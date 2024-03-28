Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: We had a great list of visitors last week. What's the latest on how we did? (Map87)

A: Looks like they did pretty well. They've got Michael Fasusi coming back for another visit this weekend, which is big and of itself. 4-star DT Trent Wilson came away impressed, and I like where they are with 4-star WR Kelshaun Johnson. They've also got 4-star OL Logan Schram coming back for another visit soon. But just the number of guys they had in tells you they've got something cooking.

Q: This may be too technical, but can you walk us through how a coach can make such a massive difference with their group, I'm specifically talking the offensive line, and help us think through how a coach can put players in vulnerable positions, or on the other hand, take advantage of their strengths. (Richard23)

A: First thing would be technique. For the past two seasons, A&M's offensive line was very sloppy and confused, a far cry from what they were in 2020 and 2021. And there was, of course, a change in coaching there. If you can get everyone disciplined and working together, then you can get something going. Addazio never came close to that. So it's not a real shock that Adam Cushing has gone back to square 1 and is drilling them on the basics first.

Q: Are you concerned and/or surprised that Weigman is still not 100% healthy from last year.When the injury happened, was the full recovery time expected to be 6+ months? (Naytch)

A: Starting with the last part first, it was hard to say exactly what the recovery time was because we were never told exactly what the injury was. Just that it was a break in the ankle, and finding that out was difficult. There are a lot of small bones in the ankle that connect to ligaments or tendons or whatever. So am I surprised he's not 100%? Yes. Am I shocked or worried? No. It just shows that the break was to one of the more important bones and recovery time takes longer. But if he wasn't out there, I'd be really worried.

Q: Your answer to my question last week I found your expectations meager but obtainable. My hopes maybe a little lofty and unrealistic but for my next question we can use your expectations. May I remind you of your answer last week about what our teams program success would look like. You answered:

Football- close to or in the playoffs consistently

Baseball-super regionals consistently

Basketball-Hey can we get to the elite 8? Once?

This week’s question is; Do you think each program is doing what it takes to get there?

If not, why not? If so, when will we know? How many years is consistent or how many years until we pull the plug and try something else? (Spar2cus)

A: Football just fired a coach and ate $77 million to get a new guy. They didn't do that for bleeps and giggles. They brought in 30 new players already with more at midterm. Again, not for bleeps and giggles.

Baseball: Doing it now.

Basketball: Was one free throw or one less incredibly bad call away from the Sweet 16, and I would have liked their chances. You've got complete buy-in from players, that much is clear. They have to get some more talent and be more consistent.

Q: Assuming attrition, how aggressive will we be in shoring up the roster after Spring? What areas? (Just AvgIllini)

A: I have been told they will be "aggressive". They've already offered one guy who is going in the portal, a DT at Indiana. But I think the rest really depends on the performance of players this spring. If Mike Elko feels like a group or maybe even some singular players aren't meeting expectations, he'll hit the portal for that position or positions.

Q: Considering the recent findings from the James Webb Space Telescope regarding the size of early galaxies, throwing mathematical models that once proved the Big Bang theory into disarray, does this change your mind about Texas A&M being in some kind of alternative universe where we are being punished for our sins in another dimension?

A: No. I'll be the Cubs, for instance, sucked for a century in parallel universes as well.

Do you agree with the North Korean mandate that prohibits keeping dogs as pets as they have “the stench of the bourgeoisie”. (Richard23)

A: I have three dogs, so screw those commies.

Q: Do you get to speak to players at all? Would love some feedback on the OL coaching. (tsmith3001)

A: Yes, and I have not gotten any of that yet. I'm sure that'll change over time.

Q: 1) Do you think Fatheree is 100% healthy, and if so, will he start against ND?

A: I think that Dametrious Crownover has something to say about that. I would be lying if I said I knew who the starters on the line were right now.

2) If #1 is YES and YES, then who do you think we see at OG-C-OG out of Nabou, Dewberry, Bisontis, and Foster (Bear_P_I)

A: See above.

Q: Does the S/C coach just work with the football team or football+ other sport’s (e.g. basketball, baseball, etc.)? (davidimy)

A: Each team has their own S&C coach.























