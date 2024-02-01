Aggie owned and operated, Brownsville-based Tipton Auto Group can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: What do you think about the Angelos selling the Orioles? Will the new owners fight to keep the young core intact? (colt_seavers)

A: I’m delighted to get rid of the Angelos family. Their incompetence was overshadowed by the idiocy of Dan Snyder just down the road, but they weren’t a whole lot better. The franchise has needed new direction for 20 years, and now the finally have it.

As for the new owners keeping the young core: I hope that’s what they intend to do. You’d better not spend $1.73 billion and then scream poverty.





Q: Any early leaders for the AD job? Anybody you'd like to see get the job? (H273)

A: No and no.





Q: Our past QB's BC (Before Conner) seemed to take longer to get rid of the ball. Was this the reads Jimbo was asking them to make, and will our new OC have faster developing pass plays. More reads, longer plays and OL was a bad recipe for our QB’s. (ATMsupporter)

A: Yeah, a lot of it was schematic, because the routes they were running were longer and sometimes both the quarterback and receivers had to make adjustments after the snap. I think this offense, based on what we’ve seen at K-State, will have quicker passes than a lot of what we saw.





Q: With the new SEC arrivals(ou/tX) can you rank, best to worst, most successful overall (Men's/Women's) athletic department rankings? In your opinion, how does A&M improve it's overall ranking? (Big Smoothie)

A: No, because you’re asking me about things I don’t follow and, frankly, don’t care about. So I’d be BS-ing you.





Q: What did you think about Gorney’s grade on Elko, diplomatically speaking since you work for the same company. (QuickDrawMcGraw77)

A: For those of you who didn’t see, Elko’s hire drew a B+. And that’s about where I would have had it before his work in the transfer portal. None of this matters until the final result is seen on the field, but I’ve bumped him up to an A thanks to his quick revamp of the roster.





Q: Baseball opening season or football spring practice?





Compare and contrast.





Show your work. (Richard23)





A: Spring football is a preview of a preview, but starts to give you an idea of what could be coming. Like spring training, home springs eternal. But opening day in baseball means things are no longer hypothetical and they count. So that’s far more important.





Q: How much of the "open doors" and early success in '25 i.e., players' interest is related to Coach Elko's initial approach to the state's coaches, players and families? (JustAvgIllini)

A: I’m sure it’s played a role. But what impressed me was how quickly they were able to focus in on a few guys they knew they wanted, in the 2024 class, the 2025 class and the transfer portal. The speed with which they did that was eye-opening.





Q: Foster could enter the draft if he has a good year. I know he likes track, but it seems he would concentrate on football this year since a good year could yield financial rewards in the future. I don't see track providing the same benefit. Do you think the new staff has laid out the benefit of focusing on football this year instead of track? I know Jimbo always said he liked dual sport athletes. I wonder if that also holds true for the new staff. (GCJC)

A: I’m sure they like dual-sport athletes too, but are less enthralled when it disrupts their plans. In the case of Devon Achane, it was almost good because it’s less wear and tear on a running back. For a center fighting for a starting job, the opinion could be very different.

But let’s be serious: Foster really likes track. He always has. It’s a passion for him. He enjoys football, but probably not to that level. And working with Steve Addazio was an outright disaster for him. While a new coach may help get his head right, not being there for Adam Cushing’s first real work with his group may be to his detriment.



