that the powers that be will make a good hire when the time comes to replace Jimbo? (Boo yah)

A: Different folks making the hire this time. That would be about the best argument I can make.

Q: How do you manage to maintain civility when your most vocal members of this board constantly weep negativity over and over and over? (dad_in_tx)

A: I yell at the computer a lot, and text a few people to vent my frustrations. But there are also a lot of deep breaths, calming exercises and eye rolls. Which method gets used depends on the day.