Q: Be gentle, but what is wrong with Reed?

It was built after I graduated, and I've only been there for graduations. (one being my son's, thank goodness). Is it the seating capacity? Because I don't think we sell it out, do we? It seems really nice when I've been in attendance, but I only have Jollie Rolly to base my opinion on. (tsmith3001)

A: For one thing, it has no personality. It's a cookie-cutter, multi-use facility. I was watching the NIT last night flying into Memphis and even small gyms like Seton Hall had stat boards that were where everyone could see them. A&M doesn't. They have the big screen and that's it. There are things they can do to improve the atmosphere, and that would be great.

Q: Your thoughts on the difference between a regular spring and one where you have new coordinators and are installing a new offense.

How much can they get done? (Richard23)

A: Great question. They're definitely going to try to get as much in as the possibly can, because in the summer they're actually in pads less than they are in the spring.

Q: Do you own a cat?

A: We do. Her name is Winky, which makes no sense that both eyes are open. She's a rescue that we got after a flood a few years back. We also call her Winkelpus Killmousky, which doesn't really apply because she's a terrible mouse killer.

Why is Foster still pursuing track? He hasn’t, to my knowledge, exceeded 65’ in the shot which won’t get him rich on the pro track circuit, but with work and better coaching I think he could have a decent NFL career. (H273)

A: Because he loves it. Just that simple.

Q: From a talent standpoint, how does the football team roster stack up against the rosters of the teams below?

Equal to, better than, or lesser than

Ou

tU

LSU

Norte dame

Missouri (Big Smoothie)

A: I don't know how you answer that question, especially in the age of the transfer portal. We've got a new coaching staff and 30 new players for A&M to get used to. They've got a lot to get used to.

Q: Have you formed any opinions on the OL coach? I think Addazio was one of the primary causes of Jimbo's downfall. The OL coach turning around the poor performance from the past 2 seasons is key to us having a successful season. (GCJC)

A: No, because we haven't had a chance to see him in action yet. But judging from his track record, he's a huge step up from Addazio. Then again, I probably would be.

Q: What are 1 or 2 things you would truly hope to get out of spring football? genuine question. And now I’m being snarky...can we really know anything until live fire?…cause the generic narrative will be the same as any year in any big time program…’mr x looks unblockable, position group y is as deep and talented as we‘ve had, the leaders are leading and the freshmen and transfers are adopting the culture beyond expectations, cant say enough about the effort and there‘s a motivation hangover from last season, team chemistry very very high, and the new offense will be more dynamic and new defense more multiple and aggressive’. What would truly lead to sticking an optimism vibe out there on your part. (Renz_man)

A: There are a few things that we could see. One, I'd like to see groups like the offensive line actually become a unit as opposed to a bunch of individuals. But you can also see when guys start to break out. For instance, we saw Shemar Turner really coming into his own last spring and that wasn't fool's gold. I'm looking forward to seeing what the transfers can do.

Q: In your opinion, what does a successful program look like in these men’s sports?

Football

Baseball

Basketball (Spar2cus)

A: Football -- close to or in the playoffs consistently.

Baseball -- super regionals consistently.

Basketball -- hey, can we get to an elite 8? Once?

Q: Do you think the SEC will ever go to a 9 game schedule? What is the hold up? I am very disappointed in the decision about the 2025 schedule. (katyAggie)

A: The hold up? Money, of course. They're not going to go to 9 games without someone ponying up for it.

Q: Rank the following individuals from your highest to lowest confidence level in their abilities to deliver on their prognostications:

• Bee Cave Bob

• Carnac the Magnificent

• Joe Lunardi

• Landyn Roscoe

• Punxsutawney Phil (HeadleyG2)

A: I'd put Phil at the bottom, Landyn at the top and let you guys decide the rest. But it does allow me to post one of the funniest moments in TV history:











