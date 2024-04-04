Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: sorry if i missed it but any updates on WR noah thomas' injury recovery (geb)

A: He is full go in practice, so I guess he’s back to 100%.

Q: Can you discuss the macro economic impact of $20 per hour McDonald workers?

Bad idea.

Will quarter pounders become eighths?

I think they are after being cooked anyway.

A big Mac go for $18 bucks?

Think they may be doing that out there already.

Will you have to boil your own dog at James Coney Island? Pay extra for mustard?

Do they have JCIs in California?

How much extra to dip your cone at DQ?

That just brings about bad visuals.

Or will everyone left - besides the fast food preparers - leave California? (Richard23)

A: Hey, some people think it’s great. I’m not one of them. To each their own, but I’d prefer they stay where they are.

Q: Have you heard any news on how Dezz Ricks is performing? (Robbiemtz12)

A: Not a lot, because we haven’t seen a whole lot and not much is being said, but what I have heard was positive. He’s one guy I’m really excited to see in action in the spring game, if not before.

Q: I'm amazed at the Taurean York story. Have you ever seen somebody come in as a freshman and not only perform on the field, but to show such leadership as a young player is exceptional. (Richard23)

A: You know, I’ve been thinking about this and the answer is no, not really. Maybe Armani Watts? But I think that, if you put it all together, you’re talking about someone like Dat Nguyen. And I know that’s heady company.

Q: Could this be the week you answer Richard? (Reckless75)

A: Nah.

Q: Looking back at beginnings of new HC regime, is there any difference with this one that gives you more confidence?

What are the differences do you think? (Spar2cus)

A: There has been little to no drop-off in recruiting. That was a big concern for me. But what I think should give people confidence are three things: First, Elko is extremely smart. He wants people reacting to his team instead of his team reacting to someone else. Second, he runs an organized operation. Kevin Sumlin’s was chaos and Jimbo’s got lazier as time went on. Third, he’s not going play favorites. You F up, you pay for it, whether you’re a walk-on or a big time NIL guy.

So, that’s my initial take on it. Hopefully I’m right.

Q: A review of the commit list shows all are Texas kids. Is this due to stronger relationships with Texas high school coaches?

A: The only one where I think that would be the case is Landon Rink. Elko immediately picked up the intensity of his recruitment and seems to have built a solid relationship there. Outside of that, I don’t think you’ve seen the benefits of that work yet.

Which out of state kids are we having some level of connection with?

A: Oh, there are a ton. The one that I’d be watching right now is QB Husan Longstreet, who is scheduled to announce his commitment somewhere in 10 days.

With the addition of Rink, we now sit at #12. Level of confidence we finish with a top 10 class? (Have Gun Will Travel)

A: Very high.

Q: I may have missed updates but is DeRickey Wright still transferring to A&M? (Ag20)

A: The only thing indicating that he would not is an instagram post made by a Vandy teammate. There is absolutely nothing else.

Q: What's your honest expectations for this coming seasons win/loss record. (Rikkhen)

A: I need to see more before I can make an honest appraisal. That may seem like a copout, but there’s been such turnover that it’s hard to say.

Q: What do think about the Super Conference idea? Is this some non SEC or BIG10 schools trying to get in on the money?

A: I’m intrigued by it. Done properly, it could be really neat. But there’s a whole lot of infrastructure that will have to be built around it, not just making a schedule.

I haven’t seen Gabe Brownlow Dindy in any report. Is he practicing? (QuickDrawMcGraw77)

A: Elko said the other day that he is not right now, but hopefully will be by the end of the spring.

Q: Have you ever attended the college baseball World Series in Omaha? It’s on my bucket list and thinking about this year. Not concerned with hotel rooms because I plan on taking my travel trailer. RV spots hard to come by? Should I already be booking my spot? Any advice on things to do when not attending the games? (HeadleyG2)

A: I can’t help you on that one, because I haven’t been.

Q: If you hit the Powerball, do we each get a cut? (Hogtide)

A: I’d probably rent out a suite at a road game and let everyone go (relatively) crazy.

Q: 3rd and 4th DE on the field after Stewart and Nic? (Tschaar)

A: Good question. Right now, I don’t know and I doubt Elko (or DC Jay Bateman) know either. I will say this: I like Rylan Kennedy and Cashius Howell. Kennedy really impressed me with his play in the Texas Bowl and Howell looked bigger than I expected when I saw him the other day. It would be really great if Enai White could put it together, but he’s not even on the field right now as he’s still recovering from an injury suffered last season. I do think Solomon Williams will be a factor at some point.