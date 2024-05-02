Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: In reading your comment on Bobby Taylor leaving the team despite having a chance to play, and maybe start, at safety had me scratching my head. How hard is it for certain high-skilled players to change positions in the defensive backfield? And why would a player of his caliber object to a position swap that could possibly get him into the NFL. (H273)

A: Ok, for starters, I did not say that. I said he had a chance to see the field at safety, not start. A&M has plenty of talent there. All the same, Taylor had the size to handle it and he wouldn’t have to turn and run, which was his issue. I wouldn’t say corners move to safety all the time, but it’s been done more than once. Steven Terrell came to A&M as a corner, and it quickly became clear he was too stiff to turn and run with college receivers. He moved to safety and was a very good one. Rod Woodson, one of the greatest corners ever, played several years as a safety. Deion Sanders even ended his career playing safety.

Q: Which player(s), that left via portal, is(are) the biggest loss and why?

A: Probably Jacoby Mathews, because he would have been in line to start. But A&M has some real quality and depth at safety. Outside of that, I don’t think anyone qualifies as a big loss.

Which new addition is the biggest gain?

I don’t think they’re done, but I think LB Solomon DeShields is.

Is there another portal window before the season?

Nope.

Is Schloss the most impressive portal wizard ever, regardless of sport (self-acclaimed Kiffen notwithstanding)?

Kiffin can’t hold Schloss’ jock on the portal front.

This portal thing has lowered my interest in recruiting classes by a wide margin? Am I alone in feeling this way?

You’ll have to ask around, but I doubt it.

How do you think Elko views HS recruiting differently now versus pre-portal bonanza? (Elicrow)

A: It’s still the most important thing. He’s said multiple times that they were more active in the portal this year because they had to be. Every coach would prefer to develop their own guys — the difference (listen up, Jimbo) is that sometimes you can’t wait for that development.

Q: Are you hearing anything about what the new "Modern Model" could possibly look like that SEC and Big10 are discussing? Seems like the new A&M AD alluded to the changes coming as a big reason for the Athletic Office restructuring? If paying players any guesses on if it will be more similar to the Baseball model (soft caps) or Football model (hard caps)? If Teams that make more money have to payout same %, wouldn't the better players want to come to those schools? While I am really against this, do think it will be fascinating to watch play out. Really curious how the non-rev sports will fare. (Klloyd11)

A: I’n not sure how this is going to work. I don’t know if anyone does yet. It sure seems like there’s going to be a form of revenue sharing, but I have no idea what that’s going to look like.

Q: Now that portal is Closed, can A&M players who are in to the portal come back? If so, under what circumstances? (Have Gun Will Travel)

A: Is it theoretically possible for them to come back? Yes. Would A&M take any of them back? No. So that should serve as a fairly direct answer to your question.

Q: What did you know, and when did you know it? (Richard23)

A: That depends on what it is and how I learned it.

Q: Did Moose Muhammad have a change of heart? (BVOSUX)

A: I don’t think he ever wanted to leave. His family sure didn’t want him to leave. But you’ve got to dance to the beat of the boss’ drum, and I had questions about whether he was going to.

Q: Keelon Russell - don’t recall reading about him on here. Are we interested? He not interested in us? How good is he? Does his SMU commit stick? (91Ag)

A: He’s been mentioned. He visited in the spring. But A&M has their quarterback in Husan Longstreet, so the point is moot. He’s not coming here.

Russell’s quite good and has picked offers from Ole Miss and Alabama recently. So I doubt he sticks with SMU.

Q: How are we doing money wise when it comes to having NIL firepower? Are the BMA's who loved Jimbo over their hurt feelings over his departure? Are there new BMA's who love Elko? (AgNok)

A: Elko has done a good job making sure the right people have been talked to and made to feel comfortable about things. So they’re in good shape NIL-wise.

Q: I think the BB team gets to do an off season run (Europe?) every four years.

What's going on to get this team up to speed during the summer months. So many new players. Although not freshman 5 stars like KU, it will still take a lot to get them playing as a team.

But, we have a solid core. Thoughts? (Richard23)

A: For one thing, I don’t think they’re done adding guys. But the basketball team works out most of the summer and then really picks it up in the early fall, so there will be plenty of time to get things right.

I agree with the idea they have a solid core. Right now, I think their starting lineup looks like this:

C: Pharrel Payne

PF: Solomon Washington

SF: Manny Obaseki

SG: Zhuric Phelps

PG: Wade Taylor

Then your key guys off the bench are Henry Coleman, Andersson Garcia and CJ Witcher. That’s a pretty solid group, but I still think they need another shooter or two.

Q: What made Moose decide to stick around? My guess is lack of interest from other programs (at least ones he thinks are worthy of him). Chances of him staying next time portal opens? (91Ag)

A: I don’t think that’s right. I don’t think he ever wanted to leave, he just had to come to grips with the idea that he’s got to toe Elko’s line. If he had wanted to leave, someone would have taken him quickly. But he didn’t. And, considering the portal doesn’t re-open until after the season, he’s not going anywhere now.

Q: There’s smoke surrounding Drelon Miller, evidently he’s not enrolled at Colorado and may be leaving. He’s not subject to the Portal rules because he’s not a student. Have you heard this? Is he worth going after? (H273)

A: Personally, there’s no way in hell I’d go to Colorado after the last few days. I’ve never been a big fan of Deion, but this childish act of insulting kids after they’re out the door is classless.

Now, as for Miller — I have very mixed feelings. Remember, he was an A&M commit for a long time, then de-committed and looked like he was coming back, only to jump to Colorado at the last moment. That left a very bad impression.

Miller is a tremendous athlete who excels in multiple areas. He’s also really raw and likely wouldn’t make an impact at A&M immediately. He might out there. If Elko runs out of options at wideout in the next few weeks and Miller turns out to be on the market, I might look at him. Maybe.

Q: It seems to me like quality O-Line players are a need, yet we had how many transfer out? Other than Bryce Foster being cut due to a perceived lack of dedication, were they all told to hit the road? (3rd Gen Ag)

A: They had three leave (one did not enter the portal) besides Foster. Colton Thomasson was the only guy who was on the roster last fall. The other two, Derrick Perkins and Dorian Hinton, needed to win a starting job because they were running out of eligibility. They didn’t, so making a move was the best thing they could do for themselves. But Hinton, so far as I know, hasn’t entered the portal. So go figure.

Q: Is A&M going to add any WRs from the transfer portal soon? (Ag20)

A: I really don’t know. The guys they’re still after are in no rush, and they don’t need to be. They have options.

Q: Do we expect the uniforms to remain the same as they were under Jimbo or are we going to revert to the Sumlin era of changing uniforms ? (BC93)

A: If there’s a coach who cares less about what uniform gets worn than Jimbo, it’s Elko. So don’t expect the Icy Whites to get busted out anytime soon.

Q: Do you think you will have more access to the position coaches during the season?

A: I hope so. I’m cautiously optimistic we will.

Will you be able to ask relevant questions? (Wick)

A: They don’t screen our questions. If we get the mic, we can ask what we want. It’ll be up to coach Klein and coach Bateman whether they want to answer them.

Q: Re the basketball team...given the players coming back and being a year more experienced, in particular Obaseki and Solo, and given the transfers coming in, do you expect the team to be better, worse, or about the same as the '23-'24 team. (Phastman)

A: I think they’re going to be better. They should be more athletic and, with what they have now, they should be more up-tempo. They played their best ball last year when they picked up the pace. They ran Kentucky out of the gym in the SEC Tournament.

Q: It is interesting that Coach Elko brought in TE Shane Coleman in the recent portal period. Does this indicate the coaching staff thinks there is need for more blocking to protect the QB or there is concern about Green being ready this Fall? (Mrklndrm)

A: This is all blocking. Calhoun has never caught more than 22 passes in a season, and they’ve got other guys who can catch the ball.