Q: What do you think about the Angelos selling the Orioles? Will the new owners fight to keep the young core intact? (colt_seavers)
A: I’m delighted to get rid of the Angelos family. Their incompetence was overshadowed by the idiocy of Dan Snyder just down the road, but they weren’t a whole lot better. The franchise has needed new direction for 20 years, and now the finally have it.
As for the new owners keeping the young core: I hope that’s what they intend to do. You’d better not spend $1.73 billion and then scream poverty.
Q: Any early leaders for the AD job? Anybody you'd like to see get the job? (H273)
A: No and no.
Q: Our past QB's BC (Before Conner) seemed to take longer to get rid of the ball. Was this the reads Jimbo was asking them to make, and will our new OC have faster developing pass plays. More reads, longer plays and OL was a bad recipe for our QB’s. (ATMsupporter)
A: Yeah, a lot of it was schematic, because the routes they were running were longer and sometimes both the quarterback and receivers had to make adjustments after the snap. I think this offense, based on what we’ve seen at K-State, will have quicker passes than a lot of what we saw.
Q: With the new SEC arrivals(ou/tX) can you rank, best to worst, most successful overall (Men's/Women's) athletic department rankings? In your opinion, how does A&M improve it's overall ranking? (Big Smoothie)
A: No, because you’re asking me about things I don’t follow and, frankly, don’t care about. So I’d be BS-ing you.
Q: What did you think about Gorney’s grade on Elko, diplomatically speaking since you work for the same company. (QuickDrawMcGraw77)
A: For those of you who didn’t see, Elko’s hire drew a B+. And that’s about where I would have had it before his work in the transfer portal. None of this matters until the final result is seen on the field, but I’ve bumped him up to an A thanks to his quick revamp of the roster.
Q: Baseball opening season or football spring practice?
Compare and contrast.
Show your work. (Richard23)
A: Spring football is a preview of a preview, but starts to give you an idea of what could be coming. Like spring training, home springs eternal. But opening day in baseball means things are no longer hypothetical and they count. So that’s far more important.
Q: How much of the "open doors" and early success in '25 i.e., players' interest is related to Coach Elko's initial approach to the state's coaches, players and families? (JustAvgIllini)
A: I’m sure it’s played a role. But what impressed me was how quickly they were able to focus in on a few guys they knew they wanted, in the 2024 class, the 2025 class and the transfer portal. The speed with which they did that was eye-opening.
Q: Foster could enter the draft if he has a good year. I know he likes track, but it seems he would concentrate on football this year since a good year could yield financial rewards in the future. I don't see track providing the same benefit. Do you think the new staff has laid out the benefit of focusing on football this year instead of track? I know Jimbo always said he liked dual sport athletes. I wonder if that also holds true for the new staff. (GCJC)
A: I’m sure they like dual-sport athletes too, but are less enthralled when it disrupts their plans. In the case of Devon Achane, it was almost good because it’s less wear and tear on a running back. For a center fighting for a starting job, the opinion could be very different.
But let’s be serious: Foster really likes track. He always has. It’s a passion for him. He enjoys football, but probably not to that level. And working with Steve Addazio was an outright disaster for him. While a new coach may help get his head right, not being there for Adam Cushing’s first real work with his group may be to his detriment.
Q: Did Isendre Ahfua play DT in high school? If so, could he get a look on the defensive side? (Ag20)
A: I don’t know if he did, but why would you even consider that? I get that the Aggies need a defensive tackle or two, but Ahfua is one of the best interior linemen in the 2024 class and, in spite of the numbers, could compete for time quickly. All you’re doing if you move him is putting him at the bottom of the depth chart, hoping he learns a new position and doesn’t get upset in the process.
So no, I would not even think about doing that.
Q: TN and VA filed an antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA. Do you know what this is all about? (FbFan222)
A: Yeah, they’re trying to stop an investigation and possible sanctions related to NIL. And, frankly, they have a good case. The NCAA has no real coherent rules with regard to NIL, and state governments do. This case could put the nail in the NCAA’s coffin, which I would be very happy about.
Q: who is fastest coming into A&M?
Achane, Ernest (don't call me Earl) Campbell or fellow Refugian (if that's what they are called) Toya Jones?
A: Achane is a tiny bit faster. But we’re splitting hairs here. Achane ran a 10.14 100 meters, and Campbell ran a 10.22.
Also, what MLB HOF'er was born in Refugio? (3G Ag)
A: Oh, come along now. Give me some credit here. Nolan Ryan, of course.
Q: Thoughts on Orioles new owners? (Travster23)
A: They’re not the Angelos family. Therefore, I like them. But adding Cal to the ownership group was a very bright idea.
Q: Where is the program? (Aggie1983)
A: It is in College Station, Texas. If you’re asking about the state of the program, that’s tougher to say. But I think what we’re seeing is a conscious effort by Elko to make a team as opposed to a group of talented individuals. Whether that’ll work remains to be seen.
Q: Any chatter starting about Buzz and a hot seat? His offense has quickly become as boring as Jimbo’s. (Ag_2000)
A: N-O. And who’s going to fire him? He just got an extension and there’s no AD.
Q: Do we know if Weigman is fully healthy yet? (SuperAg1000)
A: Yes, he’s good to go.
Q: Scotch, bourbon, or both? (Hogtied)
A: Yes.
Q: 1. The FBI has ramped up the level of warnings issued about likelihood of cyber attacks in the U.S., particularly from China.
The domestic level of support for antisemitic activities we are now seeing has increased exponentially.
The State Department has confirmed the drone that killed three American soldiers was built in Iran.
We are in an election year, and the two largest factions both are claiming this to be the most important election in our history. And both sides are claiming the other side will lie, cheat and steal to secure victory, and neither will concede defeat.
And, of course, we have that border thing that is going on.
I know you don’t like to give percentages of what may happen.
But with the contacts you have, and the chatter you've heard, on a scale of 1-10 with 10 being "most concerned", what level are you at today for the safety and future of your family over the next 12 to 18 months?
A: Is there a serious question here?
2. Do you think we will get cheerleaders in the next three years? (Reckless75)
A: Ah, there is! And no.
Q: Mark, can you tell us about how you became the head guy of Aggieyell? Did you know someone who previously ran the site? (WhartonBones)
A: Yeah, I worked for the previous owner and, when he left, Rivals promoted me. That’s the short version, at least.
Q: What is the end game with the NIL chicken that the NCAA is playing?
A: They’re trying to survive and be the dominant power over college athletics that they have been. It’s self-preservation.
What’s most likely?
A: They die! MUHUHAHAHAHAHA
Best case for NCAA? (Jeffmc)
A: The Power 5 conferences realize that they don’t have an alternative ready to replace it and allows it to stick around. But the NCAA wants to retain its power base, and it no longer exists. They seem to be the last to realize they’ve been defanged.